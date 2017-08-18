Please select your home edition
Edition
GJW Direct - Multi Dinghy Insurance
Product Feature
Golden Lily by Lijia Xu
Golden Lily by Lijia Xu
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Laser Radial Youth Worlds at Medemblik, The Netherlands - Day 4

by Eric Faust today at 7:42 pm 13-18 August 2017

Three races were completed today in each fleet, concluding the qualifying series for the 2017 Laser Radial Youth World Championships in Holland.

Breeze on the IJsselmeer hovered around 5 knots this morning before steadily building to 12 knots in the afternoon. Racing under sunny skies and warm temperatures was a welcomed change after yesterday's rain and lack of wind. With about 20 degree oscillations, there were more general recalls and black flag starts, but surprisingly no black flag disqualifications were earned in any of the six fleets.

With the big wind shifts, the sailors who managed to stay in phase quickly established their place at the top of the fleet. One sailor who got it right, Guido Gallinaro from Italy. After dropping a 14th place on day one, Gallinaro has since drawn up a picket fence of first place finishes on the scoreboard to claim a 16-point lead. Matias Dietrich from Argentina had his lowest finish in the last race today, a 24th place, but is holding onto second place overall with his previous consistent finishes. Switzerland's Gregoire Peverelli, however, is only one point behind in third after keeping a first and a second place finish in the green fleet today.

Laser Radial Youth Worlds at Medemblik day 4 - photo © Thom Touw Sailing Photography
Laser Radial Youth Worlds at Medemblik day 4 - photo © Thom Touw Sailing Photography

In the girls' division, Germany now claims the first two positions overall. Julia Buesselberg still sits in first place, Hannah Anderssohn just one point behind after she secured all top-5 finishes today. Uruguay's Dolores Moreira Fraschini, who competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics at age 17, has climbed into third place and now sits only 4 points out of first overall. All three girls each won a race in the purple fleet today, showing the tight competition that surfaced on Day 4 of the championship.

Laser Radial Youth Worlds at Medemblik day 4 - photo © Thom Touw Sailing Photography
Laser Radial Youth Worlds at Medemblik day 4 - photo © Thom Touw Sailing Photography

With the qualifying series now complete, sailors will now be allocated into Gold, Silver, Bronze and Emerald Fleets for the final series. Racing continues tomorrow with 2 races scheduled for the final series.

Results after Day 4: (top ten)

Boys
1. Guido Gallinaro ITA 6pts
2. Matias Dietrich ARG 22pts
3. Gregoire Peverelli SUI 23pts
4. Maor Ben Harosh ISR 29pts
5. Josh Armit NZL 34pts
6. Jimmy Marchand FRA 40pts
7. Daniil Krutskikh RUS 41pts
8. Uffe Tomasgaard NOR 42pts
9. Alexandre Boite FRA 43pts
10. Yoshihiro Suzuki JPN 44pts

Girls
1. Julia Buesselberg GER 16pts
2. Hannah Anderssohn GER 17pts
3. Dolores Moreira Fraschini URU 20pts
4. Matilda Nicholls GBR 26pts
5. Lin Pletikos SLO 26pts
6. Laila Van Der Meer NED 31pts
7. Emma Savelon NED 38pts
8. Charlotte Rose USA 43pts
9. Théa Khelif FRA 47pts
10. Hallie Schiffman USA 51pts

More Information:

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Laser Radial Youth Worlds at Medemblik day 2
All six fleets complete two races on the IJsselmeer With sunny skies and a consistent 10 knot breeze, all 6 fleets completed two races for the second day of the Laser Radial Youth Worlds. A persistent left shift moved across the IJsselmeer throughout the day, causing multiple general recalls. Posted on 14 Aug Champions hail Aarhus
After final day of snakes and ladders at Test Event If test events are all about checking how systems are working, then the Hempel Sailing World Championships Aarhus Denmark 2018 Test Event has confirmed that the Australians are still a well-oiled machine in the Laser. Posted on 13 Aug Laser Radial Youth Worlds at Medemblik day 1
Light winds and tight racing on the IJsselmeer Two races were completed on Day 1 of the 2017 Laser Radial Youth World Championships. 390 sailors from 46 countries spread across 6 fleets and began racing under sunny skies and light wind on the IJsselmeer. Posted on 13 Aug GJW Direct Abersoch Dinghy Week 2017
A superb 162 entries across the 12 fleets The event held under the burgee of the South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club promised to be big again and, with 162 entries across 12 fleets, the GJW Direct Abersoch Dinghy Week 2017 was certainly an event not to have been missed. Posted on 7 Aug Sail Melbourne international entries now open
Invited, Junior and Youth classes will mix with Olympic heroes Entries are now open for the 2017 Sail Melbourne International to be hosted out of the newly renovated Royal Brighton Yacht Club from 27th November through to 3rd December 2017. Posted on 5 Aug Laser Nationals at Abersoch overall
Final day showdown after two days ashore Racing resumed Friday for the final day's racing of this year's Laser Nationals following a two-day wait for the weather to calm down. While the sailors waited for the weather to improve, they were able to enjoy a number of social events. Posted on 5 Aug Laser Nationals at Abersoch day 4
No racing possible due to high winds No racing was possible on Wednesday at the Sailboats.co.uk UK National and Open Laser Championships due to high winds. Below are photos of the leaders in each of the fleets and links to the results. Posted on 3 Aug Laser Nationals at Abersoch day 3
Three races due to the high wind forecast With the forecast for too much wind later in the week, the Race Officer decided to schedule three races on Tuesday in 15–20 knots at the Sailboats.co.uk UK National and Open Laser Championships. Posted on 2 Aug Laser Nationals at Abersoch day 2
More 20 knot winds for the sailors to contend with Day two of the Sailboats.co.uk Laser Standard Nationals started with a feeling of déjà vu when the Race Officer announced that there was a 20 knot breeze on the race course. Posted on 31 Jul Laser Nationals at Abersoch day 1
Strong wind start for the 142 helms Today saw the first day's racing at this year's UKLA Sailboats.co.uk UK National and Open Laser Championships. These are being held in the stunning location of Abersoch in North Wales. Posted on 30 Jul

Upcoming Events

Waldringfield SC Laser Radial Cadet Week for Cadet and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 18 Aug to 22 Aug Starcross YC Laser Radial Open Meeting for Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7
Starcross YC- 2 Sep Waldringfield SC Laser Radial Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Shustoke SC Laser Radial Open Meeting for Laser and Phantom
Shustoke SC- 24 Sep Chichester YC Laser Radial Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct Hayling Island SC Laser Radial Qualifier for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Grafham Water SC Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy