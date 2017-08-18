Aspire 72nd Merlin Rocket Championship at Pwllheli - Day 4

by Chris Martin today at 5:10 pm

HD Wednesday of the Aspire Merlin Rocket Nationals saw two races scheduled. Most in the dinghy park considered even one race to be optimistic given the forecast, the race team brought the start time forward by two hours in an attempt to give us a chance of getting a race in before the predicted Armageddon in the afternoon.

In much the same way as Monday the sea state was our enemy rather than the breeze. The committee boat radioed back that we had 20-22 knots from 170 degrees, which is well within our guidelines. Flag delta was hoisted and off we went! Launching proved something of challenge in the low tide with a reasonably long wade before pushing off.

Once out there it was clearly going to be hard work. Several boats capsized before warning signal and several of those headed back ashore. The race team started the sequence on time and the race got away again at the first attempt.

William Warren and Mark Oakey rounded first and took to the water shortly afterwards. Andy Davies and Alex Warren took up the mantle before taking to the water after falling off a wave – not an uncommon issue today! Nick Craig and Alan Roberts came through to take the lead after re-rigging their spinnaker on the first run. They held their lead though until the end and took yet another win. Dave Hayes and Jonny Ratcliffe had an excellent race to come in second with Sam and Megan Pascoe taking third.

It had been pretty clear from the second lap that a second race was highly unlikely and most competitors were relieved to see AP over H on the committee boat at the finish line. The conditions had reached 24 knots and the sea state was getting more and more messy as time went on.

Dave Lee and Juliet Pealing took the Silver fleet with a 14th and Guy Browne and Andy Hunter won the Bronze fleet race.

Special mention to Sam Thompson and Keri Harris who managed to sail ashore from just after the windward mark with the rudder and half the transom in the boat after hitting a jellyfish.

Three races are now scheduled for Thursday with another rather iffy forecast for Friday.

Results after Day 4:

Pos Boat Name Sail No Fleet Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Pts 1st Messy Monty 3776 Gold Nick Craig Alan Roberts Frensham Pond 1 1 ‑2 1 1 4 2nd Keyser Soze 3684 Gold Andy Davies Alex Warren Bartley 4 2 1 3 ‑12 10 3rd Peer Pressure 3778 Gold Chris Gould Chris Kilsby Midland ‑15 6 3 4 4 17 4th Red Mistress 3759 Gold Sam Pascoe Megan Pascoe Castle Cove 2 (ARB [18]) 4 9 3 18 5th Shiny 3770 Gold David Hayes Jonny Ratcliffe Hayling Island ‑14 5 11 2 2 20 6th Bernard 3658 Gold Chris Jennings Pete Horn Burghfield ‑22 3 5 5 9 22 7th Wild At Heart 3709 Gold Tom Gillard Tom Lonsdale Sheffield Viking ‑8 4 7 6 7 24 8th Mockingjay 3777 Gold Simon Potts Pippa Taylor Burghfield ‑10 9 6 8 5 28 9th Quick Fix 3691 Gold Mike Calvert Jane Calvert Axe 5 ‑15 9 11 11 36 10th Oakey Dokey 3712 Gold Ian Sharps Ellie Sharps Burghfield 6 10 ‑16 14 6 36 11th Bazinga 3758 Gold Tim Saxton Jodie Green Grafham Water ‑17 8 8 13 8 37 12th Robert 3756 Gold Will Warren Mark Oakey Shoreham 9 11 ‑14 7 13 40 13th The Oldie 3673 Gold Caroline Croft Matt Lullham‑Robinson Bartley 3 13 10 ‑17 15 41 14th Panther 3774 Gold Jon Turner Richard Parslow Lyme Regis 7 12 ‑17 16 10 45 15th 3786 Gold Dave Wade Rachel Rhodes Northampton 12 17 12 10 (DNF [39]) 51 16th The Force Awakens 3781 Gold Dave Winder Oliver Winder Hollingworth 20 14 18 12 (DNF [39]) 64 17th Point N Squirt 3746 Gold Dan Willett Pete Nicholson Brightlingsea ‑21 16 13 19 16 64 18th Strung Along 3784 Silver Mark Barwell Louise Johnson Lymington Town ‑29 18 15 15 18 66 19th Quicksilver 3787 Silver Chris Martin Oliver Maclean Midland 11 22 ‑23 22 17 72 20th The Angels Share 3779 Silver Dave Lee Juliet Pealing Starcross 19 24 20 ‑26 14 77 21st Why Ask 3740 Silver Patrick Blake Jilly Blake Cookham Reach 16 21 ‑22 20 20 77 22nd Arbuckle 3760 Silver Mark Reddington Colin Staite Bartley 23 ‑28 24 23 19 89 23rd Pointer 3790 Silver Colin Brockbank Martin Hughes Wembley 30 23 19 18 (DNC [39]) 90 24th Sylvia 3711 Silver Sam Thompson Keri Harris RNSA 13 19 21 (DSQ [39]) DNF [39] 92 25th Three Dee 3765 Silver Richard Dee Justin Healey Midland 28 20 25 21 (DNC [39]) 94 26th The Black Boat 3734 Bronze Phil Ashworth Alison Ashworth Weymouth 25 29 ‑30 25 22 101 27th Back to the Future 3583 Bronze Ben Eaves Sean Anderson Redditch 26 25 26 24 (DNS [39]) 101 28th Flaming Fast 3339 Silver Tim Male Rebecca Male Blithfield 18 26 27 (BFD [39]) DNC [39] 110 29th Duck and Dive 3713 Bronze Steve Harling Eleanor Thomas Starcross 24 30 31 27 (DNC [39]) 112 30th Dark N Stormy 3619 Bronze Guy Browne Andy Hunter Trent Valley 33 34 ‑35 28 21 116 31st Smoked Salmon 3518 Bronze Julian Harms Timothy Harms Midland (DNS [39]) 27 28 29 DNC [39] 123 32nd Point Break 3625 Bronze Richard Bramley John Donoghue Shoreham 27 32 34 30 (UFD [39]) 123 33rd Out of the Blue 2 3557 Bronze April Whiteley Hazel Newport NSSA 31 33 32 32 (RET [39]) 128 34th Never Been to Salcombe 3582 Bronze George Colcomb Angus Kirk NSSA 34 35 33 31 (DNS [39]) 133 35th Light Fantastic 3555 Silver James Cokayne William Gould NSSA 36 31 29 (DNS [39]) DNC [39] 135 36th Wizard in Blue 3449 Bronze Carl Whitehill Samuel Whitehill RYA 32 (DNC [39]) 36 RET [39] DNC [39] 146 37th Born to be Willd 3783 Bronze Miles James Colin Simmonds Pwllheli 35 (DNF [39]) DNS [39] DNC [39] DNC [39] 152 38th Loosed Cannon 3655 Bronze Karen Hiles John Hodge Shoreham 37 (DNC [39]) DNC [39] DNC [39] DNC [39] 154

Further details at merlinrocketchamps.com