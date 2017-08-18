Please select your home edition
Aspire 72nd Merlin Rocket Championship at Pwllheli - Day 4

by Chris Martin today at 5:10 pm 12-18 August 2017

HD Wednesday of the Aspire Merlin Rocket Nationals saw two races scheduled. Most in the dinghy park considered even one race to be optimistic given the forecast, the race team brought the start time forward by two hours in an attempt to give us a chance of getting a race in before the predicted Armageddon in the afternoon.

In much the same way as Monday the sea state was our enemy rather than the breeze. The committee boat radioed back that we had 20-22 knots from 170 degrees, which is well within our guidelines. Flag delta was hoisted and off we went! Launching proved something of challenge in the low tide with a reasonably long wade before pushing off.

Once out there it was clearly going to be hard work. Several boats capsized before warning signal and several of those headed back ashore. The race team started the sequence on time and the race got away again at the first attempt.

Aspire Merlin Rocket Championship at Pwllheli day 3 - photo © Andy Green / www.greenseaphotography.co.uk
Aspire Merlin Rocket Championship at Pwllheli day 3 - photo © Andy Green / www.greenseaphotography.co.uk

William Warren and Mark Oakey rounded first and took to the water shortly afterwards. Andy Davies and Alex Warren took up the mantle before taking to the water after falling off a wave – not an uncommon issue today! Nick Craig and Alan Roberts came through to take the lead after re-rigging their spinnaker on the first run. They held their lead though until the end and took yet another win. Dave Hayes and Jonny Ratcliffe had an excellent race to come in second with Sam and Megan Pascoe taking third.

It had been pretty clear from the second lap that a second race was highly unlikely and most competitors were relieved to see AP over H on the committee boat at the finish line. The conditions had reached 24 knots and the sea state was getting more and more messy as time went on.

Aspire Merlin Rocket Championship at Pwllheli day 3 - photo © Andy Green / www.greenseaphotography.co.uk
Aspire Merlin Rocket Championship at Pwllheli day 3 - photo © Andy Green / www.greenseaphotography.co.uk

Dave Lee and Juliet Pealing took the Silver fleet with a 14th and Guy Browne and Andy Hunter won the Bronze fleet race.

Special mention to Sam Thompson and Keri Harris who managed to sail ashore from just after the windward mark with the rudder and half the transom in the boat after hitting a jellyfish.

Three races are now scheduled for Thursday with another rather iffy forecast for Friday.

Results after Day 4:

PosBoat NameSail NoFleetHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5Pts
1stMessy Monty3776GoldNick CraigAlan RobertsFrensham Pond11‑2114
2ndKeyser Soze3684GoldAndy DaviesAlex WarrenBartley4213‑1210
3rdPeer Pressure3778GoldChris GouldChris KilsbyMidland‑15634417
4thRed Mistress3759GoldSam PascoeMegan PascoeCastle Cove2(ARB [18])49318
5thShiny3770GoldDavid HayesJonny RatcliffeHayling Island‑145112220
6thBernard3658GoldChris JenningsPete HornBurghfield‑22355922
7thWild At Heart3709GoldTom GillardTom LonsdaleSheffield Viking‑8476724
8thMockingjay3777GoldSimon PottsPippa TaylorBurghfield‑10968528
9thQuick Fix3691GoldMike CalvertJane CalvertAxe5‑159111136
10thOakey Dokey3712GoldIan SharpsEllie SharpsBurghfield610‑1614636
11thBazinga3758GoldTim SaxtonJodie GreenGrafham Water‑178813837
12thRobert3756GoldWill WarrenMark OakeyShoreham911‑1471340
13thThe Oldie3673GoldCaroline CroftMatt Lullham‑RobinsonBartley31310‑171541
14thPanther3774GoldJon TurnerRichard ParslowLyme Regis712‑17161045
15th 3786GoldDave WadeRachel RhodesNorthampton12171210(DNF [39])51
16thThe Force Awakens3781GoldDave WinderOliver WinderHollingworth20141812(DNF [39])64
17thPoint N Squirt3746GoldDan WillettPete NicholsonBrightlingsea‑211613191664
18thStrung Along3784SilverMark BarwellLouise JohnsonLymington Town‑291815151866
19thQuicksilver3787SilverChris MartinOliver MacleanMidland1122‑23221772
20thThe Angels Share3779SilverDave LeeJuliet PealingStarcross192420‑261477
21stWhy Ask3740SilverPatrick BlakeJilly BlakeCookham Reach1621‑22202077
22ndArbuckle3760SilverMark ReddingtonColin StaiteBartley23‑2824231989
23rdPointer3790SilverColin BrockbankMartin HughesWembley30231918(DNC [39])90
24thSylvia3711SilverSam ThompsonKeri HarrisRNSA131921(DSQ [39])DNF [39]92
25thThree Dee3765SilverRichard DeeJustin HealeyMidland28202521(DNC [39])94
26thThe Black Boat3734BronzePhil AshworthAlison AshworthWeymouth2529‑302522101
27thBack to the Future3583BronzeBen EavesSean AndersonRedditch26252624(DNS [39])101
28thFlaming Fast3339SilverTim MaleRebecca MaleBlithfield182627(BFD [39])DNC [39]110
29thDuck and Dive3713BronzeSteve HarlingEleanor ThomasStarcross24303127(DNC [39])112
30thDark N Stormy3619BronzeGuy BrowneAndy HunterTrent Valley3334‑352821116
31stSmoked Salmon3518BronzeJulian HarmsTimothy HarmsMidland(DNS [39])272829DNC [39]123
32ndPoint Break3625BronzeRichard BramleyJohn DonoghueShoreham27323430(UFD [39])123
33rdOut of the Blue 23557BronzeApril WhiteleyHazel NewportNSSA31333232(RET [39])128
34thNever Been to Salcombe3582BronzeGeorge ColcombAngus KirkNSSA34353331(DNS [39])133
35thLight Fantastic3555SilverJames CokayneWilliam GouldNSSA363129(DNS [39])DNC [39]135
36thWizard in Blue3449BronzeCarl WhitehillSamuel WhitehillRYA32(DNC [39])36RET [39]DNC [39]146
37thBorn to be Willd3783BronzeMiles JamesColin SimmondsPwllheli35(DNF [39])DNS [39]DNC [39]DNC [39]152
38thLoosed Cannon3655BronzeKaren HilesJohn HodgeShoreham37(DNC [39])DNC [39]DNC [39]DNC [39]154

