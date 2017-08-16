Please select your home edition
Team Allen at the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Europeans

by Ben Harden today at 4:07 pm 16 August 2017

Team Allen Sailors set down a marker at last month's European Championships at Kiel-Schilksee Olympic Sailing Centre. In the Skiff classes, European Champions Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell took 49er Gold, 49er FX campaigners Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey backed them up with Silver. James Peters and Fynn Sterrit completed the virtual podium, taking Bronze overall in the 49er Class, however after removing the non-European Competitors they also placed 2nd.

Describing their week, Dylan Fletcher explained, "The conditions this week have been tricky, we've seen lots of different wind strength and directions but it all made for very close racing". Stu Bithell agreed, "It was extremely close racing, in one race we saw the whole fleet finish within 50 seconds of the first boat! It's the closest 49er sailing I've ever done."

Allen Brothers Managing Director Liz Adams sees the results as important for the company's product development, "We have strength in depth in the classes where gear quality makes a difference. Alongside Dylan, Stu, Charlotte, Saskia, James and Fynn, we were also represented by British Youth Americas Cup and 49er helm Chris Taylor, who is a long term Team Allen Sailor, as is Chris Rashley, who recently transitioned to the foiling Nacra 17. With feedback from sailors of this quality, you can see why Allen performance hardware is the choice of top level sailors world-wide".

James Peters and Fynn Sterrit have had a strong year, with their first World Sailing Golds this season. James commented after the event "Since we have become part of Team Allen, we have gone from strength to strength, winning two major regattas (Palma and Santander) as well as winning a European Championship silver (and open bronze) medal. The support that Allen has given us really does make a difference. The blocks are world class." Peters then went on to explain "As i'm sure you've guessed, Fynn and I don't intend to stop here. Our immediate challenge is the world championships in Porto at the end of August. After that we will be thinking more long term at the 2018 events, and of course Tokyo 2020."

Allen Brothers based in Essex England has been manufacturing sailing hardware since 1956. The business now exports world-wide and employs nearly 40 staff. The company gains much of its feedback for product development from Team Allen, its sponsored sailors. However, the company also supports grass roots sailing, with a programme of support for events throughout the country. To keep up to date with Team Allen news register at allensail.com/team-allen or follow Allen Brothers on Facebook www.facebook.com/allensailboathardware

