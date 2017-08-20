Hyde Sails sponsor Impala 28 Nationals at Cowes Corinthian Yacht Club
by Ben Meakins today at 3:07 pm
18-20 August 2017
The Impala 28 class is delighted to announce Hyde Sails as title sponsor of the 2017 Impala Nationals, which is being held at Cowes Corinthian Yacht Club from 18-20 August.
With boats travelling from as far away as Abersoch for the event, the Solent looks set to deliver some varied conditions over the three days of racing, with a mixture of windward-leeward and round the cans races to test the fleet.
As part of the sponsorship deal, Hyde Sails will donate a new sail to one lucky skipper during the event, to be picked via a prize draw. Luke Yeates, Hyde Sails' Own Label Sales Manager, who will be sailing on Vlad the Impala, commented: 'We're happy to support the Impala class, which is building a competitive fleet of close-matched boats – and wish all competitors the best of luck!'
Based at Hamble Point, Hyde Sails supply championship-winning sails to dinghies and keelboats.
You can follow the Hyde Sails Impala Nationals online and on facebook.
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!