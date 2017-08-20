Please select your home edition
Edition
Hyde Sails 2017 Dinghy Show
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Offshore Elite Racer Jacket
Henri Lloyd Offshore Elite Racer Jacket

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Hustler 25.5 with fin keel built 1977
located in Chichester
Europe class sails
located in Spain

Hyde Sails sponsor Impala 28 Nationals at Cowes Corinthian Yacht Club

by Ben Meakins today at 3:07 pm 18-20 August 2017

The Impala 28 class is delighted to announce Hyde Sails as title sponsor of the 2017 Impala Nationals, which is being held at Cowes Corinthian Yacht Club from 18-20 August.

With boats travelling from as far away as Abersoch for the event, the Solent looks set to deliver some varied conditions over the three days of racing, with a mixture of windward-leeward and round the cans races to test the fleet.

As part of the sponsorship deal, Hyde Sails will donate a new sail to one lucky skipper during the event, to be picked via a prize draw. Luke Yeates, Hyde Sails' Own Label Sales Manager, who will be sailing on Vlad the Impala, commented: 'We're happy to support the Impala class, which is building a competitive fleet of close-matched boats – and wish all competitors the best of luck!'

Based at Hamble Point, Hyde Sails supply championship-winning sails to dinghies and keelboats.

You can follow the Hyde Sails Impala Nationals online and on facebook.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Title sponsors return for 2018 Poole Regatta
Shaping up to be one of the UK's key yacht racing events Poole Regatta 2018 is now less than a year away and is shaping up to be one of the UK's key yacht racing events once again. International Paint has confirmed that they will retain their title sponsorship for the 8th regatta in a row. Posted on 21 Jul To the wire at the Vice Admiral's Cup
Tight racing concludes in the central Solent The Vice Admiral's Cup concluded today in lighter 10-13 knot winds, but this time blowing from the east. The leaderboard was so tight across the seven classes of one designs and level rating boats that in many, discards decided the outcome. Posted on 21 May Royal Hong Kong YC Spring Regatta overall
Wet weather gear needed on the final day Competitors donned wet weather gear for the second day of the Spring Regatta with drizzle and an easterly breeze of 8 to 10kts throughout the harbour. Posted on 21 May Perfect scorelines on breezy day 2
At the Vice Admiral's Cup Conditions turned autumnal for day two of the Vice Admirals' Cup. With seven fleets competing at the RORC's annual regatta for invited one design and level rating classes, today crews found themselves wrestling their boats around the courses. Posted on 21 May Royal Hong Kong YC Spring Regatta day 1
89 boats race in the harbour 89 boats turned out for the first day of Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club's two-day Spring Regatta; the last major event of the Club's 2016-2017 sailing season. Posted on 20 May Trail blazing opening day
At the Vice Admiral's Cup The Solent laid on perfect conditions for day one of the Vice Admiral's Cup with brilliant sunshine, and wind that increased from 10 knots to 20 through the afternoon. Posted on 19 May Champions galore at the Vice Admiral's Cup
Three days of racing on the Solent The Vice Admiral's Cup fires up on Friday with three days of racing on the Solent for the seven invited classes. Posted on 18 May New Multihull Sportboat Class
For Vice Admiral's Cup Having helped rejuvenate the Tour de France à la Voile in 2015, Diam 24 One Design will make its debut on the Solent over 19-21st May at the Royal Ocean Racing Club's Vice Admiral's Cup. Posted on 12 May Hamble River Bottle Pursuit
Relief from the cut and thrust of fleet racing With the Early Bird Series finished and the A Series not planned for another week, the Bottle Pursuit gives some relief from the cut and thrust of fleet racing when everyone starts together. Posted on 5 May Hamble River Early Bird Wednesday Series 5
Conditions were more biblical than political The current "interesting" political scene has coincided with a number of the current Early Bird Wednesdays this year. Posted on 30 Apr

Upcoming Events

Felixstowe Ferry SC Firefly National Championships for Firefly
Felixstowe Ferry SC- 12 Aug to 18 Aug Hayling Island SC Youth classes Youth Race Week for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Mirror Abersoch Mirror Week for Mirror
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic RS Aero The Crown Cup, International Czech Championship and Eurocup for RS Aero
YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic- 16 Aug to 20 Aug Pagham YC Hurricane 5.9 SX National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Pagham YC- 17 Aug to 20 Aug Brightlingsea SC Musto Skiff Harken UK National Championship for Musto Skiff
Brightlingsea SC- 17 Aug to 20 Aug Waldringfield SC Cadet and Laser Radial Cadet Week for Cadet and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 18 Aug to 22 Aug Bala SC Open to any Junior boat Junior 6 hour Race for Open to any Junior boat
Bala SC- 18 Aug Tresaith Mariners SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Open Meeting & Welsh National Catamaran Championships for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Tresaith Mariners SC- 19 Aug to 20 Aug West Mersea YC Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies Mersea Race Week for Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies
West Mersea YC- 20 Aug to 26 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy