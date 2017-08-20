Hyde Sails sponsor Impala 28 Nationals at Cowes Corinthian Yacht Club

by Ben Meakins today at 3:07 pm

The Impala 28 class is delighted to announce Hyde Sails as title sponsor of the 2017 Impala Nationals, which is being held at Cowes Corinthian Yacht Club from 18-20 August.

With boats travelling from as far away as Abersoch for the event, the Solent looks set to deliver some varied conditions over the three days of racing, with a mixture of windward-leeward and round the cans races to test the fleet.

As part of the sponsorship deal, Hyde Sails will donate a new sail to one lucky skipper during the event, to be picked via a prize draw. Luke Yeates, Hyde Sails' Own Label Sales Manager, who will be sailing on Vlad the Impala, commented: 'We're happy to support the Impala class, which is building a competitive fleet of close-matched boats – and wish all competitors the best of luck!'

Based at Hamble Point, Hyde Sails supply championship-winning sails to dinghies and keelboats.

You can follow the Hyde Sails Impala Nationals online and on facebook.