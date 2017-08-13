Sandown Regatta 2017

Sandown Regatta 2017 © Heather Knowles & Yvonne Pike Sandown Regatta 2017 © Heather Knowles & Yvonne Pike

by Liam Thom today at 2:14 pm

Sandown Regatta returned to its traditional start line off Sandown Pier in 2017. 9 Sprint 15s, a Dart 16 and a Challenger trimaran ignored the forecast for no wind and were rewarded with a steady 7 knots of breeze from the North East. 10 boats had entered from Shanklin Sailing Club with the Dart 16 coming from Yaverland Sailing and Boat Club.

A right handed triangular course was set for the Open Handicap Race and Mark and Charlie Randerson and Yvonne Pike got good starts in their Sprint 15s but were overtaken before the first mark by Jamie and Tina Lavender in their Dart 16. The Lavenders held their lead on the reaching leg but were overtaken by several of the lighter catamarans on the downwind section.

At the end of the first lap, the Randersons held the lead just ahead of Yvonne Pike, John Shenton and the Lavenders.

The wind had veered for the second lap and there was only a short sail on port tack before the first mark. Ian Wilkinson manoeuvred his way round the first buoy better than the rest of the fleet and emerged with the lead which he held to the line a full two minutes ahead of the sprightly septuagenarians John Shenton and Erling Holmberg.

12 minutes later Craig Rose navigated his Challenger across the line and looked to be well in the mix on adjusted time. Once the calculations had been made it transpired that his adjusted time was identical to Ian's so there was a tie for the cup.

The second race was for a cup and a tankard for Sprint 15s and all other boats respectively. With Craig retiring in glory after the first race, the Lavenders looked good for the tankard in their Dart 16.

The wind was now lighter, blowing from the South East and the course was quickly reduced in size and rotated to the right.

Most of the fleet were slow getting away but Tony Rose nailed the start in the centre of the line while Stuart Pierce owned the pin end. Unfortunately Tony could not convert his advantage as he had a mechanical issue half way up the beat, this left Stuart in charge of the race at the first mark.

Stuart was chased hard for two laps by Ian Wilkinson who looked eager for more silver with John Shenton, Tony Murrant and Andy Jefferies all looking to get in on the act.

On the final third lap, Ian's challenge faded but John Shenton managed to harry Stuart Pierce to the line, finishing 17 seconds behind him, with Andrew Jefferies taking the third step on the podium.

Overall Results:

Pos Helm Crew Sail No Class H'cap Pts Open Handicap 1st Craig Rose Challenger 1160 1.5 1st Ian Wilkinson 1862 Sprint 15 931 1.5 3rd John Shenton 1956 Sprint 15 931 3 4th Erling Holmberg 7 Sprint 15 931 4 5th Stuart Pierce 1916 Sprint 15 931 5 6th Keith Newnham 1150 Sprint 15 931 6 7th Mark Randerson Charlie Randerson 1529 Sprint 15 931 7 8th Andrew Jefferies 1952 Sprint 15 931 8 9th Yvonne Pike 1220 Sprint 15 931 9 10th Tony Murrant 1970 Sprint 15 931 10 11th Tony Rose 1260 Sprint 15 931 11 12th Jamie Lavender Tina Lavender 2670 Dart 16 905 12 Sprint 15 1st Stuart Pierce 1916 Sprint 15 931 1 2nd John Shenton 1956 Sprint 15 931 2 3rd Andrew Jefferies 1952 Sprint 15 931 3 4th Ian Wilkinson 1862 Sprint 15 931 4 5th Tony Murrant 1970 Sprint 15 931 5 6th Yvonne Pike 1220 Sprint 15 931 6 7th Erling Holmberg 7 Sprint 15 931 9 7th Keith Newnham 1150 Sprint 15 931 9