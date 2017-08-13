Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
Product Feature
Rooster PolyPro Balaclava
Rooster PolyPro Balaclava

Boats for sale

Hustler 25.5 with fin keel built 1977
located in Chichester

Sandown Regatta 2017

by Liam Thom today at 2:14 pm 13 August 2017
Sandown Regatta 2017 © Heather Knowles & Yvonne Pike

Sandown Regatta returned to its traditional start line off Sandown Pier in 2017. 9 Sprint 15s, a Dart 16 and a Challenger trimaran ignored the forecast for no wind and were rewarded with a steady 7 knots of breeze from the North East. 10 boats had entered from Shanklin Sailing Club with the Dart 16 coming from Yaverland Sailing and Boat Club.

A right handed triangular course was set for the Open Handicap Race and Mark and Charlie Randerson and Yvonne Pike got good starts in their Sprint 15s but were overtaken before the first mark by Jamie and Tina Lavender in their Dart 16. The Lavenders held their lead on the reaching leg but were overtaken by several of the lighter catamarans on the downwind section.

At the end of the first lap, the Randersons held the lead just ahead of Yvonne Pike, John Shenton and the Lavenders.

The wind had veered for the second lap and there was only a short sail on port tack before the first mark. Ian Wilkinson manoeuvred his way round the first buoy better than the rest of the fleet and emerged with the lead which he held to the line a full two minutes ahead of the sprightly septuagenarians John Shenton and Erling Holmberg.

12 minutes later Craig Rose navigated his Challenger across the line and looked to be well in the mix on adjusted time. Once the calculations had been made it transpired that his adjusted time was identical to Ian's so there was a tie for the cup.

Sandown Regatta 2017 - photo © Heather Knowles & Yvonne Pike
Sandown Regatta 2017 - photo © Heather Knowles & Yvonne Pike

The second race was for a cup and a tankard for Sprint 15s and all other boats respectively. With Craig retiring in glory after the first race, the Lavenders looked good for the tankard in their Dart 16.

The wind was now lighter, blowing from the South East and the course was quickly reduced in size and rotated to the right.

Most of the fleet were slow getting away but Tony Rose nailed the start in the centre of the line while Stuart Pierce owned the pin end. Unfortunately Tony could not convert his advantage as he had a mechanical issue half way up the beat, this left Stuart in charge of the race at the first mark.

Sandown Regatta 2017 - photo © Heather Knowles & Yvonne Pike
Sandown Regatta 2017 - photo © Heather Knowles & Yvonne Pike

Stuart was chased hard for two laps by Ian Wilkinson who looked eager for more silver with John Shenton, Tony Murrant and Andy Jefferies all looking to get in on the act.

On the final third lap, Ian's challenge faded but John Shenton managed to harry Stuart Pierce to the line, finishing 17 seconds behind him, with Andrew Jefferies taking the third step on the podium.

Overall Results:

PosHelmCrewSail NoClassH'capPts
Open Handicap
1stCraig Rose  Challenger11601.5
1stIan Wilkinson 1862Sprint 159311.5
3rdJohn Shenton 1956Sprint 159313
4thErling Holmberg 7Sprint 159314
5thStuart Pierce 1916Sprint 159315
6thKeith Newnham 1150Sprint 159316
7thMark RandersonCharlie Randerson1529Sprint 159317
8thAndrew Jefferies 1952Sprint 159318
9thYvonne Pike 1220Sprint 159319
10thTony Murrant 1970Sprint 1593110
11thTony Rose 1260Sprint 1593111
12thJamie LavenderTina Lavender2670Dart 1690512
Sprint 15
1stStuart Pierce 1916Sprint 159311
2ndJohn Shenton 1956Sprint 159312
3rdAndrew Jefferies 1952Sprint 159313
4thIan Wilkinson 1862Sprint 159314
5thTony Murrant 1970Sprint 159315
6thYvonne Pike 1220Sprint 159316
7thErling Holmberg 7Sprint 159319
7thKeith Newnham 1150Sprint 159319
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Tresaith Mariners 30th Anniversary Regatta
F18 cats grab the top two spots On Saturday we had three handicap races for catamarans and dinghies, with the cruisers from New Quay Yacht Club and Aberaeron racing down to us making a spectacular sight arriving in the bay just as we were starting our first race. Posted on 13 Aug RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta
Challenger report from Rutland Ten challengers competed at the RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta held at Rutland Sailing Club over the weekend 5-6 August. The fleet welcomed two new sailors from Grafham Water Sailability who sailed boats kindly loaned by Rutland Sailability. Posted on 8 Aug 10th RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta
Champions crowned at Rutland Paul Phillips (Hansa Liberty) was crowned 2017 RYA Sailability Multiclass Champion of Champions at the tenth RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta this weekend (5-6 August). Posted on 8 Aug Challenger Welsh Championship
Llyn Brenig give the usual warm welcome A small, select group of Challenger sailors gathered at Llyn Brenig Sailing Club for the Welsh Open Challenger Championships held over the weekend 22-23 July. For the first time in some years, we were pleased to welcome a Scottish sailor. Posted on 26 Jul Sprint 15 National Championships
60 cat sailors aged between 13 and 73 at Thorpe Bay Thorpe Bay, Essex, hosted 60 entrants for the Sprint 15 National Championships sponsored by GJW Direct Insurance and Windsport. Entrants came from far and wide including Isle of Wight, Wales, Devon, the North and the Essex area. Posted on 25 Jul Still time to take part
In the tenth RYA Sailbility Multiclass Regatta With just over two weeks to go until RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta returns to Rutland Sailing Club (5-6 August), organisers are reminding disabled sailors that it's not too late to sign up to compete. Posted on 20 Jul Scottish Challenger Championship
Nine helms race on Loch Earn Nine challengers gathered at Loch Earn Sailing Club for the rescheduled Scottish Open Challenger Championships. Generous sponsorship from Tunnocks allowed the entry fee to be waived. Posted on 18 Jul English National Challenger Championship
Nineteen boats race at Grafham Water Sailability Nineteen boats gathered at Grafham Water Centre over the weekend 24-25 June to contest the English National Challenger Championships, organised by Grafham Water Sailability. Posted on 30 Jun Sprint 15 Southern Championship
TT at Seasalter Sailing Club Under lightly overcast skies, and with F4/5 W/SW winds gusting F6, sixteen Sprint 15 travellers joined seven local boats for the 2017 Sprint 15 Southern Championship TT at Seasalter Sailing Club in north Kent. Posted on 27 Jun From Thai boxer to Moth sailor
We speak to Kyle Stoneham Kyle Stoneham is one of the real characters on the International Moth circuit. Having recently sold his business, Kyle is able to spend more time on his foiling sailing, so we caught up with him to find out more... Posted on 21 Jun

Upcoming Events

Felixstowe Ferry SC Firefly National Championships for Firefly
Felixstowe Ferry SC- 12 Aug to 18 Aug Hayling Island SC Youth classes Youth Race Week for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Mirror Abersoch Mirror Week for Mirror
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic RS Aero The Crown Cup, International Czech Championship and Eurocup for RS Aero
YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic- 16 Aug to 20 Aug Pagham YC Hurricane 5.9 SX National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Pagham YC- 17 Aug to 20 Aug Brightlingsea SC Musto Skiff Harken UK National Championship for Musto Skiff
Brightlingsea SC- 17 Aug to 20 Aug Waldringfield SC Cadet and Laser Radial Cadet Week for Cadet and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 18 Aug to 22 Aug Bala SC Open to any Junior boat Junior 6 hour Race for Open to any Junior boat
Bala SC- 18 Aug Tresaith Mariners SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Open Meeting & Welsh National Catamaran Championships for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Tresaith Mariners SC- 19 Aug to 20 Aug West Mersea YC Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies Mersea Race Week for Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies
West Mersea YC- 20 Aug to 26 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy