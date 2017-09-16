Please select your home edition
Buckley Goblets 2017 to be held on Saturday 16th September

by Paul Wood today at 1:57 pm 16 September 2017

Yachts are invited to race for the West Mersea YC's famous Buckley Goblets on Saturday 16th September 2017.

The start line will be by committee vessel lying to the West of the Nass Beacon just off the Mersea quarters. The Race will extend to some 60 Miles across the Thames Estuary to the finish line at Ramsgate.

The Royal Temple YC is laying on a carvery supper and entertainment.

A qualifier for EAORA overall series points, Royal Thames Yacht Club East Coast Points and the Youth Programme.

The trophies are:

  • Buckley Goblets (1st Overall)
  • 43rd Light Infantry Tropy (1st Class 1)
  • Royal North Sea Yacht Club Challenge Cup (Dragon Cup) (1st Class 2)
  • Lawson Trophy (1st Class 3)
  • WMYC Medallions for Overall First Three Places
  • WMYC Glassware for Class Winners

Safety: ISAF Special Regulations Cat 3 with a Cat 2 Life Raft. You can enter on line and download the full safety check list from www.eaora.org.uk

