Please select your home edition
Edition
Gul 2017 April
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Gul Gamma Drysuit
Gul Gamma Drysuit

sailingfast 420 Scottish Championship at Helensburgh Days 1-3

by Peter Collyer today at 12:06 pm 13-19 August 2017
sailingfast 420 Scottish Championship at Helensburgh © Mike Cattermole

After two days of pre-event training with coaches Neil Marsden and Duncan Hepplewhite, competition got underway on Tuesday with the first 5 races of the Scottish Open Championships.

The fleet was greeted by perfect conditions on the race course, with the wind averaging 15 knots for most of the day and the Oscar flag flying, meaning teams had the freedom to maximise the athletic energy they could convert into boat speed.

oach Marsden, never one to hold back from being put to the test by his young proteges, joined the fleet with experienced 420 helm (but rookie crew) Alex Hughes on the wire, and this pair wasted no time in hitting the front and winning Race 1. However, they did not have it all their own way in what turned out to be a day of high-quality racing with many position changes and race wins for Calum Bell/Josh Hale, Bertie Fisher/Ollie Hawkins and Calum Cook/Johnny Thompson.

It was consistency that won the day though with the standout performance provided by the only mixed team on the water, Adele Young and Dan Burns, who finished the afternoon counting four 2nd places and discarding a 3rd to lead by 3 points from Marsden and Hughes.

The Scottish Open concludes on Wednesday (with even more wind promised) before racing for the National Championships takes place from Thursday to Saturday, all punctuated by a great social calendar provided by the host club, where we are all waiting to see if Coach Marsden takes part in Thursday evening's highland games with as much enthusiasm as he does the sailing!

More information at gbr420.uk

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

420 and 470 Junior Europeans at Lake Garda overall
A stunning 25 knot conclusion to the event A fast and dramatic final day saw races won, medals claimed, dreams made and takeaways of how to improve for the next Championship. Posted on 14 Aug 420 and 470 Junior Europeans at Lake Garda day 5
470 top 10 advance to medal races The 470 Men Gold, Men Silver and Women's fleets were again out on the race track early, to take advantage of the breeze. Posted on 13 Aug 420 and 470 Junior Europeans at Lake Garda day 4
Breezy conditions mix up the leaderboard Race day 4 on Friday 11 August saw the 470 Class hit the race track early for an 0800 hours start in the hope of getting back on track after missing a day of racing yesterday. Posted on 12 Aug 420 and 470 Junior Europeans at Lake Garda day 3
Early start rewards fleet with classic Garda conditions An early race programme for the three hundred and two sailors in the 420 fleet meant an abrupt 0530 hours wake-up call ahead of an 0800 hours scheduled start. Posted on 10 Aug 420 and 470 Junior Europeans at Lake Garda day 2
Two brains and four eyes needed to optimise strategy As Argentina's Lucia Miranda laughed after her win in 420 Class race 3 today, "You need two brains and four eyes!" Posted on 9 Aug 420 and 470 Junior Europeans at Lake Garda day 1
Anything but 'Lake Garda like' opening day Day one of racing at the 2017 420 and 470 Junior Europeans started, was abandoned and then got back into full swing with all fleets completing two races. Posted on 9 Aug Sail Melbourne international entries now open
Invited, Junior and Youth classes will mix with Olympic heroes Entries are now open for the 2017 Sail Melbourne International to be hosted out of the newly renovated Royal Brighton Yacht Club from 27th November through to 3rd December 2017. Posted on 5 Aug 420 Open European Championships overall
Gold medals to Greece, Spain and Italy The final day of racing at the 2017 420 Open European Championships in Athens, Greece was nail-biting, as multiple teams chased down podium finishes in the Open, Ladies and U17 divisions. Posted on 31 Jul 420 Open European Championships day 5
Penultimate day closes points gap for podium-aspiring teams The penultimate day of racing at the 420 Open European Championships in Athens, Greece, was a tussle for leaderboard points. The breeze filled in with a southerly at 14-16 knots and again challenged teams with differences in pressure and wind shifts. Posted on 29 Jul 420 Open European Championships day 4
Weather switches pressure yet again on the Saronic Gulf Races 7 and 8 for all fleets today delivered a change of form for some as the weather switched pressure yet again on the Saronic Gulf. Posted on 29 Jul

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy