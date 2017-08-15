Island Sailing Club Tuesday Evening Series - Race 17
by Rod Nicholls, Principal Race Officer today at 11:23 am
15 August 2017
Although only 44 boats turned out for week 17 of the Island Sailing Clubs 18 week Tuesday Evening Series all classes had some good racing. With a WSW wind of 16 to 19 knots and an ebb tide two good beats for each class was the order for the day.
In Class 1 the scratch boat in her class had their first win of the series, Martin Dent's JElvis. Not to be beaten In Class 2 Marc Giraudon in his RS Elite OD also had a season's first win. The Sonar Class winner was Barry Byham in Dolphin who should be the series winner. Class 4 Winner Myles Uren in Gwen Glas also had a first win of the season.
With only one more week's racing it is still all to play for in some of the classes.
Race 17 Results:
|Pos
|Boat Name
|Class 1 ‑ Fast Handicap
|1st
|JElvis
|2nd
|Challenger
|3rd
|Whooper
|Class 2 – Medium Handicap
|1st
|Excalibur
|2nd
|A nice cup of tea & a sit down
|3rd
|Haggis 2
|Class 3 – Sonars
|1st
|Dolphin
|2nd
|Jenny
|3rd
|Ed Suckling
|Class 4 ‑ Slow Handicap
|1st
|Gwen Glas
|2nd
|Jiminy Cricket
|3rd
|Kaallista
|Class 5 – Flying Fifteen
|1st
|Fifty Fifty
|2nd
|Fflasback
|3rd
|Ffuraha
|Class 6 – X One Design
|1st
|Aora
|2nd
|Blue Phantom
