Island Sailing Club Tuesday Evening Series - Race 17

by Rod Nicholls, Principal Race Officer today at 11:23 am

Although only 44 boats turned out for week 17 of the Island Sailing Clubs 18 week Tuesday Evening Series all classes had some good racing. With a WSW wind of 16 to 19 knots and an ebb tide two good beats for each class was the order for the day.

In Class 1 the scratch boat in her class had their first win of the series, Martin Dent's JElvis. Not to be beaten In Class 2 Marc Giraudon in his RS Elite OD also had a season's first win. The Sonar Class winner was Barry Byham in Dolphin who should be the series winner. Class 4 Winner Myles Uren in Gwen Glas also had a first win of the season.

With only one more week's racing it is still all to play for in some of the classes.

Race 17 Results:

Pos Boat Name Class 1 ‑ Fast Handicap 1st JElvis 2nd Challenger 3rd Whooper Class 2 – Medium Handicap 1st Excalibur 2nd A nice cup of tea & a sit down 3rd Haggis 2 Class 3 – Sonars 1st Dolphin 2nd Jenny 3rd Ed Suckling Class 4 ‑ Slow Handicap 1st Gwen Glas 2nd Jiminy Cricket 3rd Kaallista Class 5 – Flying Fifteen 1st Fifty Fifty 2nd Fflasback 3rd Ffuraha Class 6 – X One Design 1st Aora 2nd Blue Phantom