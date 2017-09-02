Please select your home edition
Rooster Southern Topper Travellers at Burghfield Sailing Club - Preview

by Jason Kirk today at 5:25 pm 2 September 2017
Rooster Southern Toppers Travellers at Poole © Anthony Randall-May

The 6th of the 2017 Rooster Sailing Southern Topper Traveller series events will be held at Burghfield Sailing Club, near Reading, on Saturday 2nd September.

This is an important traveller if you intend on applying for a RYA South Zone squad place as it is the first of the 3 compulsory qualifying events that require attendance for South Zone Topper squad place consideration.

Entry for this event is on-line only and the deadline for registrations is 12 midnight on 24th August. Entry fee will be £17.50 prior to the deadline and £22.50 thereafter.

To sign up and enter for this traveller, Burghfield SC have set up the following registration and payment website at webcollect.org.uk/burghfield/event/2017-topper-open-meeting.

This website will also give you useful information regarding directions, etc. The Notice of Race can also be found there. The first race warning signal is planned for 10.25am.

Finally, enjoy the day and good luck to all those intending on applying for an RYA Topper South Zone squad place.

The South Zone Topper team and Burghfield SC look forward to seeing you on Saturday 2nd September.

