Gul 2017 April
Gul National 12 Championship at Weymouth Sailing Club - Preview

by Gerald Copsey today at 8:37 am 19-22 August 2017
Tom & Robert Stewart win the 2016 Sir William Burton Cup © Fiona Brown

The Gul National 12 Championship is being hosted by Weymouth Sailing Club and promises to be a great four days. We have more helms and crews under 30 years of age than at any Burton for many years, which augers well for the future of a class over 80 years old.

The competition at the front of the fleet is getting hotter but it is hard ignore last year's winners and runners-up Tom Stewart with son Robert and Graham Camm with Zoe Ballantyne, who between them have won every championship bar one this century and Graham and Zoe have won all four of the Gul events this year.

Steve Sallis can usually be counted on to win a race and there are a number of other boats ready to pounce if the two favourites are not at their best. Expect a particularly strong challenge from the HiJack design boats if the wind is stronger than predicted.

In addition to the overall championships there are a number of other categories which should ensure that interest is maintained throughout the fleet until the racing is finished. There are trophies and/or prizes for double floor boats without a foil, first lady helm, first helm born since 21 August 1995, first crew new to Burton week, Tubs trophy (take a guess), helm of wooden boat of clinker construction (built prior to 1975) and several others.

The forecast is for less wind than last year which should allow more of the vintage boats to get on the water.

Weymouth is great place to sail and also has a great beach and other family attractions to entertain.

The National 12 Association looks forward to welcoming everybody for what is sure to be a great four days.

