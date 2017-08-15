GJW Direct Lark National Championship at Brixham Yacht Club - Overall
by Harry Pynn today at 7:22 am
11-15 August 2017
GJW Direct Lark Nationals at Brixham day 2 © Gareth Fudge
The 2017 GJW Direct Lark Nationals in Brixham wrapped up with 2 races on the final day. First and second place had already been confirmed with Stuart and Nick Hydon convincingly winning the event ahead of Alan Krailing and Stephen Videlo.
PRO Sean Semmens delayed the start of race 8 while waiting for the westerly wind to stabilize. Once the wind had settled Chris and Kate Holliman were pathfinder with most competitors electing to start late. However a huge left hand shift favoured the few early starters with Nigel Scott and Hannah Edge comfortably rounding the windward mark in the lead.
By the second windward mark Stuart and Nick Hydon had once again asserted themselves at the front ahead of Harry Pynn and Gemma Cook, with Chris White and Nicola Booth in third. These positions remained for the remainder of the race.
After 6 consecutive race victories and an unassailable lead, the Hydons chose not to sail the final race which was a showdown for the minor places. With a second discard due to kick in with this race White and Booth could secure third place by beating Pynn and Cook on the water. On a line start, the fleet got away first time and White and Booth lead around the windward mark. By the third windward mark Pynn and Cook had pulled through to 3rd place but there was confusion as White and Booth along with James Stewart and Tim Hartley rounded the previous windward mark rather than the change mark. Pynn and Cook had spotted the yellow replacement windward mark and held the lead until the finish ahead of Steve Cumley and Eluned Stewart with Chris and Kate Holliman finishing third.
The navigational error caused White and Booth to slip to 5th overall. Cumley and Stewart finished 4th and Pynn and Cook 3rd.
In the Silver fleet Jon White and Rob Woodward avoided navigational hazards and their 4th place in the final race confirmed them as silver fleet winners ahead of James Goss and Ian Robertson. In the bronze fleet Simon Reddecliffe and Mark Atherton had a good day, but couldn't do enough to catch local sailors Alan Goule and Bob Heath.
The Lark class would like to thank Brixham Yacht Club for organising an outstanding event, combining excellent race management with first class support ashore.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Fleet
|Boat Name
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|Pts
|1
|Gold
|Well Dodgy
|2495
|Stuart Hydon
|Nick Hydon
|Shustoke
|‑2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(RET)
|8
|2
|Gold
|Mozzy
|2521
|Alan Krailing
|Stephen Videlo
|Waldringfield SC
|4
|1
|2
|3
|2
|3
|2
|(RET)
|(DNS)
|17
|3
|Gold
|Rollergirl
|2520
|Harry Pynn
|Gemma Cook
|Waldringfield SC
|‑14
|‑5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|2
|1
|22
|4
|Gold
|Nelly the Elephant
|2496
|Steve Cumley
|Eluned Stewart
|Netley SC
|‑9
|‑8
|5
|5
|6
|5
|5
|5
|2
|33
|5
|Gold
|Smarty Pants
|253
|Chris White
|Nicola Booth
|South Staffs SC
|‑13
|13
|8
|2
|3
|2
|4
|3
|‑14
|35
|6
|Gold
|Tiger Too
|2538
|Nigel Hufton
|Matt Wood
|Frensham Pond
|3
|7
|4
|6
|4
|6
|6
|‑8
|‑13
|36
|7
|Gold
|Helly Hansen
|2475
|Chris Holliman
|Kate Holliman
|Middlebridge YC
|1
|4
|7
|‑10
|‑11
|10
|10
|10
|3
|45
|8
|Gold
|Florence
|2492
|James Stewart
|Tim Hartley
|Netley SC
|6
|3
|9
|7
|‑12
|9
|7
|4
|(DSQ)
|45
|9
|Silver
|Havanna
|2306
|Jon White
|Rob Woodward
|Shoreham SC
|10
|6
|‑13
|8
|9
|‑12
|8
|11
|4
|56
|10
|Gold
|Floozie
|2527
|Adam Parry
|Ruth Johnson
|Netley SC
|5
|10
|10
|13
|7
|‑18
|‑17
|7
|5
|57
|11
|Gold
|Bruce
|2507
|James Ward
|Kate Ward
|Warsash SC
|7
|9
|6
|11
|‑13
|8
|9
|9
|‑15
|59
|12
|Silver
|
|538
|James Goss
|Ian Robertson
|South Staffs SC
|‑12
|11
|12
|9
|10
|7
|12
|6
|(DSQ)
|67
|13
|Silver
|
|2539
|Nigel Scott
|Hannah Edge
|Cotswold
|‑15
|14
|‑16
|14
|8
|11
|11
|12
|6
|76
|14
|Silver
|Weeble
|2502
|Steve Chatten
|Matt Thomas
|Netley SC
|8
|12
|14
|12
|14
|16
|14
|‑17
|(RET)
|90
|15
|Silver
|Mlevi
|2504
|John Crooks
|Laura Lilly
|Waldringfield SC
|11
|‑17
|‑17
|16
|15
|13
|16
|16
|7
|94
|16
|Silver
|Tiger
|2470
|Garry Packer
|Richard Packer
|Bristol Corinthian SC
|16
|15
|11
|‑18
|16
|14
|13
|18
|(DSQ)
|103
|17
|Bronze
|Bob Cat
|2339
|Alan Goule
|Robert Heath
|BYC
|17
|‑20
|15
|‑20
|19
|15
|15
|14
|11
|106
|18
|Bronze
|
|2503
|Simon Reddecliffe
|Mark Atherton
|Delph
|‑18
|16
|18
|17
|18
|‑20
|18
|13
|8
|108
|19
|Bronze
|
|496
|Max Griggs
|Fleur Elliott‑Davies
|BYC
|‑20
|19
|‑20
|15
|17
|17
|20
|19
|10
|117
|20
|Bronze
|
|2498
|Simon Kenny
|Nicole Kenny
|West Kirby SC
|‑19
|18
|19
|19
|‑20
|19
|19
|15
|9
|118
|21
|Bronze
|Zebedee
|2472
|Ben Hipwell
|Amelia Stead
|
|(RET)
|21
|‑22
|21
|21
|22
|21
|21
|12
|139
|22
|Bronze
|Nira
|2038
|Stuart Crang
|Nigel Crang
|BYC
|21
|‑22
|21
|22
|22
|21
|22
|20
|(RET)
|149
