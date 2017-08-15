GJW Direct Lark National Championship at Brixham Yacht Club - Overall

GJW Direct Lark Nationals at Brixham day 2 © Gareth Fudge GJW Direct Lark Nationals at Brixham day 2 © Gareth Fudge

by Harry Pynn today at 7:22 am

The 2017 GJW Direct Lark Nationals in Brixham wrapped up with 2 races on the final day. First and second place had already been confirmed with Stuart and Nick Hydon convincingly winning the event ahead of Alan Krailing and Stephen Videlo.

PRO Sean Semmens delayed the start of race 8 while waiting for the westerly wind to stabilize. Once the wind had settled Chris and Kate Holliman were pathfinder with most competitors electing to start late. However a huge left hand shift favoured the few early starters with Nigel Scott and Hannah Edge comfortably rounding the windward mark in the lead.

By the second windward mark Stuart and Nick Hydon had once again asserted themselves at the front ahead of Harry Pynn and Gemma Cook, with Chris White and Nicola Booth in third. These positions remained for the remainder of the race.

After 6 consecutive race victories and an unassailable lead, the Hydons chose not to sail the final race which was a showdown for the minor places. With a second discard due to kick in with this race White and Booth could secure third place by beating Pynn and Cook on the water. On a line start, the fleet got away first time and White and Booth lead around the windward mark. By the third windward mark Pynn and Cook had pulled through to 3rd place but there was confusion as White and Booth along with James Stewart and Tim Hartley rounded the previous windward mark rather than the change mark. Pynn and Cook had spotted the yellow replacement windward mark and held the lead until the finish ahead of Steve Cumley and Eluned Stewart with Chris and Kate Holliman finishing third.

The navigational error caused White and Booth to slip to 5th overall. Cumley and Stewart finished 4th and Pynn and Cook 3rd.

In the Silver fleet Jon White and Rob Woodward avoided navigational hazards and their 4th place in the final race confirmed them as silver fleet winners ahead of James Goss and Ian Robertson. In the bronze fleet Simon Reddecliffe and Mark Atherton had a good day, but couldn't do enough to catch local sailors Alan Goule and Bob Heath.

The Lark class would like to thank Brixham Yacht Club for organising an outstanding event, combining excellent race management with first class support ashore.

Overall Results:

Pos Fleet Boat Name Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 Pts 1 Gold Well Dodgy 2495 Stuart Hydon Nick Hydon Shustoke ‑2 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 (RET) 8 2 Gold Mozzy 2521 Alan Krailing Stephen Videlo Waldringfield SC 4 1 2 3 2 3 2 (RET) (DNS) 17 3 Gold Rollergirl 2520 Harry Pynn Gemma Cook Waldringfield SC ‑14 ‑5 3 4 5 4 3 2 1 22 4 Gold Nelly the Elephant 2496 Steve Cumley Eluned Stewart Netley SC ‑9 ‑8 5 5 6 5 5 5 2 33 5 Gold Smarty Pants 253 Chris White Nicola Booth South Staffs SC ‑13 13 8 2 3 2 4 3 ‑14 35 6 Gold Tiger Too 2538 Nigel Hufton Matt Wood Frensham Pond 3 7 4 6 4 6 6 ‑8 ‑13 36 7 Gold Helly Hansen 2475 Chris Holliman Kate Holliman Middlebridge YC 1 4 7 ‑10 ‑11 10 10 10 3 45 8 Gold Florence 2492 James Stewart Tim Hartley Netley SC 6 3 9 7 ‑12 9 7 4 (DSQ) 45 9 Silver Havanna 2306 Jon White Rob Woodward Shoreham SC 10 6 ‑13 8 9 ‑12 8 11 4 56 10 Gold Floozie 2527 Adam Parry Ruth Johnson Netley SC 5 10 10 13 7 ‑18 ‑17 7 5 57 11 Gold Bruce 2507 James Ward Kate Ward Warsash SC 7 9 6 11 ‑13 8 9 9 ‑15 59 12 Silver 538 James Goss Ian Robertson South Staffs SC ‑12 11 12 9 10 7 12 6 (DSQ) 67 13 Silver 2539 Nigel Scott Hannah Edge Cotswold ‑15 14 ‑16 14 8 11 11 12 6 76 14 Silver Weeble 2502 Steve Chatten Matt Thomas Netley SC 8 12 14 12 14 16 14 ‑17 (RET) 90 15 Silver Mlevi 2504 John Crooks Laura Lilly Waldringfield SC 11 ‑17 ‑17 16 15 13 16 16 7 94 16 Silver Tiger 2470 Garry Packer Richard Packer Bristol Corinthian SC 16 15 11 ‑18 16 14 13 18 (DSQ) 103 17 Bronze Bob Cat 2339 Alan Goule Robert Heath BYC 17 ‑20 15 ‑20 19 15 15 14 11 106 18 Bronze 2503 Simon Reddecliffe Mark Atherton Delph ‑18 16 18 17 18 ‑20 18 13 8 108 19 Bronze 496 Max Griggs Fleur Elliott‑Davies BYC ‑20 19 ‑20 15 17 17 20 19 10 117 20 Bronze 2498 Simon Kenny Nicole Kenny West Kirby SC ‑19 18 19 19 ‑20 19 19 15 9 118 21 Bronze Zebedee 2472 Ben Hipwell Amelia Stead (RET) 21 ‑22 21 21 22 21 21 12 139 22 Bronze Nira 2038 Stuart Crang Nigel Crang BYC 21 ‑22 21 22 22 21 22 20 (RET) 149