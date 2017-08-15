Please select your home edition
GJW Direct Lark National Championship at Brixham Yacht Club - Overall

by Harry Pynn today at 7:22 am 11-15 August 2017
GJW Direct Lark Nationals at Brixham day 2 © Gareth Fudge

The 2017 GJW Direct Lark Nationals in Brixham wrapped up with 2 races on the final day. First and second place had already been confirmed with Stuart and Nick Hydon convincingly winning the event ahead of Alan Krailing and Stephen Videlo.

PRO Sean Semmens delayed the start of race 8 while waiting for the westerly wind to stabilize. Once the wind had settled Chris and Kate Holliman were pathfinder with most competitors electing to start late. However a huge left hand shift favoured the few early starters with Nigel Scott and Hannah Edge comfortably rounding the windward mark in the lead.

By the second windward mark Stuart and Nick Hydon had once again asserted themselves at the front ahead of Harry Pynn and Gemma Cook, with Chris White and Nicola Booth in third. These positions remained for the remainder of the race.

After 6 consecutive race victories and an unassailable lead, the Hydons chose not to sail the final race which was a showdown for the minor places. With a second discard due to kick in with this race White and Booth could secure third place by beating Pynn and Cook on the water. On a line start, the fleet got away first time and White and Booth lead around the windward mark. By the third windward mark Pynn and Cook had pulled through to 3rd place but there was confusion as White and Booth along with James Stewart and Tim Hartley rounded the previous windward mark rather than the change mark. Pynn and Cook had spotted the yellow replacement windward mark and held the lead until the finish ahead of Steve Cumley and Eluned Stewart with Chris and Kate Holliman finishing third.

The navigational error caused White and Booth to slip to 5th overall. Cumley and Stewart finished 4th and Pynn and Cook 3rd.

In the Silver fleet Jon White and Rob Woodward avoided navigational hazards and their 4th place in the final race confirmed them as silver fleet winners ahead of James Goss and Ian Robertson. In the bronze fleet Simon Reddecliffe and Mark Atherton had a good day, but couldn't do enough to catch local sailors Alan Goule and Bob Heath.

The Lark class would like to thank Brixham Yacht Club for organising an outstanding event, combining excellent race management with first class support ashore.

Overall Results:

PosFleetBoat NameSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9Pts
1GoldWell Dodgy2495Stuart HydonNick HydonShustoke‑22111111(RET)8
2GoldMozzy2521Alan KrailingStephen VideloWaldringfield SC4123232(RET)(DNS)17
3GoldRollergirl2520Harry PynnGemma CookWaldringfield SC‑14‑5345432122
4GoldNelly the Elephant2496Steve CumleyEluned StewartNetley SC‑9‑8556555233
5GoldSmarty Pants253Chris WhiteNicola BoothSouth Staffs SC‑1313823243‑1435
6GoldTiger Too2538Nigel HuftonMatt WoodFrensham Pond3746466‑8‑1336
7GoldHelly Hansen2475Chris HollimanKate HollimanMiddlebridge YC147‑10‑11101010345
8GoldFlorence2492James StewartTim HartleyNetley SC6397‑12974(DSQ)45
9SilverHavanna2306Jon WhiteRob WoodwardShoreham SC106‑1389‑12811456
10GoldFloozie2527Adam ParryRuth JohnsonNetley SC51010137‑18‑177557
11GoldBruce2507James WardKate WardWarsash SC79611‑13899‑1559
12Silver 538James GossIan RobertsonSouth Staffs SC‑1211129107126(DSQ)67
13Silver 2539Nigel ScottHannah EdgeCotswold‑1514‑16148111112676
14SilverWeeble2502Steve ChattenMatt ThomasNetley SC8121412141614‑17(RET)90
15SilverMlevi2504John CrooksLaura LillyWaldringfield SC11‑17‑171615131616794
16SilverTiger2470Garry PackerRichard PackerBristol Corinthian SC161511‑1816141318(DSQ)103
17BronzeBob Cat2339Alan GouleRobert HeathBYC17‑2015‑201915151411106
18Bronze 2503Simon ReddecliffeMark AthertonDelph‑1816181718‑2018138108
19Bronze 496Max GriggsFleur Elliott‑DaviesBYC‑2019‑20151717201910117
20Bronze 2498Simon KennyNicole KennyWest Kirby SC‑19181919‑201919159118
21BronzeZebedee2472Ben HipwellAmelia Stead (RET)21‑22212122212112139
22BronzeNira2038Stuart CrangNigel CrangBYC21‑22212222212220(RET)149
