Aspire 72nd Merlin Rocket Championship at Pwllheli - Day 3

by Chris Martin on 15 Aug

Rooster kit Tuesday of the Aspire Merlin Rocket championships was run in champagne, if slightly tricky, conditions. Three races were scheduled to get us back on timetable ahead of what look to be marginal conditions on Wednesday.

The three races took place in a force three/four and enough swell to make gains if used correctly. It was a bit snakes and ladders in all races with tidal issues also influencing which way to go as the ebb got stronger and then faded away towards low water.

"Outsiders" Nick Craig and Alan Roberts have clearly been riled by my assessment of their chances in the event preview and have recorded a further two wins to plant themselves firmly at the top of leader board at this pre-discard stage. Andy Davies and Alex Warren are a firm second with a pretty consistent scoreline and recording a win in race two today. Lying third are another wild card pairing, Tom Gillard and Tom Lonsdale who are also putting together a decent scorecard though the two leaders have a good cushion before discards.

Further down in the Silver fleet Mark Barwell and Lou Johnson have put in three impressive performances to take the jerseys into tomorrow. Ben Eaves and Sean Anderson have powered the well seasoned Back to the Future to the head of the Bronze fleet in their first championships.

Of the three NSSA entries the lady team of April Whitely and Hazel Newport are still ahead of their rivals, and one or two far more experienced teams.

With the weather tomorrow looking marginal at best. the start has been brought forward two hours to give us the best possible chance of getting a race in.

All to play for throughout the fleet at the halfway stage!

Results after Day 3:

Pos Boat Name Sail No Fleet Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts 1st Messy Monty 3776 Gold Nick Craig Alan Roberts Frensham Pond 1 1 2 1 5 2nd Keyser Soze 3684 Gold Andy Davies Alex Warren Bartley 4 2 1 3 10 3rd Wild At Heart 3709 Gold Tom Gillard Tom Lonsdale Sheffield Viking 8 4 7 6 25 4th Peer Pressure 3778 Gold Chris Gould Chris Kilsby Midland 15 6 3 4 28 5th Shiny 3770 Gold David Hayes Jonny Ratcliffe Hayling Island 14 5 11 2 32 6th Red Mistress 3759 Gold Sam Pascoe Megan Pascoe Castle Cove 2 ARB [18] 4 9 33 7th Mockingjay 3777 Gold Simon Potts Pippa Taylor Burghfield 10 9 6 8 33 8th Bernard 3658 Gold Chris Jennings Pete Horn Burghfield 22 3 5 5 35 9th Quick Fix 3691 Gold Mike Calvert Jane Calvert Axe 5 15 9 11 40 10th Robert 3756 Gold Will Warren Mark Oakey Shoreham 9 11 14 7 41 11th The Oldie 3673 Gold Caroline Croft Matt Lullham‑Robinson Bartley 3 13 10 17 43 12th Oakey Dokey 3712 Gold Ian Sharps Ellie Sharps Burghfield 6 10 16 14 46 13th Bazinga 3758 Gold Tim Saxton Jodie Green Grafham Water 17 8 8 13 46 14th 3786 Gold Dave Wade Rachel Rhodes Northampton 12 17 12 10 51 15th Panther 3774 Gold Jon Turner Richard Parslow Lyme Regis 7 12 17 16 52 16th The Force Awakens 3781 Gold Dave Winder Oliver Winder Hollingworth 20 14 18 12 64 17th Point N Squirt 3746 Gold Dan Willett Pete Nicholson Brightlingsea 21 16 13 19 69 18th Strung Along 3784 Silver Mark Barwell Louise Johnson Lymington Town 29 18 15 15 77 19th Quicksilver 3787 Silver Chris Martin Oliver Maclean Midland 11 22 23 22 78 20th Why Ask 3740 Silver Patrick Blake Jilly Blake Cookham Reach 16 21 22 20 79 21st The Angels Share 3779 Silver Dave Lee Juliet Pealing Starcross 19 24 20 26 89 22nd Pointer 3790 Silver Colin Brockbank Martin Hughes Wembley 30 23 19 18 90 23rd Sylvia 3711 Silver Sam Thompson Keri Harris RNSA 13 19 21 DSQ [39] 92 24th Three Dee 3765 Silver Richard Dee Justin Healey Midland 28 20 25 21 94 25th Arbuckle 3760 Silver Mark Reddington Colin Staite Bartley 23 28 24 23 98 26th Back to the Future 3583 Bronze Ben Eaves Sean Anderson Redditch 26 25 26 24 101 27th The Black Boat 3734 Bronze Phil Ashworth Alison Ashworth Weymouth 25 29 30 25 109 28th Flaming Fast 3339 Silver Tim Male Rebecca Male Blithfield 18 26 27 BFD [39] 110 29th Duck and Dive 3713 Bronze Steve Harling Eleanor Thomas Starcross 24 30 31 27 112 30th Smoked Salmon 3518 Bronze Julian Harms Timothy Harms Midland DNS [39] 27 28 29 123 31st Point Break 3625 Bronze Richard Bramley John Donoghue Shoreham 27 32 34 30 123 32nd Out of the Blue 2 3557 Bronze April Whiteley Hazel Newport NSSA 31 33 32 32 128 33rd Dark N Stormy 3619 Bronze Guy Browne Andy Hunter Trent Valley 33 34 35 28 130 34th Never Been to Salcombe 3582 Bronze George Colcomb Angus Kirk NSSA 34 35 33 31 133 35th Light Fantastic 3555 Silver James Cokayne William Gould NSSA 36 31 29 DNS [39] 135 36th Wizard in Blue 3449 Bronze Carl Whitehill Samuel Whitehill RYA 32 DNC [39] 36 RET [39] 146 37th Born to be Willd 3783 Bronze Miles James Colin Simmonds Pwllheli 35 DNF [39] DNS [39] DNC [39] 152 38th Loosed Cannon 3655 Bronze Karen Hiles John Hodge Shoreham 37 DNC [39] DNC [39] DNC [39] 154

