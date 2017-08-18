Please select your home edition
Aspire 72nd Merlin Rocket Championship at Pwllheli - Day 3

by Chris Martin on 15 Aug 12-18 August 2017

Rooster kit Tuesday of the Aspire Merlin Rocket championships was run in champagne, if slightly tricky, conditions. Three races were scheduled to get us back on timetable ahead of what look to be marginal conditions on Wednesday.

The three races took place in a force three/four and enough swell to make gains if used correctly. It was a bit snakes and ladders in all races with tidal issues also influencing which way to go as the ebb got stronger and then faded away towards low water.

"Outsiders" Nick Craig and Alan Roberts have clearly been riled by my assessment of their chances in the event preview and have recorded a further two wins to plant themselves firmly at the top of leader board at this pre-discard stage. Andy Davies and Alex Warren are a firm second with a pretty consistent scoreline and recording a win in race two today. Lying third are another wild card pairing, Tom Gillard and Tom Lonsdale who are also putting together a decent scorecard though the two leaders have a good cushion before discards.

Further down in the Silver fleet Mark Barwell and Lou Johnson have put in three impressive performances to take the jerseys into tomorrow. Ben Eaves and Sean Anderson have powered the well seasoned Back to the Future to the head of the Bronze fleet in their first championships.

Of the three NSSA entries the lady team of April Whitely and Hazel Newport are still ahead of their rivals, and one or two far more experienced teams.

With the weather tomorrow looking marginal at best. the start has been brought forward two hours to give us the best possible chance of getting a race in.

Aspire Merlin Rocket Championship at Pwllheli day 3 - photo © Simon / Aspire Financial Advisers
Aspire Merlin Rocket Championship at Pwllheli day 3 - photo © Simon / Aspire Financial Advisers

All to play for throughout the fleet at the halfway stage!

Results after Day 3:

PosBoat NameSail NoFleetHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4Pts
1stMessy Monty3776GoldNick CraigAlan RobertsFrensham Pond11215
2ndKeyser Soze3684GoldAndy DaviesAlex WarrenBartley421310
3rdWild At Heart3709GoldTom GillardTom LonsdaleSheffield Viking847625
4thPeer Pressure3778GoldChris GouldChris KilsbyMidland1563428
5thShiny3770GoldDavid HayesJonny RatcliffeHayling Island14511232
6thRed Mistress3759GoldSam PascoeMegan PascoeCastle Cove2ARB [18]4933
7thMockingjay3777GoldSimon PottsPippa TaylorBurghfield1096833
8thBernard3658GoldChris JenningsPete HornBurghfield2235535
9thQuick Fix3691GoldMike CalvertJane CalvertAxe51591140
10thRobert3756GoldWill WarrenMark OakeyShoreham91114741
11thThe Oldie3673GoldCaroline CroftMatt Lullham‑RobinsonBartley313101743
12thOakey Dokey3712GoldIan SharpsEllie SharpsBurghfield610161446
13thBazinga3758GoldTim SaxtonJodie GreenGrafham Water17881346
14th 3786GoldDave WadeRachel RhodesNorthampton1217121051
15thPanther3774GoldJon TurnerRichard ParslowLyme Regis712171652
16thThe Force Awakens3781GoldDave WinderOliver WinderHollingworth2014181264
17thPoint N Squirt3746GoldDan WillettPete NicholsonBrightlingsea2116131969
18thStrung Along3784SilverMark BarwellLouise JohnsonLymington Town2918151577
19thQuicksilver3787SilverChris MartinOliver MacleanMidland1122232278
20thWhy Ask3740SilverPatrick BlakeJilly BlakeCookham Reach1621222079
21stThe Angels Share3779SilverDave LeeJuliet PealingStarcross1924202689
22ndPointer3790SilverColin BrockbankMartin HughesWembley3023191890
23rdSylvia3711SilverSam ThompsonKeri HarrisRNSA131921DSQ [39]92
24thThree Dee3765SilverRichard DeeJustin HealeyMidland2820252194
25thArbuckle3760SilverMark ReddingtonColin StaiteBartley2328242398
26thBack to the Future3583BronzeBen EavesSean AndersonRedditch26252624101
27thThe Black Boat3734BronzePhil AshworthAlison AshworthWeymouth25293025109
28thFlaming Fast3339SilverTim MaleRebecca MaleBlithfield182627BFD [39]110
29thDuck and Dive3713BronzeSteve HarlingEleanor ThomasStarcross24303127112
30thSmoked Salmon3518BronzeJulian HarmsTimothy HarmsMidlandDNS [39]272829123
31stPoint Break3625BronzeRichard BramleyJohn DonoghueShoreham27323430123
32ndOut of the Blue 23557BronzeApril WhiteleyHazel NewportNSSA31333232128
33rdDark N Stormy3619BronzeGuy BrowneAndy HunterTrent Valley33343528130
34thNever Been to Salcombe3582BronzeGeorge ColcombAngus KirkNSSA34353331133
35thLight Fantastic3555SilverJames CokayneWilliam GouldNSSA363129DNS [39]135
36thWizard in Blue3449BronzeCarl WhitehillSamuel WhitehillRYA32DNC [39]36RET [39]146
37thBorn to be Willd3783BronzeMiles JamesColin SimmondsPwllheli35DNF [39]DNS [39]DNC [39]152
38thLoosed Cannon3655BronzeKaren HilesJohn HodgeShoreham37DNC [39]DNC [39]DNC [39]154

Further details at merlinrocketchamps.com

