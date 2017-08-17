Please select your home edition
Shustoke Sailing Club Autumn Open Events

by Zara Turtle today at 8:37 pm 17 August 2017
Dinghies on the slipway at Shustoke © Zara Turtle

With September now only a couple of weeks away, it's time to look ahead at the autumn sailing calendar, and Shustoke Sailing Club has got a good line up of open events for you!

16th September – Optimist Open
Briefing 10.30am, first race 11am.
Maximum of 4 races, with main fleet and regatta fleet racing.
Main fleet £10 per boat. Regatta fleet free entry.
www.shustokesailingclub.co.uk/events/open-meetings/optimist-open

24th September – Laser and Phantom Open
Briefing 10.30am Saturday, first race 11am.
Laser standard, radial or 4.7 all welcome.
3 races, 2 to count.
Laser entry fee £11 per boat (with £1 going to the Laser Association), Phantom entry fee £10 per boat.
www.shustokesailingclub.co.uk/events/open-meetings/laser-open

30th September and 1st October - Mirror Youth (18 and under), Junior (15 and under), and Single Handed Championships
Briefing 11am Saturday, first race 11.30am.
6 race series, 3 on each day.
£20 per boat for two days, £15 per boat for one day.
www.shustokesailingclub.co.uk/events/open-meetings/mirror-open

21st and 22nd October - Miracle Open
Briefing 12pm Saturday, first race 1.30pm.
5 race series, 3 to count.
£20 per boat for two days, £15 per boat for one day.
www.shustokesailingclub.co.uk/events/open-meetings/miracle-open

Entries will be taken on the day. For the two day events there will be free camping available on site.

Looking forward to welcoming you to Shustoke!

