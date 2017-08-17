Shustoke Sailing Club Autumn Open Events

Dinghies on the slipway at Shustoke © Zara Turtle Dinghies on the slipway at Shustoke © Zara Turtle

by Zara Turtle today at 8:37 pm

With September now only a couple of weeks away, it's time to look ahead at the autumn sailing calendar, and Shustoke Sailing Club has got a good line up of open events for you!

16th September – Optimist Open

Briefing 10.30am, first race 11am.

Maximum of 4 races, with main fleet and regatta fleet racing.

Main fleet £10 per boat. Regatta fleet free entry.

www.shustokesailingclub.co.uk/events/open-meetings/optimist-open

24th September – Laser and Phantom Open

Briefing 10.30am Saturday, first race 11am.

Laser standard, radial or 4.7 all welcome.

3 races, 2 to count.

Laser entry fee £11 per boat (with £1 going to the Laser Association), Phantom entry fee £10 per boat.

www.shustokesailingclub.co.uk/events/open-meetings/laser-open

30th September and 1st October - Mirror Youth (18 and under), Junior (15 and under), and Single Handed Championships

Briefing 11am Saturday, first race 11.30am.

6 race series, 3 on each day.

£20 per boat for two days, £15 per boat for one day.

www.shustokesailingclub.co.uk/events/open-meetings/mirror-open

21st and 22nd October - Miracle Open

Briefing 12pm Saturday, first race 1.30pm.

5 race series, 3 to count.

£20 per boat for two days, £15 per boat for one day.

www.shustokesailingclub.co.uk/events/open-meetings/miracle-open

Entries will be taken on the day. For the two day events there will be free camping available on site.

Looking forward to welcoming you to Shustoke!