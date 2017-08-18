Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup at Kinsale Yacht Club - Day 2

In a clear statement of intent for the remainder of the regatta, Phil Plumtree's Swuzzlebubble found form on the second day of racing at the Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup at Kinsale with two wins and two second places during a long day afloat sailed in ideal conditions.

While there was a building breeze of 12 to 20 knots ending in champagne sailing conditions for day two, a near gale forecast for Wednesday morning may yet mean a lay day is on the cards and a break in the programme could be the best hope for a tight pack of runner-up contenders to break Plumtree's dominance of the 21-boat fleet.

Two bullets for David Cullen on Checkmate XV edges him into second overall, five points behind Swuzzlebubble and just a single point ahead of Nigel Biggs on Checkmate XVIII, the previous overnight leader. A consistent day for Mike and Ritchie Evans' The Big Picture, Cullen's clubmates from Howth, Co. Dublin keeps them in the hunt in fourth overall and just ten points off the leader.

On the water, Swuzzlebubble's impressive upwind performance is hard to miss and although needing to finish by more than a minute and a half over her nearest rival to win on IRC handicap, Plumtree's team is absent from the boat on boat tussle for places further astern.

Rollercoaster results across the two days afflicted several crews, notably Paul Pullen's Miss Whiplash who lost his consistent form of thirds and fourth places from Monday and Paul Wayte's Headhunter who used both the event discards to drop eleventh and twelfth places.

Class President Philippe Pilatte on General Tapioca also used both discards but also scored a third and fourth places to move up the leaderboard to fifth overall though a distant 19 points off first place.

Meanwhile the forecast of strong winds for Wednesday and possibly again later in the week led Principal Race Officer Anthony O'Leary to set four races for the day with three windward/leeward courses followed by a 'round the cans' race finishing inside Kinsale natural harbour overlooked by the historic Charles Fort.

The possibility of the gale blowing through by lunchtime on Wednesday has not been discounted and the intention to hold a coastal course remains - pending a decision by the race committee in the morning. The longer race offers 1.5x multiplier and could prove critical in deciding the final outcome of the championship.

Results after Day 2:

Pos Sail No Boat Name Country Owner Handicap R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 Pts 1 KZ3494 Swuzzlebubble UK Phil Plumtree 0.975 1 2 8 1 2 1 2 7 2 IRL2016 Checkmate XV Ireland Dave Cullen 0.947 8 1 5 4 1 6 1 12 3 GBR66R Checkmate XVIII UK Nigel Biggs 0.952 4 4 2 2 3 2 10 13 4 IRL5522 The Big Picture Ireland Michael & Richard Evans 0.944 6 5 1 5 5 3 3 17 5 BEL7548 General Tapioca Belgium Philippe Pilatte 0.956 2 7.5 9 3 11 4 15 25.5 6 GBR5435 Miss Whiplash UK Paul Pullen 0.954 3 3 4 10 9 7 11 26 7 GBR5694 Headhunter UK Paul Wayte 0.963 9 6 3 8 6 11 12 32 8 IRL1484 Harmony Ireland Jonny Swan 0.948 5 7.5 10.5 9 8 8 6 34.5 9 GBR2759 Per Elisa UK Robbie Tregear 0.962 7 10 6 11 4 15 16 38 10 BEL8500 Red Cloud Belgium Tom Florizoone 0.949 10.5 15 13 7 10 10 4 41.5 11 IRL8094 King One Ireland David Kelly & Patrick Boardman 0.952 14 9 7 6 15 13 8 43 12 GBR4080T Crakajax UK Richard & Ursula Hollis 0.898 10.5 11 15 13 14 5 5 44.5 13 GBR6521 Trastada UK Dan Challis & Roddy Angus 0.958 12 13.5 12 12 7 9 14 52 14 GBR8444 Demolition UK Mel Sharp 0.929 18 12 14 22 13 12 7 58 15 ESP2655 Cortagedo Ireland George Radley 0.951 13 13.5 10.5 15 12 18 13 62 16 FRA17416 Pivoine France Patrick Dijoud 0.896 16 16 17 14 17 16 9 71 17 FRA9292 Concorde UK Francis Marshall 0.965 17 17 16 17 18 14 18 81 18 FRA9187 Rampage UK John Hicks 0.961 15 18 18 16 16 17 19 82 19 BEL5394 Fantasy Belgium Ian Van Burm 0.942 21 19 19 19 19.5 19 17 93 20 IRL5530 Scorpio Ireland Dominic O'Sullivan 0.952 20 20 20 18 19.5 20 20 97.5 21 GBR5384 Superhero Finland Toni Stoschek & Janne Tulokas 0.944 19 22 22 22 22 22 22 107