Please select your home edition
Edition
Plas Menai 2015
Product Feature
Lennon Racewear Merino Base Layer Top
Lennon Racewear Merino Base Layer Top

M32 Series Scandinavia at Helsinki, Finland

by M32 Series today at 8:14 pm 11-13 August 2017

The tropical paradise of Hernesaaren Ranta delivered three days of tight racing action, just metres from the shoreline of the race village in Helsinki city centre. Danish team Wallén Racing were the stand out performance of the weekend, leading from race one and never leaving the top spot.

"We are so happy with the result here after what happened in Norway", reflected a very excited Jonas Warrer, the winning champagne bottle still firmly in hand. "We lost our way a little at the last event but this time we worked on our starts and were able to hold on to the lead."

Winning race one of the regatta and then continuing to take four bullets on the opening day of M32 Series Scandinavia in Helsinki, Jonas Warrer and his all Danish crew stamped their mark on the event from the outset. Swedish Flux Team with skipper Johnie Berntsson were yet again the comeback crew of this event, repeating their progression as in Risør. They ended day one in bottom spot on the leaderboard, however as in the previous event in this series the team ended the day strong with a race win to close out the afternoon and carried that momentum forwards into the second racing day. The crew on board joked of Johnie celebrating his birthday the previous day being an excuse for their performance and came out of the blocks strong with back-to-back wins in the early races on day two. As racing ended for the day, the Swedes had closed up the gap to Warrer within just a few points.

M32 Series Scandinavia at Helsinki, Finland - photo © M32 Series
M32 Series Scandinavia at Helsinki, Finland - photo © M32 Series

Swiss team Section 16, champions of the 2016 M32 Series Mediterranean, made their debut performance on the Scandinavian series this weekend and showed why they were at the top in the Med by planting themselves firmly on the podium after the first day of racing. Skipper Richard Davies, also the M32 Class Association President, said before racing that he was "really looking forward to the challenges of the tighter race courses that we have out on the water. It's a little different here from the Med sailing but really looking forward to competing against these teams."

As teams arrived at the event village for day three, they were greeted by clear blue skies, 18 knots of wind and a race course just waiting to be played on. As the wind was forecast to build, the race committee called all boats to put in one reef to the mainsail. Out on the course, Jonas Warrer and team continued their dominance of the event by taking the opening two races, extending their lead at the top the table. With building winds and a gusty race course, the opportunity to steal the lead was presented to all teams and all getting a piece of the action at the front throughout the races, some doing a better job of holding the top spot than others. Section 16 took another bullet as the breeze built before handing the baton to Johnie Berntsson's Flux Team. Between them, Flux Team and Wallén Racing were providing demonstrations of boat handling excellence as they completed manoeuvres in the testing conditions effortlessly - sometimes not the neatest, but always the quickest.

M32 Series Scandinavia at Helsinki, Finland - photo © M32 Series
M32 Series Scandinavia at Helsinki, Finland - photo © M32 Series

As racing progressed to the finals, double point scoring races, the M32 World race committee celebrated their 1000th race start of 2017. This mind blowing figure beats the 2016 date of mid-September to reach this figure and is testament to the M32 catamaran being a boat for such a diverse wind condition and race course state.

With the drama of double points, and the chance to win race 1000 on the cards, it was the 2016 defending champion of M32 Series Scandinavia who stepped up to the plate. The British team always manage to turn their fortune around when it counts, and the chance of double points was their moment to climb up the leaderboard.

With the third podium spot still within grasp of three teams going into the final race, GAC Pindar just had to finish ahead of Essiq Racing Team and not fall three positions behind Section 16.

Skipper Ian WIlliams is a man who always knows the numbers and so would have had this on his mind coming in to the final double scoring race.

In the end the British team made it and sneaked into third place to close out the overall event podium. Flux Team managed another three bullets on the final day, but still couldn't get close enough to the Danes to challenge their grasp on this event, as Wallén Racing pulled a bows up "wheelie" to cross the line in style and take the final race and close out a hugely impressive regatta.

With an event win in Helsinki, Jonas Warrer and Wallén Racing now take the lead on the overall M32 Series Scandinavia as the season heads south to Aarhus where Warrer will look to hold on to his top spot on home town waters. The Danish stopover will run August 31st-September 2nd and is part of the 2017 culture festival taking place in the city.

Overall Results:

1. Wallén Racing, Jonas Warrer (DEN) - 50 pts
2. FLUX Team, Johnie Berntsson (SWE) - 58 pts
3. GAC Pindar, Ian Williams (GBR) - 72 pts
4. ESSIQ Racing Team, Nicklas Dackhammar (SWE) - 74 pts
5. Section 16, Richard Davies (SUI) - 76 pts

M32 Series Scandinavia at Helsinki, Finland - photo © M32 Series
M32 Series Scandinavia at Helsinki, Finland - photo © M32 Series
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

M32 Series Scandinavia at Risør
Williams steals top spot at the 11th hour After sitting in podium positions throughout this regatta following a hat-trick of wins on day one the British team GAC Pindar, skippered by Ian Williams, punched the top spot on the third and final day when it counted. Posted on 30 Jul M32 World Championship overall
Stormy final day hands title to Robertson Phil Robertson and the crew of ChinaOne Ningbo have won the M32 World Championship in Marstrand, Sweden. With rain squalls gusting up to 40 knots, principal race officer Mattias Dahlstrom was unable to hold any racing on the final day. Posted on 16 Jul M32 World Championship day 3
Mother knows best, but Fast Phil marches on regardless Phil Robertson ignored the good advice of his mother and rose from his sick bed to contest the third day of the M32 World Championship in Marstrand, Sweden. The Kiwi skipper of ChinaOne Ningbo is probably glad that he soldiered on through his illness. Posted on 15 Jul M32 World Championship day 2
ChinaOne Ningbo jumps to the top Phil Robertson turned in the most consistent four scores on day two of the M32 World Championship in Marstrand, Sweden. The Kiwi skipper of ChinaOne Ningbo finished the day with a race win after other scores of 3,5,4. Posted on 14 Jul M32 World Championship day 1
Steele and Postma duel for first day bragging rights With 15 high-speed catamarans firing out of a reaching start, day one of the M32 World Championship was a big, fun learning curve for everyone in Marstrand, Sweden. Posted on 13 Jul M32 Series Scandinavia: Gothenburg
Rookie team Wallén Racing take series lead Jonas Warrer may be in his rookie year as an M32 skipper, but he showed no signs of it in Gothenburg this weekend as he took his all Danish team to the top of the leaderboard on day two of the regatta and held the top spot through to the end. Posted on 20 Jun Miami Match Cup overall
Australia's Harry Price steals the show At times today the young Australian looked to be struggling. After leading the qualifying session during the first two regatta days, today Price had a series of losses at the end of the qualifying series, but kept his calm when it mattered. Posted on 14 Apr Miami Match Cup day 2
Domination from Down Under Harry Price leads his Down Under Racing team to another day at the top dropping just one in thirteen races at Miami Match Cup, positioning himself untouchable for progression to the knockout rounds tomorrow. Posted on 13 Apr Miami Match Cup day 1
Rookies rule the roost After the first day of racing USA leads the way in the name of Nevin Snow and his 13Fifty Racing with an impressive seven race winning streak and no losses to date. Also ending day one unbeaten is Australia's Harry Price sailing with Down Under Racing. Posted on 12 Apr REV win the double
At M32 Miami Winter Series Final An impressive sight of 10 M32 catamarans took to Biscayne Bay for the final event of the M32 Miami Winter Series this weekend. The event was rounded off in style as strong winds blew over the racecourse on Sunday allowing boats to fly at over 20 knots. Posted on 11 Apr

Upcoming Events

Felixstowe Ferry SC Firefly National Championships for Firefly
Felixstowe Ferry SC- 12 Aug to 18 Aug Hayling Island SC Youth classes Youth Race Week for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Mirror Abersoch Mirror Week for Mirror
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic RS Aero The Crown Cup, International Czech Championship and Eurocup for RS Aero
YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic- 16 Aug to 20 Aug Pagham YC Hurricane 5.9 SX National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Pagham YC- 17 Aug to 20 Aug Brightlingsea SC Musto Skiff Harken UK National Championship for Musto Skiff
Brightlingsea SC- 17 Aug to 20 Aug Waldringfield SC Cadet and Laser Radial Cadet Week for Cadet and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 18 Aug to 22 Aug Bala SC Open to any Junior boat Junior 6 hour Race for Open to any Junior boat
Bala SC- 18 Aug Tresaith Mariners SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Open Meeting & Welsh National Catamaran Championships for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Tresaith Mariners SC- 19 Aug to 20 Aug West Mersea YC Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies Mersea Race Week for Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies
West Mersea YC- 20 Aug to 26 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy