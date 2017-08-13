Please select your home edition
SpeedSix RS Aero UK Youth Nationals at Burghfield Sailing Club

by Ben Rolfe, RS Aero Class UK Youth Co-Ordinator today at 3:13 pm 12-13 August 2017
SpeedSix RS Aero UK Youth Nationals at Burghfield © Steve Greenwood

The first ever RS Aero UK Youth Nationals has come to an end after some intense racing on day one and an unfortunate lack of wind on day two!

In total, there were 30 entries from clubs all across the UK and even a guest appearance from Yannick Gloster from the USA. Our race officer, Ian Bullock, did a fantastic job with the racing managing to get six races in on day one, and for making the right call with day two by making the decision early.

SpeedSix RS Aero UK Youth Nationals at Burghfield - photo © Steve Greenwood
SpeedSix RS Aero UK Youth Nationals at Burghfield - photo © Steve Greenwood

The racing was very tough with around 10knots of breeze with the odd 15knot gust. Due to the wind direction there were some big shifts and plenty of opportunities to make gains throughout the course.

Ben Rolfe from Burghfield SC showed the fleet how it is done with an early race win, however once the fleet got into the rhythm the racing became closer and closer, especially with the PY racing it made it hard to tell on the water how well you were doing. Once ashore it became apparent that the 9 rigs could not keep up with Will Taylor from Brightlingsea SC who secured 3 races wins on Day one in his 7 rig. Close behind was Sam Whaley from Swanage SC, with a good mix of top 3 results, however these were not enough to catch Will Taylor who finished overall on 9 points with Sam Whaley on 11 points. Edward Higson from Bartley SC on his first time in an RS Aero secured 3rd, close to Sam on 13 points.

SpeedSix RS Aero UK Youth Nationals at Burghfield - photo © Steve Greenwood
SpeedSix RS Aero UK Youth Nationals at Burghfield - photo © Steve Greenwood

Andrew Frost, recently crowned RS Aero 5 World Champion in France last month, stepped up into the RS Aero 7 and had quite a mix of results. Due due to a couple of top 5 results he was able to beat Ben Flower in the RS Aero 9 and secure 4th overall and first Youth (U19) on count back with 28.5 points. Close behind Andrew and Ben, was Yannick Gloster from Santa Barbara, USA, on 29 points which is a fantastic result considering it was his first time Lake sailing!

SpeedSix RS Aero UK Youth Nationals at Burghfield - photo © Steve Greenwood
SpeedSix RS Aero UK Youth Nationals at Burghfield - photo © Steve Greenwood

Lucy Greenwood from Oxford SC sailed the 5 rig and secured the 1st lady position and an overall result of 10th. Tim Hire from Royal Lymington secured 1st Junior (U16) and finished in a respectable 11th overall in the 30-boat fleet!

SpeedSix RS Aero UK Youth Nationals at Burghfield - photo © Steve Greenwood
SpeedSix RS Aero UK Youth Nationals at Burghfield - photo © Steve Greenwood

Congratulations to all the RS Aero Youth sailors who joined us at the historic 1st ever RS Aero UK Youth National Championships and especially to Will Taylor who has claimed the title of RS Aero UK Youth National Champion and Lucy Greenwood who is the 1st Lady RS Aero UK Youth National Champion.

Many thanks to SpeedSix for their generous sponsorship. We look forward to seeing you all again for the 2018 edition!

Overall Results:

PosSailHelmClubAge GroupRigR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1st2384Will TaylorBrightlingsea SCUnder 227‑11131319
2nd2133Sam WhaleySwanage SCUnder 229‑33122311
3rd2157Edward HigsonBartley SCUnder 229224‑71413
4th1312Andrew FrostSutton Bingham SCUnder 19788.52‑17.54628.5
5th2390Ben FlowerBabbacombeCorinthianSCUnder 19945‑279.55528.5
6th2387Yannick GlosterSanta Barbara USAUnder 197‑127857229
7th2346Ben RolfeBurghfield SCUnder 229149‑118931
8th1637Greg BartlettStarcross YCUnder 2295101669‑2146
9th1089Roscoe MartinOgston SCUnder 197911512.510‑2747.5
10th1685Lucy GreenwoodOxford SCUnder 195148.5123‑2412.550
11th1566Tim HireRoyal Lymington YCUnder 1671566‑161610.553.5
12th1551Liam WillisLymington Town SCUnder 199614‑1981510.553.5
13th1331Rory CohenFrampton‑on‑Severn SCUnder 1971312‑25418855
14th1230Noah ReesTorpoint Mosquito SCUnder 197‑1813151461462
15th1164Matt TaylorBrightlingsea SCUnder 19519151015‑20766
16th1171Ffinlo WrightIsle of Man YCUnder 1997‑271312.5112366.5
17th1107Ben PoeSutton Bingham SCUnder 22720197‑251216.574.5
18th2325Ned StattersfieldWells‑Next‑The‑SeaUnder 167171614‑17.51712.576.5
19th1618Chris HattonSevern SCUnder 19716‑201119132079
20th1795Sammy Isaacs‑JohnsonMaidenhead SCUnder 22510181821‑222289
21st1849Anne‑Marie RatnageBough Beech SCUnder 1952317179.523‑2489.5
22nd1108Charlie PearceDabchicks SCUnder 197212121‑231416.593.5
23rd2389Melissa MeredithPapercourt SCUnder 227222423‑261915103
24th1099Ralph NevileFrensham Pond SCUnder 165‑252222202118103
25th2204Josie MeredithPapercourt SCUnder 16524232022‑2519108
26th1964Alice LucyRutland SCUnder 195‑262524242625124
27th2152Sam SchofieldSpinnaker SCUnder 165‑272727272727135
27th1927Jack HardieFrensham Pond SCUnder 227‑272727272727135
27th1Giles KuzykParkstone YCUnder 229‑272727272727135
27th2135Ian StoneMaidenhead SCUnder 229‑272727272727135
