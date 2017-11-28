Please select your home edition
Pro sailors: time to prepare your videos

by Mirabaud Sailing Video Award today at 4:55 pm 27-28 November 2017
Loïck Peyron, the king of selfies, always brilliant with a camera, during the Barcelona World Race 2010-11 © Loïck Peyron

The international video contest 'Mirabaud Sailing Video Award' offers a specific category (with prizes and prize-money) to professional sailors who film their achievements during regattas.

The Mirabaud Sailing Video Award, intended primarily for professional video producers (cameramen, editors, directors...) also ambitions to celebrate the professional sailors who film their achievements during regattas.

Pro sailors are invited to submit their best video (max. length 1'30 - copyright free soundtrack) to: www.sailingvideoaward.com

A special mention and prizes (including prize-money) will be awarded to the sailors who produced the best on-board videos during a regatta.

The videos will be published on the event website upon reception whilst the international jury and public will be asked to vote as of November 1, 2017.

The winners of the Mirabaud Sailing Video Award will be celebrated during the Yacht Racing Forum (Aarhus, Danemark, November 27-28), in front of the world's leading sailing personalities and brands: event organizers, teams, sponsors, classes, yacht clubs etc.

  • The main prize - the Mirabaud Sailing Video Award - will be determined by a prestigious international jury (announced in September).

  • The Prize of the Public will be awarded following votes from the public on Internet.

  • The Special Jury Award will celebrate the sailors who produce the best on-board videos during races.
The winners will share at least €2,000 prize-money.
