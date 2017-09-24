Please select your home edition
Millie Mackintosh to officially open 2017's TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show

by Annabel Wildey today at 2:25 pm 15-24 September 2017

Fashion and Lifestyle Entrepreneur, Millie Mackintosh, will headline Britain's biggest festival of boating this year. Often found out on the water herself, Millie will be officially opening the Show on Friday 15 September at 11am, helping to kick off 10 days of incredible fun at one of the world's premier nautical events.

Celebrating the lifestyle, fun and excitement that being on the water has to offer, this year's event is set to welcome a line-up of thrilling entertainment alongside family-friendly attractions. Europe's largest purpose-built marina will feature hundreds of stunning boats for visitors to hop on and off, completing the experience.

Millie comments: "I'm thrilled to be opening this year's TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show. I'm really looking forward to spending some time at the event, soaking up the atmosphere and exploring some of the beautiful boats that shall be on display."

Murray Ellis, Chief Officer of Boat Shows at British Marine, comments: "We're delighted to welcome Millie Mackintosh to the Show this year. Attracting visitors from the UK and overseas from those new to boating to our stalwart experts, this year's Show offers a fantastic day out for friends and family. There is a host of new attractions on offer for 2017, setting this global-leading event on course for another fantastic year."

Show attractions set to wow visitors include live music and entertainment alongside special appearances from celebrity pirate, Gemma Hunt, from hit CBeebies programme, Swashbuckle. Out on the water, visitors will be treated to passenger boat trips, bell-boating and Stand Up Paddleboarding, Dinghy sailing and kayak experiences, all included within their Show ticket. Beautiful feature boats including the Tall Ship Kaskelot are also set to be highlights for this year.

With the summer calendar coming to a close, TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show promises to be the coolest way to extend the season with plenty of opportunities to entertain the whole family.

For more details or to buy your tickets today, visit www.southamptonboatshow.com

