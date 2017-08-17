Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik 2016 Yachting Range
Product Feature
Adidas Tycane Pro eyewear
Adidas Tycane Pro eyewear

Airlie Beach Race Week - Day 4

by Di Pearson, ABRW media today at 9:53 am 10-17 August 2017

The sun came out in force, but the going was light on Day 4 of Airlie Beach Race Week Festival of Sailing hosted by Whitsunday Sailing Club, making it difficult for race officials to get racing away.

It wasn't until after 1pm the nine divisions were away at five minute intervals, so spot of whale watching was on the agenda as the 11am start time came and went.

Principal Race Officer, Denis Thompson, originally divided the various divisions between three shorter courses, favoured because of the light conditions. IRC Passage and Cruising Division 1 yachts took in Gumbrell Island and Grimston.

Performance Racing Division 2, Cruising 2, Cruising Non-Spinnaker, Trailable, Multihull Racing and Multihull Passage's course delivered them to Edwin Rock, Grassy Island and Grimston.

Fury Road on day 4 of Airlie Beach Race Week 2017 - photo © Andrea Francolini
Fury Road on day 4 of Airlie Beach Race Week 2017 - photo © Andrea Francolini

Both races were carefully chosen to allow for shortening of courses should the light breeze evaporate, as was expected.

However, when a steady breeze with enough pressure failed to materialise, Thompson announced shortly after 1pm that all classes would join the Performance Division 1 boats for windward/leeward racing.

The Goat (NSW) has taken up residence at the top of the IRC Passage scoreboard. Ray 'Hollywood' Roberts is steering the Sydney 38 owned by Mitch Gordon.

The Goat on day 4 of Airlie Beach Race Week 2017 - photo © Andrea Francolini
The Goat on day 4 of Airlie Beach Race Week 2017 - photo © Andrea Francolini

"We got a good start at pin today. We were fine up the beat, but it was really hard downwind. The breeze was coming and going and we were concerned Ponyo (David Currie's modified Farr 40) was getting away from us. We had a good next beat though and held our time," Roberts said.

"The next downhill was close – it was touch and go all the way with Ponyo. At the third of last beat, Jamie Wilmot (tactician) called it well and got us into breeze the others missed. It's tough competition though," Roberts maintains.

With just two days of racing remaining and tomorrow looking iffy with next to no breeze forecast, The Goat will be hard to beat after scoring 1-3-1-1 results. She is three points clear of nearest rival Ponyo and nine clear of third placed Swish (Steven Proud).

The Goat has a stellar crew including of course Wilmot and navigator Jeremy Whitty, a recently retired Qantas captain and reputable yachtsman.

"The first day we had really good pressure going to Double Cones after getting off to our best start. We got around Cones in good clean air. We went to a Code Zero when others went to spinnakers and held our line in pressure all the way to the Cones. We sailed smart and were happy with our result," Roberts said.

We were third in next race we went to White Rock, I thought we were sailing reasonably well, but the lighter and longer boats were better downwind – and we made few mistakes.

"We sailed quite well the next day, but with negative tide, round the back of South Molle, we shaved a reef close to the Island. It wasn't till will saw white water that we thought we'd better tack.

"All in all, it's been close racing – tricky with current and light air. Jeremy Whitty – his job is to keep us close to the rocks, but not on them. When you have a metre under you, it doesn't look good.

"We've got local knowledge on board too. Dale Johnston is our local eyes. When Jeremy says 'we can go through there', Dale sometimes says 'sh**t, I wouldn't'.

IRC fleet on day 4 of Airlie Beach Race Week 2017 - photo © Andrea Francolini
IRC fleet on day 4 of Airlie Beach Race Week 2017 - photo © Andrea Francolini

Performance Racing Division 2 is set to come down to the wire. While Craig Humphries/Todd Huggonson's Conquistador continues to lead, three points behind, Gary Smith/Jeremy Rae's Vivace and Andrew 'Yorky' York's REO Speedwagon are on equal points.

"It's a great regatta – a great place to sail and they're doing a good job with our handicaps," said Yorky, who has guns Mick O'Brien and Doug McGain crewing for him.

"We held off the Fareast today (WhereswalII) to finish second, so we're on equal points with second place."

On their uncharacteristic eighth in Race 4 yesterday, York explained: "We won the previous race in breeze and they hit our handicap hard, then we went into the next race in light air and eighth it was."

For full results go to www.abrw.com.au/sailing/results

Fun after racing on day 4 of Airlie Beach Race Week 2017 - photo © Vampp Photography
Fun after racing on day 4 of Airlie Beach Race Week 2017 - photo © Vampp Photography
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Airlie Beach Race Week day 3
Glorious conditions in the Whitsundays Day 3 at Airlie Beach Race Week Festival of Sailing hosted by Whitsunday Sailing Club and the breeze from the 11am start was at 13-16 knots, ideal for the 100 plus competitors who are also enjoying the tee-shirt conditions the venue offers. Posted on 13 Aug Airlie Beach Race Week day 2
Tick it off the bucket list Mark Skelton forsook the Barbados and the 2017 OK Dinghy World Championship just so he could finally attend Airlie Beach Race Week – and so far it has paid in spades – two wins from two races. Posted on 12 Aug Airlie Beach Race Week day 1
One team opts for a new boat sailed by old bodies Day 1 at Airlie Beach Race Week Festival of Sailing hosted by Whitsunday Sailing Club got off to a fabulous start – lots of sun and a light breeze for entrants to ease into the competition. Posted on 11 Aug Entries close Thursday
For Airlie Beach Race Week 2017 Entries for Airlie Beach Race Week Festival of Sailing close at 2400hrs on Thursday August 3, so Whitsunday Sailing Club organisers urge prospective competitors to go online and enter now rather than miss out. Posted on 2 Aug 25 days and counting to Airlie Beach Race Week
Fun run, rock and roll music, lunch on the lawn... Whitsunday Sailing Club is in serious gear-up mode for its signature event, Airlie Beach Race Week Festival of Sailing, putting the final touches to its renowned activities and entertainment program ahead of the August 10 start date. Posted on 16 Jul Famous names and faces prepare
For Airlie Beach Race Week showdown Several famous boats and equally famous sailors with speed as their focus are ready for a showdown at Airlie Beach Race Week, to be held from 10 to 17 August 2017. Posted on 11 Jun Ready, willing and 'Abell'
For Airlie Beach Race Week While clean-ups are still in progress in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie, all in the Whitsundays are working hard to make sure everything is ready for the winter season of racing and cruising, including, of course, for Airlie Beach Race Week. Posted on 14 May Clean up underway in preparation
For Airlie Beach Race Week A clean-up campaign is underway in Airlie Beach in the wake of Cyclone Debbie, as Whitsunday Sailing Club officials announce Airlie Beach Race Week 2017 is definitely on, "so keep the entries coming in," is the clear message from event officials. Posted on 11 Apr Airlie Beach Race Week entries open
Top Gun first in Online entry is open and the Notice of Race online for Whitsunday Sailing Club's 2017 Airlie Beach Race Week Festival of Sailing to be held from 10 to 17 August in the beautiful Whitsundays. Posted on 10 Mar Airlie Beach Race Week overall
Winners declared after epic final day Although conditions are nothing out of the ordinary, with gusty 15-18 knot winds, some competitors taking part on the final day of Airlie Beach Race Week found themselves in difficulty on the race course today Posted on 18 Aug 2016

Upcoming Events

Felixstowe Ferry SC Firefly National Championships for Firefly
Felixstowe Ferry SC- 12 Aug to 18 Aug Hayling Island SC Youth classes Youth Race Week for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Mirror Abersoch Mirror Week for Mirror
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic RS Aero The Crown Cup, International Czech Championship and Eurocup for RS Aero
YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic- 16 Aug to 20 Aug Pagham YC Hurricane 5.9 SX National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Pagham YC- 17 Aug to 20 Aug Brightlingsea SC Musto Skiff Harken UK National Championship for Musto Skiff
Brightlingsea SC- 17 Aug to 20 Aug Waldringfield SC Cadet and Laser Radial Cadet Week for Cadet and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 18 Aug to 22 Aug Bala SC Open to any Junior boat Junior 6 hour Race for Open to any Junior boat
Bala SC- 18 Aug Tresaith Mariners SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Open Meeting & Welsh National Catamaran Championships for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Tresaith Mariners SC- 19 Aug to 20 Aug West Mersea YC Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies Mersea Race Week for Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies
West Mersea YC- 20 Aug to 26 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy