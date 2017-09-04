Please select your home edition
Edition
Allen 2017 Serious Kit 3 728
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Contender Cover
Rain and Sun Contender Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Contender 2446
located in Birchington

Contender British Championship - Runners and Riders

by British Contender Association today at 6:51 pm 1-4 September 2017
Simon Mussell wins the Contender World Championships at Medmblik © Thom Touw / www.thomtouw.com

The Contender fleet will assemble for the annual British Championships 2017 which is being held at the picturesque South Caernarvonshire YC, Wales from the 1st to 4th September. It's time to look at the runners and riders who will be fighting it out to be crowned British Champion.

This year's event is sponsored by Magic Marine and Hartley Boats and includes FREE entry to the Nationals for under 25s and HALF price entry for any NEWCOMERS.

  • Simon Mussell (2-1) – Highcliffe SC
    2017 Worlds Result – 28th
    2016 British Championship Result – 1st
    A top British sailor and defending champion and a former World & European champion can beat anyone in the world on his day, likes a big blow and waves to show his mastery of heavy wind sailing.

  • Ben Holden (3-1) – Halifax SC
    2017 Worlds Result – 8th
    2016 British Championship Result – 2nd
    Great competitor in most conditions, especially if its windy and top British sailor at recent World Championships. British Championship is missing off his tally having come second last year so will be in the mix if the conditions are right up his street.

  • Gary Langdown (5-1)– Highcliffe SC
    2017 Worlds Result – 14th
    2016 British Championship Result – 7th
    Another top British sailor from Highcliffe and former British Champion in 2008, been around the block and is always in the leading pack, on his day and conditions he's a world beater.

  • Graham Scott (6-1) – RYA
    2017 Worlds Result - 17th
    2016 British Championship Result – 3rd
    Won every championship in a contender and owner of Wavelength Designs which produces the best sail in the world, a consistent sailor who is always in the mix if he can stay fit.

  • Stuart Jones (6-1) – Datchet Water SC
    2017 Worlds Result – 18th
    2016 British Championship Result – 6th
    Another former champion who has won everything in a contender, a master in the light stuff at finding the wind and popping out in front.

  • Nick Noble (10-1) – Portishead SC
    2017 Worlds Result – 32nd
    2016 British Championship Result – 4th
    No.1 sailor in the nob-tag team, Not had a great year struggling with consistency over the wind ranges, but if conditions are right he will be in the fight.

  • Ed Presley (10-1) – Cotswold SC
    2017 Worlds Result – 34th
    2016 British Championship Result – 8th
    Mr BCA, keeps the class in line and going. Likes varied conditions and will be in the mix till the end

  • Carl Tagoe (12-1) - Oxford SC
    2017 Worlds Result – 36th
    2016 British Championship Result – 5th
    No.2 sailor in the nob-tag team, always about the top of the fleet and has got the pedigree to upset the apple kart.

  • Tom Hooton (14-1) – Burton SC
    2017 Worlds Result - 39th
    2016 British Championship Result – 15th
    Has made great strides last season but another one who struggling with consistency over the wind ranges and concentration in major events this season.

Plus, you cannot discount seasoned pros, all at 20-1, Adrian Smith, Robert Smith, Neil Ferguson, Dave Davies, Chris Boshier, Pete Noble, Peter Dives & Rodger White at your peril! They're all sneaky

See you all there to see who will be crowned British Champion.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Contenders at WOSH 2017
Seven races and 5 race winners at Weston 21 Contenders met at the Weston Open for Single Handers as part of the BSC Travellers Series. Some notable Contender glitterati were missing, choosing to stay at home licking their wounds after the recent Contender Worlds in Denmark. Posted today at 8:49 am Contender Worlds at Sønderborg, Denmark overall
Jason Beebe crowned champion - it's been emotional The forecasted light winds on day five proved correct with the Master's experience showing the youngsters how to sail in very fluky conditions. Posted on 22 Jul Contender Worlds at Sønderborg, Denmark day 4
Beebe dominant in the tricky conditions Jason Beebe was continuously looking over his shoulder throughout the fourth day at the Contender Worlds in Sønderborg, Denmark. Keeping a close watch on his fellow Australian, Mark Bulka, he stretched his winning streak with a further two bullets. Posted on 21 Jul Contender Worlds at Sønderborg, Denmark day 3
Plenty of racing and then a 'Jagerbomb Train'... The Danish wind arrived and the clouds parted to give the 107 Contender sailors perfect conditions to complete three races at the 2017 Contender Worlds. Posted on 20 Jul Contender Worlds at Sønderborg, Denmark day 2
Racing postponed and PRO pulled over by the local police... The wind was very light and the race officer decided to postpone racing. The race officer Andreas Kuckler went on the water in a RIB several times to look out for the wind. Posted on 19 Jul Contender Worlds at Sønderborg, Denmark day 1
Reigning European & World Champions split race wins 107 Contender dinghies were ready for racing on day 1 for the Contender World Championship in Sønderborg in the southern part of Denmark. The wind was westerly 11-16 knots quite shifty. Posted on 18 Jul Contenders at Poole
25 helms get some practice ahead of the Worlds The upcoming World Championships in Sonderborg, Denmark and a fine weather forecast was enough to lure a season best fleet of 25 boats to Poole Yacht Club for some much needed race practice. Posted on 28 Jun Kieler Woche day 4
Seven nations celebrating victories The first 14 Kiel Week titles on the triangular courses in Kiel-Schilksee have been decided. After the decisions in the international classes, the Germans can celebrate four victories in their home country. Posted on 20 Jun Kieler Woche day 3
Weather expert on top form The coordination between the Kiel Week race organizers and the weather expert Dr. Meeno Schrader is working well. The meteorologist with a diploma had already recommended on Sunday evening to postpone the starts on Monday. Posted on 19 Jun Kieler Woche day 2
Balancing act through the weather systems Sun in Kiel-Schilksee! What was the visitors' pleasure, was causing concerns for weather experts and the race committee. Because the predicted West wind was endangered to collapse by the thermal influence of the solar radiation. Posted on 18 Jun

Upcoming Events

South Caernarvonshire YC Contender British National Championships for Contender
South Caernarvonshire YC- 1 Sep to 4 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy