Contender British Championship - Runners and Riders
1-4 September 2017
Simon Mussell wins the Contender World Championships at Medmblik © Thom Touw / www.thomtouw.com
The Contender fleet will assemble for the annual British Championships 2017 which is being held at the picturesque South Caernarvonshire YC, Wales from the 1st to 4th September. It's time to look at the runners and riders who will be fighting it out to be crowned British Champion.
This year's event is sponsored by Magic Marine and Hartley Boats and includes FREE entry to the Nationals for under 25s and HALF price entry for any NEWCOMERS.
- Simon Mussell (2-1) – Highcliffe SC
2017 Worlds Result – 28th
2016 British Championship Result – 1st
A top British sailor and defending champion and a former World & European champion can beat anyone in the world on his day, likes a big blow and waves to show his mastery of heavy wind sailing.
- Ben Holden (3-1) – Halifax SC
2017 Worlds Result – 8th
2016 British Championship Result – 2nd
Great competitor in most conditions, especially if its windy and top British sailor at recent World Championships. British Championship is missing off his tally having come second last year so will be in the mix if the conditions are right up his street.
- Gary Langdown (5-1)– Highcliffe SC
2017 Worlds Result – 14th
2016 British Championship Result – 7th
Another top British sailor from Highcliffe and former British Champion in 2008, been around the block and is always in the leading pack, on his day and conditions he's a world beater.
- Graham Scott (6-1) – RYA
2017 Worlds Result - 17th
2016 British Championship Result – 3rd
Won every championship in a contender and owner of Wavelength Designs which produces the best sail in the world, a consistent sailor who is always in the mix if he can stay fit.
- Stuart Jones (6-1) – Datchet Water SC
2017 Worlds Result – 18th
2016 British Championship Result – 6th
Another former champion who has won everything in a contender, a master in the light stuff at finding the wind and popping out in front.
- Nick Noble (10-1) – Portishead SC
2017 Worlds Result – 32nd
2016 British Championship Result – 4th
No.1 sailor in the nob-tag team, Not had a great year struggling with consistency over the wind ranges, but if conditions are right he will be in the fight.
- Ed Presley (10-1) – Cotswold SC
2017 Worlds Result – 34th
2016 British Championship Result – 8th
Mr BCA, keeps the class in line and going. Likes varied conditions and will be in the mix till the end
- Carl Tagoe (12-1) - Oxford SC
2017 Worlds Result – 36th
2016 British Championship Result – 5th
No.2 sailor in the nob-tag team, always about the top of the fleet and has got the pedigree to upset the apple kart.
- Tom Hooton (14-1) – Burton SC
2017 Worlds Result - 39th
2016 British Championship Result – 15th
Has made great strides last season but another one who struggling with consistency over the wind ranges and concentration in major events this season.
Plus, you cannot discount seasoned pros, all at 20-1, Adrian Smith, Robert Smith, Neil Ferguson, Dave Davies, Chris Boshier, Pete Noble, Peter Dives & Rodger White at your peril! They're all sneaky
See you all there to see who will be crowned British Champion.
