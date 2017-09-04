Contender British Championship - Runners and Riders

Simon Mussell wins the Contender World Championships at Medmblik © Thom Touw / Simon Mussell wins the Contender World Championships at Medmblik © Thom Touw / www.thomtouw.com

by British Contender Association today at 6:51 pm

The Contender fleet will assemble for the annual British Championships 2017 which is being held at the picturesque South Caernarvonshire YC, Wales from the 1st to 4th September. It's time to look at the runners and riders who will be fighting it out to be crowned British Champion.

This year's event is sponsored by Magic Marine and Hartley Boats and includes FREE entry to the Nationals for under 25s and HALF price entry for any NEWCOMERS.

Simon Mussell (2-1) – Highcliffe SC

2017 Worlds Result – 28th

2016 British Championship Result – 1st

A top British sailor and defending champion and a former World & European champion can beat anyone in the world on his day, likes a big blow and waves to show his mastery of heavy wind sailing.

2017 Worlds Result – 28th 2016 British Championship Result – 1st A top British sailor and defending champion and a former World & European champion can beat anyone in the world on his day, likes a big blow and waves to show his mastery of heavy wind sailing. Ben Holden (3-1) – Halifax SC

2017 Worlds Result – 8th

2016 British Championship Result – 2nd

Great competitor in most conditions, especially if its windy and top British sailor at recent World Championships. British Championship is missing off his tally having come second last year so will be in the mix if the conditions are right up his street.

2017 Worlds Result – 8th 2016 British Championship Result – 2nd Great competitor in most conditions, especially if its windy and top British sailor at recent World Championships. British Championship is missing off his tally having come second last year so will be in the mix if the conditions are right up his street. Gary Langdown (5-1)– Highcliffe SC

2017 Worlds Result – 14th

2016 British Championship Result – 7th

Another top British sailor from Highcliffe and former British Champion in 2008, been around the block and is always in the leading pack, on his day and conditions he's a world beater.

2017 Worlds Result – 14th 2016 British Championship Result – 7th Another top British sailor from Highcliffe and former British Champion in 2008, been around the block and is always in the leading pack, on his day and conditions he's a world beater. Graham Scott (6-1) – RYA

2017 Worlds Result - 17th

2016 British Championship Result – 3rd

Won every championship in a contender and owner of Wavelength Designs which produces the best sail in the world, a consistent sailor who is always in the mix if he can stay fit.

2017 Worlds Result - 17th 2016 British Championship Result – 3rd Won every championship in a contender and owner of Wavelength Designs which produces the best sail in the world, a consistent sailor who is always in the mix if he can stay fit. Stuart Jones (6-1) – Datchet Water SC

2017 Worlds Result – 18th

2016 British Championship Result – 6th

Another former champion who has won everything in a contender, a master in the light stuff at finding the wind and popping out in front.

2017 Worlds Result – 18th 2016 British Championship Result – 6th Another former champion who has won everything in a contender, a master in the light stuff at finding the wind and popping out in front. Nick Noble (10-1) – Portishead SC

2017 Worlds Result – 32nd

2016 British Championship Result – 4th

No.1 sailor in the nob-tag team, Not had a great year struggling with consistency over the wind ranges, but if conditions are right he will be in the fight.

2017 Worlds Result – 32nd 2016 British Championship Result – 4th No.1 sailor in the nob-tag team, Not had a great year struggling with consistency over the wind ranges, but if conditions are right he will be in the fight. Ed Presley (10-1) – Cotswold SC

2017 Worlds Result – 34th

2016 British Championship Result – 8th

Mr BCA, keeps the class in line and going. Likes varied conditions and will be in the mix till the end

2017 Worlds Result – 34th 2016 British Championship Result – 8th Mr BCA, keeps the class in line and going. Likes varied conditions and will be in the mix till the end Carl Tagoe (12-1) - Oxford SC

2017 Worlds Result – 36th

2016 British Championship Result – 5th

No.2 sailor in the nob-tag team, always about the top of the fleet and has got the pedigree to upset the apple kart.

2017 Worlds Result – 36th 2016 British Championship Result – 5th No.2 sailor in the nob-tag team, always about the top of the fleet and has got the pedigree to upset the apple kart. Tom Hooton (14-1) – Burton SC

2017 Worlds Result - 39th

2016 British Championship Result – 15th

Has made great strides last season but another one who struggling with consistency over the wind ranges and concentration in major events this season.

Plus, you cannot discount seasoned pros, all at 20-1, Adrian Smith, Robert Smith, Neil Ferguson, Dave Davies, Chris Boshier, Pete Noble, Peter Dives & Rodger White at your peril! They're all sneaky

See you all there to see who will be crowned British Champion.