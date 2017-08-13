Irish RS200, RS400 & RS Feva Inlands at Blessington Sailing Club
by Kevin Brazel today at 1:34 pm
12-13 August 2017
Irish RS400 Inlands at Blessington © Kevin Brazel
Over 40 crews arrived at Blessington Sailing Club to the clubs usual very friendly hospitality to join the newly established local fleet of RS200s.
With a 1300 first gun on Saturday morning and a forecast for dying breeze, race officer Robin Gray from Ballyholme was eager to get things off in his ever efficient way.
The standard windward leeward course with a gate was set in a typical shifty lake breeze. The RS400 fleet was sent off first but a major shift before the first top mark caused the race to be abandoned. At the second time of asking, Trevor D'Arcy and crew Alan McLemon came out on top in Race one.
A testament to the tight racing enjoyed by the RS400 fleet was the fact that there was a different winner in each race. Rob Hastings and crew Lawrence from the Royal North took race two. Monkstown's Robbie O'Sullivan and Phil McFountain won race three. With the most consistent top results and a win in race 4 Paul McMahon & Simon Martin from Howth took the title of RS400 2017 inland champions
In the RS200 fleet Marty O'Leary and Rachel Williamson showed more of the speed they've had all season. The only blot on a their score card was an OCS in race 4 when Marty was a little premature, much to the annoyance of Rachel. Emmet Ryan and Kevin Brazel, who were making the change in "weight division" to the 200 for the weekend took second place with Greystone's Frank O'Rourke with Diana Kissane in third.
The youth class, the RS Feva turned out to be a very competitive fleet, with the winner, Royal St. George's Marcus O'Leary showing consistency is key. Not winning a race but being always in the front 3 to take the overall win. Second was Max and Georgia Goodbody from the Royal Irish, and third was Alan Leddy crewed by Greg Houlihan from Greystones.
Once on shore the Blessington members put on a great show, with a Michelin-star barbeque on the beach, cheap beer and music until late to keep the many sailors staying around the club entertained, the best apres-sail anyone in the fleet can remember of the last few years!
Thanks to Blessington for running an absolutely brilliant event, with incredible food and real hospitality. Big thanks to Robin for doing a perfect job on the committee boat, managing to get four races off in very difficult conditions.
Next up are the RS400 Nationals and RS200 Southerns in Greystones on the 8th,9th and 10th of September.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Pts
|RS 200 Fleet
|1st
|1343
|Marty O'Leary
|Rachel O'Leary
|Greystones
|1
|1
|1
|(DSQ)
|3
|2nd
|1478
|Emmet Ryan
|Kevin Brazel
|Royal St George
|‑2
|2
|2
|1
|5
|3rd
|1315
|Frank O'Rourke
|Diana Kissane
|Greystones
|3
|‑4
|3
|2
|8
|4th
|304
|Toby Hudson‑Fowler
|Greg Arrowsmith
|Royal St George
|4
|3
|5
|(DSQ)
|12
|5th
|1566
|Jocelyn Hill
|Ben Farris
|Antrim
|‑5
|5
|4
|4
|13
|6th
|962
|Cian Jones
|Luke McGrath
|Royal Cork
|6
|6
|‑7
|3
|15
|7th
|1224
|Alison Dolan
|Grainne Young
|Blessington
|7
|7
|6
|(DSQ)
|20
|8th
|800
|Maria Dolan
|Peter Dolan
|Blessington
|8
|‑9
|8
|5
|21
|9th
|938
|Thomas Drayton
|Tagdh O'Hara
|Killaloe
|‑9
|8
|9
|6
|23
|10th
|1059
|Edie Thorup
|Emma Keane
|Blessington
|10
|12
|‑13
|7
|29
|11th
|363
|Patrick Culloo
|Dylan Culloo
|Killaloe
|(DNS)
|10
|11
|9
|30
|12th
|942
|Canice Keane
|Lisa Edden
|Blessington
|‑12
|11
|12
|8
|31
|13th
|678
|Aoibheann McGuire
|Alannah McGuire
|Blessington
|11
|‑13
|10
|10
|31
|14th
|435
|Andrew Levie
|Daniel O'Sullivan
|Killaloe
|(DNS)
|DNS
|DNS
|DNS
|45
|RS 400 Fleet
|1st
|1230
|Paul McMahon
|Simon Martin
|Howth
|‑2
|2
|2
|1
|5
|2nd
|1140
|Robert O'Sullivan
|Phil McFountain
|Monsktown Bay
|‑7
|3
|1
|4
|8
|3rd
|1353
|Robert Hastings
|Laurence BT
|Royal North of Ireland
|5
|1
|3
|‑9
|9
|4th
|815
|Trevor Darcy
|Alan McLernon
|Carrickfergus
|1
|7
|‑9
|3
|11
|5th
|1126
|Alan Riugrok
|David Kelly
|Rush Sailing Club
|3
|4
|4
|‑8
|11
|6th
|1004
|Chris Penny
|Jessica Rutherford
|Carrickfergus
|‑6
|6
|6
|2
|14
|7th
|1001
|Woo Kearney
|Adam McCullough
|Royal North of Ireland
|4
|‑5
|5
|5
|14
|8th
|1405
|Liam Donnelly
|Richard McCaig
|Carrickfergus
|‑9
|9
|8
|7
|24
|9th
|840
|Neil Calvin
|Thomas Wilson
|Carrickfergus
|8
|11
|‑12
|6
|25
|10th
|1440
|Simon Hutchinson
|Ben Williams
|Royal North of Ireland
|11
|‑12
|7
|10
|28
|11th
|1178
|Brian Holmes
|Ian Patterson
|Coleraine
|‑13
|8
|10
|11
|29
|12th
|586
|Dara McDonagh
|Neil Duke
|Courtown
|10
|10
|11
|‑13
|31
|13th
|1188
|Neill Straim
|Henry Greer
|Royal North of Ireland
|‑14
|13
|14
|12
|39
|14th
|1335
|Paul Phelan
|Micheal Livovski
|Greystones
|12
|14
|‑15
|15
|41
|15th
|500
|Frank MacFarlane
|Kyle Mercer
|Carrickfergus
|‑15
|15
|13
|14
|42
|16th
|1207
|Cillian O'Mara
|Keith Drayton
|Killaloe
|(DNS)
|16
|16
|16
|48
|RS Feva Fleet
|1st
|6236
|Marcus O'Leary
|Morgan Devine
|Royal St George
|2
|3
|‑7
|2
|7
|2nd
|5241
|Max Goodbody
|Georgia Goodbody
|Royal Irish Yacht Club
|‑6
|1
|5
|3
|9
|3rd
|1487
|Adam Leddy
|Tommy Houlihan
|Greystones
|3
|4
|3
|‑11
|10
|4th
|2289
|Liam Donnelly
|Aiden Donnelly
|Howth
|1
|(DNF)
|9
|1
|11
|5th
|1683
|Jamie Malcolm
|Archie Malcolm
|Howth
|5
|5
|2
|‑9
|12
|6th
|5460
|Lily Thorup
|Sibeal Nic Giolla Coda
|Blessington
|‑7
|2
|4
|7
|13
|7th
|3613
|Chris Evens Garett
|Harry Shackleton
|Howth
|4
|‑6
|6
|4
|14
|8th
|6234
|Elysia O'Leary
|Dasha Lee
|Royal St George
|‑12
|9
|1
|8
|18
|9th
|2719
|Aoife McCann
|Lucy Hogan
|Howth
|8
|‑10
|8
|6
|22
|10th
|2357
|Cian Daly
|Aoife Daly
|Lough Ree
|11
|7
|(DSQ)
|5
|23
|11th
|6108
|Andrew Boyle
|Ben Patterson
|Malahide
|9
|8
|10
|‑12
|27
|12th
|6115
|Carl Meade
|Saoirse Lynch
|Malahide
|10
|‑11
|11
|10
|31
|13th
|1595
|Robert O'Connor
|Harry Roche
|Royal St George
|13
|(DNF)
|DNF
|DNS
|41
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!