Irish RS200, RS400 & RS Feva Inlands at Blessington Sailing Club

by Kevin Brazel today at 1:34 pm 12-13 August 2017
Irish RS400 Inlands at Blessington © Kevin Brazel

Over 40 crews arrived at Blessington Sailing Club to the clubs usual very friendly hospitality to join the newly established local fleet of RS200s.

With a 1300 first gun on Saturday morning and a forecast for dying breeze, race officer Robin Gray from Ballyholme was eager to get things off in his ever efficient way.

The standard windward leeward course with a gate was set in a typical shifty lake breeze. The RS400 fleet was sent off first but a major shift before the first top mark caused the race to be abandoned. At the second time of asking, Trevor D'Arcy and crew Alan McLemon came out on top in Race one.

A testament to the tight racing enjoyed by the RS400 fleet was the fact that there was a different winner in each race. Rob Hastings and crew Lawrence from the Royal North took race two. Monkstown's Robbie O'Sullivan and Phil McFountain won race three. With the most consistent top results and a win in race 4 Paul McMahon & Simon Martin from Howth took the title of RS400 2017 inland champions

In the RS200 fleet Marty O'Leary and Rachel Williamson showed more of the speed they've had all season. The only blot on a their score card was an OCS in race 4 when Marty was a little premature, much to the annoyance of Rachel. Emmet Ryan and Kevin Brazel, who were making the change in "weight division" to the 200 for the weekend took second place with Greystone's Frank O'Rourke with Diana Kissane in third.

The youth class, the RS Feva turned out to be a very competitive fleet, with the winner, Royal St. George's Marcus O'Leary showing consistency is key. Not winning a race but being always in the front 3 to take the overall win. Second was Max and Georgia Goodbody from the Royal Irish, and third was Alan Leddy crewed by Greg Houlihan from Greystones.

Once on shore the Blessington members put on a great show, with a Michelin-star barbeque on the beach, cheap beer and music until late to keep the many sailors staying around the club entertained, the best apres-sail anyone in the fleet can remember of the last few years!

Irish RS400 Inlands at Blessington - photo © Kevin Brazel
Irish RS400 Inlands at Blessington - photo © Kevin Brazel

Thanks to Blessington for running an absolutely brilliant event, with incredible food and real hospitality. Big thanks to Robin for doing a perfect job on the committee boat, managing to get four races off in very difficult conditions.

Next up are the RS400 Nationals and RS200 Southerns in Greystones on the 8th,9th and 10th of September.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4Pts
RS 200 Fleet
1st1343Marty O'LearyRachel O'LearyGreystones111(DSQ)3
2nd1478Emmet RyanKevin BrazelRoyal St George‑22215
3rd1315Frank O'RourkeDiana KissaneGreystones3‑4328
4th304Toby Hudson‑FowlerGreg ArrowsmithRoyal St George435(DSQ)12
5th1566Jocelyn HillBen FarrisAntrim‑554413
6th962Cian JonesLuke McGrathRoyal Cork66‑7315
7th1224Alison DolanGrainne YoungBlessington776(DSQ)20
8th800Maria DolanPeter DolanBlessington8‑98521
9th938Thomas DraytonTagdh O'HaraKillaloe‑989623
10th1059Edie ThorupEmma KeaneBlessington1012‑13729
11th363Patrick CullooDylan CullooKillaloe(DNS)1011930
12th942Canice KeaneLisa EddenBlessington‑121112831
13th678Aoibheann McGuireAlannah McGuireBlessington11‑13101031
14th435Andrew LevieDaniel O'SullivanKillaloe(DNS)DNSDNSDNS45
RS 400 Fleet
1st1230Paul McMahonSimon MartinHowth‑22215
2nd1140Robert O'SullivanPhil McFountainMonsktown Bay‑73148
3rd1353Robert HastingsLaurence BTRoyal North of Ireland513‑99
4th815Trevor DarcyAlan McLernonCarrickfergus17‑9311
5th1126Alan RiugrokDavid KellyRush Sailing Club344‑811
6th1004Chris PennyJessica RutherfordCarrickfergus‑666214
7th1001Woo KearneyAdam McCulloughRoyal North of Ireland4‑55514
8th1405Liam DonnellyRichard McCaigCarrickfergus‑998724
9th840Neil CalvinThomas WilsonCarrickfergus811‑12625
10th1440Simon HutchinsonBen WilliamsRoyal North of Ireland11‑1271028
11th1178Brian HolmesIan PattersonColeraine‑138101129
12th586Dara McDonaghNeil DukeCourtown101011‑1331
13th1188Neill StraimHenry GreerRoyal North of Ireland‑1413141239
14th1335Paul PhelanMicheal LivovskiGreystones1214‑151541
15th500Frank MacFarlaneKyle MercerCarrickfergus‑1515131442
16th1207Cillian O'MaraKeith DraytonKillaloe(DNS)16161648
RS Feva Fleet
1st6236Marcus O'LearyMorgan DevineRoyal St George23‑727
2nd5241Max GoodbodyGeorgia GoodbodyRoyal Irish Yacht Club‑61539
3rd1487Adam LeddyTommy HoulihanGreystones343‑1110
4th2289Liam DonnellyAiden DonnellyHowth1(DNF)9111
5th1683Jamie MalcolmArchie MalcolmHowth552‑912
6th5460Lily ThorupSibeal Nic Giolla CodaBlessington‑724713
7th3613Chris Evens GarettHarry ShackletonHowth4‑66414
8th6234Elysia O'LearyDasha LeeRoyal St George‑1291818
9th2719Aoife McCannLucy HoganHowth8‑108622
10th2357Cian DalyAoife DalyLough Ree117(DSQ)523
11th6108Andrew BoyleBen PattersonMalahide9810‑1227
12th6115Carl MeadeSaoirse LynchMalahide10‑11111031
13th1595Robert O'ConnorHarry RocheRoyal St George13(DNF)DNFDNS41
