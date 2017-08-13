Irish RS200, RS400 & RS Feva Inlands at Blessington Sailing Club

Irish RS400 Inlands at Blessington © Kevin Brazel Irish RS400 Inlands at Blessington © Kevin Brazel

by Kevin Brazel today at 1:34 pm

Over 40 crews arrived at Blessington Sailing Club to the clubs usual very friendly hospitality to join the newly established local fleet of RS200s.

With a 1300 first gun on Saturday morning and a forecast for dying breeze, race officer Robin Gray from Ballyholme was eager to get things off in his ever efficient way.

The standard windward leeward course with a gate was set in a typical shifty lake breeze. The RS400 fleet was sent off first but a major shift before the first top mark caused the race to be abandoned. At the second time of asking, Trevor D'Arcy and crew Alan McLemon came out on top in Race one.

A testament to the tight racing enjoyed by the RS400 fleet was the fact that there was a different winner in each race. Rob Hastings and crew Lawrence from the Royal North took race two. Monkstown's Robbie O'Sullivan and Phil McFountain won race three. With the most consistent top results and a win in race 4 Paul McMahon & Simon Martin from Howth took the title of RS400 2017 inland champions

In the RS200 fleet Marty O'Leary and Rachel Williamson showed more of the speed they've had all season. The only blot on a their score card was an OCS in race 4 when Marty was a little premature, much to the annoyance of Rachel. Emmet Ryan and Kevin Brazel, who were making the change in "weight division" to the 200 for the weekend took second place with Greystone's Frank O'Rourke with Diana Kissane in third.

The youth class, the RS Feva turned out to be a very competitive fleet, with the winner, Royal St. George's Marcus O'Leary showing consistency is key. Not winning a race but being always in the front 3 to take the overall win. Second was Max and Georgia Goodbody from the Royal Irish, and third was Alan Leddy crewed by Greg Houlihan from Greystones.

Once on shore the Blessington members put on a great show, with a Michelin-star barbeque on the beach, cheap beer and music until late to keep the many sailors staying around the club entertained, the best apres-sail anyone in the fleet can remember of the last few years!

Thanks to Blessington for running an absolutely brilliant event, with incredible food and real hospitality. Big thanks to Robin for doing a perfect job on the committee boat, managing to get four races off in very difficult conditions.

Next up are the RS400 Nationals and RS200 Southerns in Greystones on the 8th,9th and 10th of September.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts RS 200 Fleet 1st 1343 Marty O'Leary Rachel O'Leary Greystones 1 1 1 (DSQ) 3 2nd 1478 Emmet Ryan Kevin Brazel Royal St George ‑2 2 2 1 5 3rd 1315 Frank O'Rourke Diana Kissane Greystones 3 ‑4 3 2 8 4th 304 Toby Hudson‑Fowler Greg Arrowsmith Royal St George 4 3 5 (DSQ) 12 5th 1566 Jocelyn Hill Ben Farris Antrim ‑5 5 4 4 13 6th 962 Cian Jones Luke McGrath Royal Cork 6 6 ‑7 3 15 7th 1224 Alison Dolan Grainne Young Blessington 7 7 6 (DSQ) 20 8th 800 Maria Dolan Peter Dolan Blessington 8 ‑9 8 5 21 9th 938 Thomas Drayton Tagdh O'Hara Killaloe ‑9 8 9 6 23 10th 1059 Edie Thorup Emma Keane Blessington 10 12 ‑13 7 29 11th 363 Patrick Culloo Dylan Culloo Killaloe (DNS) 10 11 9 30 12th 942 Canice Keane Lisa Edden Blessington ‑12 11 12 8 31 13th 678 Aoibheann McGuire Alannah McGuire Blessington 11 ‑13 10 10 31 14th 435 Andrew Levie Daniel O'Sullivan Killaloe (DNS) DNS DNS DNS 45 RS 400 Fleet 1st 1230 Paul McMahon Simon Martin Howth ‑2 2 2 1 5 2nd 1140 Robert O'Sullivan Phil McFountain Monsktown Bay ‑7 3 1 4 8 3rd 1353 Robert Hastings Laurence BT Royal North of Ireland 5 1 3 ‑9 9 4th 815 Trevor Darcy Alan McLernon Carrickfergus 1 7 ‑9 3 11 5th 1126 Alan Riugrok David Kelly Rush Sailing Club 3 4 4 ‑8 11 6th 1004 Chris Penny Jessica Rutherford Carrickfergus ‑6 6 6 2 14 7th 1001 Woo Kearney Adam McCullough Royal North of Ireland 4 ‑5 5 5 14 8th 1405 Liam Donnelly Richard McCaig Carrickfergus ‑9 9 8 7 24 9th 840 Neil Calvin Thomas Wilson Carrickfergus 8 11 ‑12 6 25 10th 1440 Simon Hutchinson Ben Williams Royal North of Ireland 11 ‑12 7 10 28 11th 1178 Brian Holmes Ian Patterson Coleraine ‑13 8 10 11 29 12th 586 Dara McDonagh Neil Duke Courtown 10 10 11 ‑13 31 13th 1188 Neill Straim Henry Greer Royal North of Ireland ‑14 13 14 12 39 14th 1335 Paul Phelan Micheal Livovski Greystones 12 14 ‑15 15 41 15th 500 Frank MacFarlane Kyle Mercer Carrickfergus ‑15 15 13 14 42 16th 1207 Cillian O'Mara Keith Drayton Killaloe (DNS) 16 16 16 48 RS Feva Fleet 1st 6236 Marcus O'Leary Morgan Devine Royal St George 2 3 ‑7 2 7 2nd 5241 Max Goodbody Georgia Goodbody Royal Irish Yacht Club ‑6 1 5 3 9 3rd 1487 Adam Leddy Tommy Houlihan Greystones 3 4 3 ‑11 10 4th 2289 Liam Donnelly Aiden Donnelly Howth 1 (DNF) 9 1 11 5th 1683 Jamie Malcolm Archie Malcolm Howth 5 5 2 ‑9 12 6th 5460 Lily Thorup Sibeal Nic Giolla Coda Blessington ‑7 2 4 7 13 7th 3613 Chris Evens Garett Harry Shackleton Howth 4 ‑6 6 4 14 8th 6234 Elysia O'Leary Dasha Lee Royal St George ‑12 9 1 8 18 9th 2719 Aoife McCann Lucy Hogan Howth 8 ‑10 8 6 22 10th 2357 Cian Daly Aoife Daly Lough Ree 11 7 (DSQ) 5 23 11th 6108 Andrew Boyle Ben Patterson Malahide 9 8 10 ‑12 27 12th 6115 Carl Meade Saoirse Lynch Malahide 10 ‑11 11 10 31 13th 1595 Robert O'Connor Harry Roche Royal St George 13 (DNF) DNF DNS 41