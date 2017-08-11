Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012
Product Feature
Rooster Classic Hiking Shorts
Rooster Classic Hiking Shorts

Boats for sale

Endurance 38 Decksaloon
located in Plymouth

Salcombe Town Regatta

by Simon Dobson today at 1:16 pm 7-11 August 2017
Salcombe Town Regatta © Heather Greaves

As part of the Salcombe Town Regatta, the sailing racing took place from Monday 7th August to Friday 11th. This is a family friendly event with racing taking place in the morning allowing plenty of time for the beach or other Town Regatta activities in the afternoon.

Generous sponsorship from Blueriver Cottages and St. Austell Brewery allowed a well-attended Welcome Reception to be held at the Salcombe Yacht Club to get the week off to a good start. This year the format of the racing was changed slightly with a four race series being held Monday to Thursday followed by a Pursuit Race on the Friday.

In the 12-strong single hander start the Lasers and Solos raced together but were scored separately. The Laser class was won narrowly by Neil Davies from Mike Hicks whilst the Solo fleet saw a comfortable victory for Paul Payle. The 24 boats in the Handicap section were divided into a fast and a slow fleet to allow boats of approximately the same speed to race together. In the fast fleet, Christian and Sophie Day in their National 12 took two race victories and the overall series. In the slow fleet Chris Edwards and his Streaker won on the tie breaker having been tied on points with the Enterprise of Tim and Annie Brettal. Colin Blewitt in his Dayboat was third. The Junior Handicap had 10 entries and Finn Johnson took a close victory over Oliver Meadowcroft.

There were 29 Salcombe Yawls competing, spread over the Modern and Classic fleets. In the Classics, Guy Rigby and Tom Crampton Smith won three races to take a convincing win from Mike Knowles and Crispin Waterhouse. In the Modern fleet, the overall winner again had to be settled by tie breaker with Will and Mandy Henderson prevailing over Dan Bridger and Andrew Sterling. Graham and Tessa Pike were third.

The conclusion of the fleet racing heralded the Friday Pursuit Race. In this format, boats start at staggered intervals to reflect their speed, the race is run for exactly 100 minutes and whoever is leading at the finish is the overall winner. There were also prizes for the best fancy dress of boat and crew. On the first windward/leeward lap from Blackstone to Yalton the early starting Feva XLs maintained their lead for a while, only to be overhauled by the Yawls, lead by Will and Mandy Henderson. However, the second lap saw the fleet reach to Gerston and here the faster, modern dinghies were able to take advantage of the planning conditions. The Yawls were overtaken first by the Aero of Tim Fells and then the National 12 of Christian and Sophie Day. As the 100-minute time limit approached the National 12 was bearing down on the Aero but when the canon was fired to signal the end of the race, Tim Fells had just hung on for the win bringing to an end a thoroughly enjoyable and fun week's sailing.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Salcombe YC Summer Series Race 8
Extreme dinghy sailors attempt the impossible Driving rain and no wind did not deter a small group of "extreme" dinghy sailors from attempting the impossible. Posted on 31 Jul Salcombe YC Summer Series Race 7
Feisty wind, rain squalls and a strong flooding tide A feisty wind, low cloud, rain squalls and a strong flooding tide made for challenging sailing in the penultimate Summer Series race 7. Add to that a main fleet course that had some competitors having to do a three mile beat from Gerston to Blackstone... Posted on 24 Jul Salcombe YC Summer Series Race 6
You would have thought that enough was enough You would have thought that enough was enough, really. Many of the resident Salcombe Solo fleet had lately returned from a week of the annual ritual humiliation that is 'The Solo Nationals' at Royal Torbay Yacht Club. Posted on 17 Jul Salcombe Merlin Week day 6
Further wall to wall sunshine for the conclusion The final day brought further wall to wall sunshine with a force three Westerly that was due to swing to the SW for the afternoon. Posted on 7 Jul Salcombe Merlin Week day 5
One of the most exciting races for spectators Thursday is moving day at any championships, when the leading contenders either step up for the final challenge or fall by the wayside. The conditions for the morning race contrived to provide one of the most exciting races for spectators. Posted on 6 Jul Salcombe Merlin Week day 4
Another day of wall to wall sunshine Wednesday dawned to another day of wall to wall sunshine but this time with the wind around in the East and hitting 20 knots on Prawle Point weather station. Posted on 5 Jul Salcombe Merlin Week day 3
Who says that light airs racing is boring? Who says that light airs racing is boring? The morning race on day three was a roller coaster that went all the way to the line in a nail-biting finish. Posted on 4 Jul Salcombe Merlin Week day 2
More great racing in the harbour Monday dawned cloudy with light drizzle to dampen the spirits a tad, however there was already a South Westerly blowing down the estuary and by start time the sun was starting to break through. Posted on 3 Jul Salcombe Merlin Week day 1
Massively popular event underway After a Saturday spent moving boats and trolleys to Mill Bay beach and a pretty fruity practice sail. the first morning of the hugely popular Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week dawned sunny but with a light to non-existent breeze from the NW. Posted on 2 Jul Salcombe Merlin Week 2017 Preview
120 head west for this exceptionally popular event Sunday 2nd July will see the starting gun fired on the exceptionally popular Sharps Doom Bar sponsored Salcombe Merlin Week. Back in November, the 120 places were snapped up in just over two hours in an unprecedented rush to get a place. Posted on 29 Jun

Upcoming Events

Felixstowe Ferry SC Firefly National Championships for Firefly
Felixstowe Ferry SC- 12 Aug to 18 Aug Hayling Island SC Youth classes Youth Race Week for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Mirror Abersoch Mirror Week for Mirror
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic RS Aero The Crown Cup, International Czech Championship and Eurocup for RS Aero
YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic- 16 Aug to 20 Aug Pagham YC Hurricane 5.9 SX National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Pagham YC- 17 Aug to 20 Aug Brightlingsea SC Musto Skiff Harken UK National Championship for Musto Skiff
Brightlingsea SC- 17 Aug to 20 Aug Waldringfield SC Cadet and Laser Radial Cadet Week for Cadet and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 18 Aug to 22 Aug Bala SC Open to any Junior boat Junior 6 hour Race for Open to any Junior boat
Bala SC- 18 Aug Tresaith Mariners SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Open Meeting & Welsh National Catamaran Championships for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Tresaith Mariners SC- 19 Aug to 20 Aug West Mersea YC Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies Mersea Race Week for Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies
West Mersea YC- 20 Aug to 26 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy