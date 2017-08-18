Please select your home edition
GJW Direct Firefly National Championship at Felixstowe Ferry SC - Days 1-3

by Edward Smith today at 12:17 pm 12-18 August 2017
Chris Kameen gives the thumbs up for the GJW Direct Firefly Nationals © Edward Smith

After Saturday's practice race sailed in a shifty force 3 breeze, competitors at the GJW Direct Firefly National Championship hosted by Felixstowe Ferry Sailing Club spent Sunday morning waiting for the breeze to appear. Eventually it did, and the fleet set out at 3pm for two races for the City of Plymouth and Sussex Silver Firefly trophies, respectively.

The wind stayed light throughout and it was Nigel Wakefield and Emily Saunderson sailing the beautifully restored Tip Top Too who mastered the conditions the best to record two race wins. They were followed home in race 1 by Bloody Mary winner, Alex Davey, sailing with Sally Wilson in Mustard, and it was Guy Davison and Sally Wakefield in Lynestra that rounded out the top 3, taking advantage of a navigational error by early front-runners Ed and Sophie Smith and Chris Kameen and Matt Read. Chris and Matt had found their bearings by race 2 to record a second place, ahead of Alex and Sally. Jason and Toby Aldous from Papercourt SC sailing in their first Firefly event showed the old hands how it should be done by finishing fourth.

Only one race was scheduled for Monday and once again it was light winds that greeted the sailors as they went afloat for the extremely sociable 1.30pm start. With a strong flood tide running at 90 degrees to the wind there were limited tactical opportunities and it was early leaders, Alex Davey, today sailing with son, Thomas, that took an early lead and stretched out to win comfortably. Behind them the racing was closer, with second place going to Guy Davison and Sally Wakefield just about managing to hold off Chris Kameen and Matt Read. Nigel Wakefield and Emily Saunderson could only manage fourth, ahead of Ed and Sophie Smith and Jenny Smallwood and Philip Aldous.

With just one light wind race, crews had plenty of energy left over for Monday night's Crews' Union activities. Details for many remain hazy, so perhaps it's just as well that Tuesday's racing is currently postponed as the fleet waits for the forecast force 2 later this afternoon.

Overall, Nigel Wakefield and Emily Saunderson are tied for first place on 6 points with Alex Davey. Guy Davison and Sally Wakefield and Chris Kameen and Matt Read are five points adrift on 11, but with a discard taking effect after four races, things are likely to change a little over the remainder of the week.

Results after Day 3:

GJW Direct Firefly Nationals at Felixstowe Ferry after day 3 - photo © FFSC
GJW Direct Firefly Nationals at Felixstowe Ferry after day 3 - photo © FFSC
