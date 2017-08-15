Summer at Ocean Elements Beach Clubs in Greece - now better than ever!

|
Beach Club
Holiday Offers!
We are enjoying one of our best summers yet as the many great guests and staff are all making our Greek island Beach Clubs such fun places to be!
We have some last remaining spaces left this summer so come and escape the British weather and join our fab staff for the experience of a lifetime - whether you're a water sports enthusiast, cyclist, fitness fanatic or just looking for a rounded break for the kids... try your hand at dinghy sailing, windsurfing, yoga, pilates, kayaking, paddleboard and make use of our excellent kids clubs.2018...booking now!
Our Beach Clubs for 2018
is starting to sell now and we are offering great early booking discounts as prices are frozen (and cheaper than many 2017 prices have been) and you can get 15% off our yachts
Last remaining Offers for 2017
Date
Accommodation
Includes
Was
Now
|Aug 18
Leda Club (Pelion)
|7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£1145
| £896
last few beds
|Aug 19
|Nautica Bay
(Porto Heli)
|7nts half board, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£1189
|£875
|Aug 20
|Surf Hotel
(Vassiliki)
|7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£1179
| £879
last few beds
|Aug 27
|Surf Hotel
(Vassiliki)
|7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£1398
| £895
|Aug 27
|Xenia Hotel
(Vassiliki)
|7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£1295
|£845
|Sept 01
Leda Club (Pelion)
|7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£899
|£599
last few beds
|Sept 03
|Surf Hotel
(Vassiliki)
|7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£845
|£699
|Sept 10
|Xenia Hotel
(Vassiliki)
|7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£799
|£575
|Sept 17
|Surf Hotel
(Vassiliki)
|7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£825
|£596
last few beds
One of our fantastic Yachts moored up in the beautiful One House Bay in Greece.
2018 is out now - the cheapest it will be..!
Don't forget that 2018 is starting to sell now and we are offering great early booking discounts as prices are frozen (and cheaper than many 2017 prices have been). You can also book any room with ZERO room supplements if you book early - so it is a genuine early booking offer!
These are the best prices you will see all season, and we can guarantee that the price you see now is the best price you will see all season. I.e. they will not get any cheaper!
Our Bareboat and Flotilla yachts from Lefkas marina are already selling for 2018. Book now for a 15% discount... They really won't get any cheaper
We have yachts from 36 to 50ft and offer one or two-week packages and Stay-and-Sail holidays where you can combine a relaxing week at our award-winning Beach Club with week two aboard your own yacht. Try our new Flexi-Flotilla for the best of Bareboat and Flotilla sailing mixed into one.
With direct access to the beach and clear waters of Lake Sanguinet, and only 8Km's from the famous surfing beach at Biscarosse, the area is a mecca for water sports enthusiasts of all levels.
Club Mayotte is indeed the perfect setting for a family holiday with bags of variety; whether it's cycling, sailing, kite surfing, water skiing or just beach-going and relaxation that you're after.
