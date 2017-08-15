Please select your home edition
Edition
Ocean Elements 2016

Summer at Ocean Elements Beach Clubs in Greece - now better than ever!

by Ocean Elements today at 4:00 pm 15 August 2017
Summer at Ocean Elements Beach Clubs in Greece © Ocean Elements

Beach Club
Holiday Offers!
Our best summer yet!
We are enjoying one of our best summers yet as the many great guests and staff are all making our Greek island Beach Clubs such fun places to be!

We have some last remaining spaces left this summer so come and escape the British weather and join our fab staff for the experience of a lifetime - whether you're a water sports enthusiast, cyclist, fitness fanatic or just looking for a rounded break for the kids... try your hand at dinghy sailing, windsurfing, yoga, pilates, kayaking, paddleboard and make use of our excellent kids clubs.

2018...booking now!
Our Beach Clubs for 2018 is starting to sell now and we are offering great early booking discounts as prices are frozen (and cheaper than many 2017 prices have been) and you can get 15% off our yachts!


Last remaining Offers for 2017
Date
Accommodation
Includes
Was
Now
Aug 18
Leda Club
(Pelion)
7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
£1145 £896
last few beds
Aug 19Nautica Bay
(Porto Heli)		7nts half board, flights, activities & kids clubs
£1189£875
Aug 20Surf Hotel
(Vassiliki)		7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
£1179 £879
last few beds
Aug 27
Surf Hotel
(Vassiliki)
7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
£1398 £895
Aug 27Xenia Hotel
(Vassiliki)
7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
£1295£845
Sept 01
Leda Club
(Pelion)
7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
£899
£599
last few beds
Sept 03
Surf Hotel
(Vassiliki)
7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
£845£699
Sept 10Xenia Hotel
(Vassiliki)
7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
£799£575
Sept 17Surf Hotel
(Vassiliki)
7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
£825
£596
last few beds
Photo of the Week!
One of our fantastic Yachts moored up in the beautiful One House Bay in Greece.
2018 is out now - the cheapest it will be..!
Don't forget that 2018 is starting to sell now and we are offering great early booking discounts as prices are frozen (and cheaper than many 2017 prices have been). You can also book any room with ZERO room supplements if you book early - so it is a genuine early booking offer!

These are the best prices you will see all season, and we can guarantee that the price you see now is the best price you will see all season. I.e. they will not get any cheaper!
Our Bareboat and Flotilla yachts from Lefkas marina are already selling for 2018. Book now for a 15% discount... They really won't get any cheaper
We have yachts from 36 to 50ft and offer one or two-week packages and Stay-and-Sail holidays where you can combine a relaxing week at our award-winning Beach Club with week two aboard your own yacht. Try our new Flexi-Flotilla for the best of Bareboat and Flotilla sailing mixed into one.
class="imgCaptionAnchor" track="on" shape="rect" href="http://www.alpineelements.co.uk/beach-holidays/biscarosse/club-mayotte.html" alt="http://www.alpineelements.co.uk/beach-holidays/biscarosse/club-mayotte.html">
With direct access to the beach and clear waters of Lake Sanguinet, and only 8Km's from the famous surfing beach at Biscarosse, the area is a mecca for water sports enthusiasts of all levels.

Club Mayotte is indeed the perfect setting for a family holiday with bags of variety; whether it's cycling, sailing, kite surfing, water skiing or just beach-going and relaxation that you're after.
For a quote call 0203 603 4810
or book on-line
For our best quote, call 0203 603 4810
Alpine Elements, York Court, Alt Grove, London, SW194DZ ATOL Protected 6435 United Kingdom

Related Articles

Last Minute Beach Club Holidays from £575pp!
Ocean Elements guests having an amazing time in Greece Ocean Elements guests are having an amazing time out in Greece making the most of the fantastic weather we have at the moment. Posted on 7 Aug Family Holidays in the Sun
Beautiful weather in Greece with Ocean Elements The weather is beautiful in Greece at the moment and perfect for that Summer holiday you have been looking to book. Temperatures are reaching highs of 34 degrees in Leda, Pelion and highs of 30 degrees in Vassiliki. Posted on 31 Jul Need some sun?
Check out these Greek Beach Club Offers Our award winning Beach Clubs are in some of the most beautiful waterfront destinations in Greece. We include a range of water sports and land-based activities plus kids clubs, tennis and yoga. Posted on 26 Jul Sail, SUP, kayak and beach breaks
From £696pp in Greece with Ocean Elements The big sale is on! You can go water sports mad and head to Greece for the perfect beach and sail holiday for as little as £696 including FREE sailing lessons, performance boat hire, windsurf, SUPing, kayaking and kids' clubs. Posted on 29 Jun The Ocean Elements sale is ON!
Go water sports mad and head to Greece Ocean Elements sale is ON! You can go water sports mad and head to Greece for the perfect beach and sail holiday for as little as £696 including FREE sailing lessons, performance boat hire, windsurf, SUPing, kayaking and kids' clubs. Posted on 16 Jun Beach Club and Yacht Holiday Offers
The latest from Ocean Elements You can relax or get active at our exclusive Beach Clubs in Greece, and try an exciting range of inclusive activities in stunning waterfront locations. But hurry! Beds are filling fast so book now to get the best rooms. Posted on 27 Mar What's new for 2017 season
Some major upgrades at Ocean Elements resorts This Summer Ocean Elements has a raft of new and exciting sailing and watersports activities at its resorts and hotels in Greece. Posted on 23 Mar Ocean Elements Early Booking Offer
SAVE 10% OFF Flotilla Holidays For a limited time only, SAVE 10% off advertised prices for selected flotilla holidays with us this summer! Posted on 17 Mar Once-Only Beach Clubs Offer from Ocean Elements
10% off during the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show! For the duration of the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show and for one week after, we are offering everybody (whether you visit us or not) 10% off select Beach Club prices! Don't miss this offer, it won't be repeated. Posted on 4 Mar Save up to £836 off Beach Clubs & Yachting
Deal Ends in 2 days! Deal Ends in 2 days! Save 10% OFF all our Beach Clubs, save up to £300 OFF per yacht, combine these offers on a Stay Sail to save up to £836 (4-persons). Posted on 18 Jan

Upcoming Events

Felixstowe Ferry SC Firefly National Championships for Firefly
Felixstowe Ferry SC- 12 Aug to 18 Aug Hayling Island SC Youth classes Youth Race Week for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Mirror Abersoch Mirror Week for Mirror
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic RS Aero The Crown Cup, International Czech Championship and Eurocup for RS Aero
YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic- 16 Aug to 20 Aug Pagham YC Hurricane 5.9 SX National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Pagham YC- 17 Aug to 20 Aug Brightlingsea SC Musto Skiff Harken UK National Championship for Musto Skiff
Brightlingsea SC- 17 Aug to 20 Aug Waldringfield SC Cadet and Laser Radial Cadet Week for Cadet and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 18 Aug to 22 Aug Bala SC Open to any Junior boat Junior 6 hour Race for Open to any Junior boat
Bala SC- 18 Aug Tresaith Mariners SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Open Meeting & Welsh National Catamaran Championships for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Tresaith Mariners SC- 19 Aug to 20 Aug West Mersea YC Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies Mersea Race Week for Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies
West Mersea YC- 20 Aug to 26 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy