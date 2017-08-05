Please select your home edition
Edition
Sunsail 2017 July Windwards

Sunsail's jam-packed Lendy Cowes Week 2017

by Zak Hillard today at 10:15 am 29 July - 5 August 2017
Elemis Ladies Day boat with Karen Rawson as Skipper at Lendy Cowes Week 2017 © Sunsail

Global sailing holiday company, Sunsail, was delighted to be right at the heart of the action taking place at Lendy Cowes Week 2017, featuring thrilling races, exciting announcements and some very special guests. Over 100,000 spectators were in attendance at Lendy Cowes Week 2017, where 1,500 sailors raced with Sunsail on 23 different Sunsail yachts throughout the week.

Sunsail's UK Marketing Manager, Alexis Eyre, comments, "Lendy Cowes Week 2017 was a fantastic opportunity for Sunsail to not only get out and enjoy some fast-paced, high quality racing, but also to meet with some new and existing contacts – introducing them to a whole host of the latest updates from Sunsail. We always relish the opportunity to get involved with the sailing community and we hope that everyone enjoyed the week as much as we did."

Alexis Eyre continued, "We are also very proud that our very own Karen Rawson, Chief Instructor at Sunsail, was shortlisted for the highly prestigious Elemis Ladies Day Awards, previously won by the likes of Libby Greenhalgh, Dee Caffari, MBE and Hannah Stoddall, OBE – so congratulations to Karen!"

Karen Rawson - Chief Instructor shortlisted for Elemis Ladies Day Award at Lendy Cowes Week 2017 - photo © Sunsail
Karen Rawson - Chief Instructor shortlisted for Elemis Ladies Day Award at Lendy Cowes Week 2017 - photo © Sunsail

Here's some of the key numbers from Sunsail's exciting week on the Isle of Wight at Lendy Cowes Week 2017:

  • 17 x TNG Swiss Watches were handed out at the daily prize-giving in the Sunsail exclusive hospitality area. The team captain of the overall winner of the Sunsail Match First 40 Class won an exclusive Classic Tornado Official Lendy Cowes Week Limited Edition watch. TNG produces Dutch-designed, Swiss-made, high quality watches with sailing in mind.

  • Overall Sunsail Match F40 Class results:
    • 1st place - CyberArk
    • 2nd place - Tenzing Private Equity
    • 3rd place – Deloitte Green
    The winning CyberArk team at Lendy Cowes Week 2017 - photo © Sunsail
    The winning CyberArk team at Lendy Cowes Week 2017 - photo © Sunsail

  • 350 free bottles of Westerhall Rum handed out from the Sunsail Westerhall Rum RIB.

  • 6 RIB rides for Sail4Cancer families to get out on the water - up close and personal with the racing. Sail4Cancer is Sunsail's Official Charity, a charity provider of water based respite days and holidays for families affected by cancer.

  • 10 world-renowned sportsmen and sports women - along with actress, singer, dancer and presenter, Denise Van Outen - helped out at Sunsail's daily prize giving throughout the week, including:
    • Iain Percy, OBE – America's Cup sailor and double Olympic champion for Great Britain.
    • Hannah Mills, MBE - British competitive gold medal-winning sailor.
    • Saskia Clark, MBE – British Olympic sailing gold medallist.
    • Mark Covell - Competitive sailor and Olympic silver medallist.
    • Heather Stanning, OBE – former British professional rower, a member of the Great Britain Rowing Team, and Royal Artillery officer.
    • Ollie Phillips – former England Sevens Rugby player.
    • Mike Tindall, MBE – former England Rugby captain and 2003 world cup winner.
    • Phil Vickery, MBE, DL – former England Rugby captain and 2003 world cup winner.
    • Ian Walker, MBE - double Olympic medallist and Volvo Ocean Race winner, recently-appointed RYA Director of Racing.
    • Helena Lucas, MBE – British Paralympic sailing gold medallist.
    Hannah Mills and Iain Percy during the Sunsail Daily Prize Giving at Lendy Cowes Week 2017 - photo © Sunsail
    Hannah Mills and Iain Percy during the Sunsail Daily Prize Giving at Lendy Cowes Week 2017 - photo © Sunsail

  • 70 people joined Sunsail for the Sunsail's Partner's Day lunch with live talks from Ian Walker, MBE and Heather Mills, MBE.
    Lucy Black of Sunsail with Ian Walker at Lendy Cowes Week 2017 - photo © Sunsail
    Lucy Black of Sunsail with Ian Walker at Lendy Cowes Week 2017 - photo © Sunsail

  • 5 RIB rides for Sunsail competition winners.

  • £2000 was raised for the Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation through Sunsail's gutter boat racing competition.

    Sunsail gutter boat racing at Lendy Cowes Week 2017 - photo © Sunsail
    Sunsail gutter boat racing at Lendy Cowes Week 2017 - photo © Sunsail

  • The gutter boat racing prize provided in partnership with Grenada Tourism Authority:
    • 6 nights on a 41-foot monohull in Grenada
    • 1 night in the 4* Mount Cinnamon Beach Resort
    • 2 British Airways return economy flights
    • 2 tickets for Westerhall Rum Tasting distillery tour
    • 7 Youth Ambassadors from the Andrew Simpson Foundation were invited to race on board a skippered Sunsail First 40 - sailing brilliantly as a team in rough conditions.
www.sunsail.co.uk

Racing with Sunsail at Lendy Cowes Week 2017 - photo © Sunsail
Racing with Sunsail at Lendy Cowes Week 2017 - photo © Sunsail

Related Articles

Your Caribbean Winter Adventure
Sail with Sunsail and the season never stops! Sail with Sunsail and the season never stops. We have sun-bathed bases blessed with year-round breeze. This winter, we're adding even more monohulls and catamarans to our Caribbean fleets. Posted on 10 Aug Busy time for Sunsail at Lendy Cowes Week
The Official Sailing Charter Partner of the event We've had a busy but fun time at Lendy Cowes Week and continue to be proud of being the Official Sailing Charter Partner of the world's biggest and oldest regatta. Read on to find out what's been going on... Posted on 5 Aug Sail in Mallorca
The stuff dreams are made of There are still a few yachts left on our newest flotilla in Mallorca this summer. Call our Holiday Planners today to reserve a week's sociable and laid-back sailing, exploring the south and east coasts. Posted on 25 Jul Experience an Adriatic adventure
With Sunsail's new Korčula flotilla route Follow in the footsteps of famous explorers and discover Sunsail's newest flotilla route in Korčula, Croatia, available to book now for summer 2018. Posted on 9 Jul New Sunsail Dubrovnik Flotilla route
Now available to book Starting from our base near the historic citadel of Dubrovnik, our newest route explores the ancient walls of Ston, the magnificent beauty of Mljet National Park and the quiet coves and luscious vineyards of Korčula island. Posted on 7 Jul What will you discover in Thailand with Sunsail?
See the exotic islands of the Andaman Sea See the exotic islands of the Andaman Sea from the best place possible: the deck of a Sunsail yacht. Relish the challenge of long stretches along the coast from Phuket, or enjoy shorter hops between islands. Posted on 30 Jun Where sky meets sea
Explore the Caribbean with Sunsail Get a lungful of sea air and explore a tropical paradise as you embark on a Caribbean voyage. Skim over turquoise seas, then dive beneath them to explore glorious coral reefs and shipwrecks. Posted on 22 Jun UP your game
Take the next step in your sailing journey with Sunsail No matter how far along your sailing journey you are, we can help you take the next step. Whether you're a beginner looking to go for your ICC or you have your Day Skipper and aspire to gain your Coastal Skipper, learn at our base in Lefkas, Greece. Posted on 18 Jun Celebrate Antigua & Barbuda Day
With Sunsail at Cowes Week With over 20 of the Sunsail fleet already booked for Cowes Week, the regatta promises exciting racing and fun social events. We are delighted to announce that Saturday 29th July will be Antigua & Barbuda Day with Sunsail. Posted on 11 Jun Sunsail Flotillas: We love these places
And think you will too! Get a taste of the Mediterranean on flotilla from Athens this October. Explore dramatic landscapes and discover ancient history as you sail in beautiful southern Greece. Posted on 10 Jun

Upcoming Events

Felixstowe Ferry SC Firefly National Championships for Firefly
Felixstowe Ferry SC- 12 Aug to 18 Aug Hayling Island SC Youth classes Youth Race Week for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Mirror Abersoch Mirror Week for Mirror
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic RS Aero The Crown Cup, International Czech Championship and Eurocup for RS Aero
YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic- 16 Aug to 20 Aug Pagham YC Hurricane 5.9 SX National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Pagham YC- 17 Aug to 20 Aug Brightlingsea SC Musto Skiff Harken UK National Championship for Musto Skiff
Brightlingsea SC- 17 Aug to 20 Aug Waldringfield SC Cadet and Laser Radial Cadet Week for Cadet and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 18 Aug to 22 Aug Bala SC Open to any Junior boat Junior 6 hour Race for Open to any Junior boat
Bala SC- 18 Aug Tresaith Mariners SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Open Meeting & Welsh National Catamaran Championships for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Tresaith Mariners SC- 19 Aug to 20 Aug West Mersea YC Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies Mersea Race Week for Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies
West Mersea YC- 20 Aug to 26 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy