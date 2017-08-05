Sunsail's jam-packed Lendy Cowes Week 2017
by Zak Hillard today at 10:15 am
29 July - 5 August 2017
Elemis Ladies Day boat with Karen Rawson as Skipper at Lendy Cowes Week 2017 © Sunsail
Global sailing holiday company, Sunsail, was delighted to be right at the heart of the action taking place at Lendy Cowes Week 2017, featuring thrilling races, exciting announcements and some very special guests. Over 100,000 spectators were in attendance at Lendy Cowes Week 2017, where 1,500 sailors raced with Sunsail on 23 different Sunsail yachts throughout the week.
Sunsail's UK Marketing Manager, Alexis Eyre, comments, "Lendy Cowes Week 2017 was a fantastic opportunity for Sunsail to not only get out and enjoy some fast-paced, high quality racing, but also to meet with some new and existing contacts – introducing them to a whole host of the latest updates from Sunsail. We always relish the opportunity to get involved with the sailing community and we hope that everyone enjoyed the week as much as we did."
Alexis Eyre continued, "We are also very proud that our very own Karen Rawson, Chief Instructor at Sunsail, was shortlisted for the highly prestigious Elemis Ladies Day Awards, previously won by the likes of Libby Greenhalgh, Dee Caffari, MBE and Hannah Stoddall, OBE – so congratulations to Karen!"
Here's some of the key numbers from Sunsail's exciting week on the Isle of Wight at Lendy Cowes Week 2017:
www.sunsail.co.uk
- 17 x TNG Swiss Watches were handed out at the daily prize-giving in the Sunsail exclusive hospitality area. The team captain of the overall winner of the Sunsail Match First 40 Class won an exclusive Classic Tornado Official Lendy Cowes Week Limited Edition watch. TNG produces Dutch-designed, Swiss-made, high quality watches with sailing in mind.
- Overall Sunsail Match F40 Class results:
- 1st place - CyberArk
- 2nd place - Tenzing Private Equity
- 3rd place – Deloitte Green
- 350 free bottles of Westerhall Rum handed out from the Sunsail Westerhall Rum RIB.
- 6 RIB rides for Sail4Cancer families to get out on the water - up close and personal with the racing. Sail4Cancer is Sunsail's Official Charity, a charity provider of water based respite days and holidays for families affected by cancer.
- 10 world-renowned sportsmen and sports women - along with actress, singer, dancer and presenter, Denise Van Outen - helped out at Sunsail's daily prize giving throughout the week, including:
- Iain Percy, OBE – America's Cup sailor and double Olympic champion for Great Britain.
- Hannah Mills, MBE - British competitive gold medal-winning sailor.
- Saskia Clark, MBE – British Olympic sailing gold medallist.
- Mark Covell - Competitive sailor and Olympic silver medallist.
- Heather Stanning, OBE – former British professional rower, a member of the Great Britain Rowing Team, and Royal Artillery officer.
- Ollie Phillips – former England Sevens Rugby player.
- Mike Tindall, MBE – former England Rugby captain and 2003 world cup winner.
- Phil Vickery, MBE, DL – former England Rugby captain and 2003 world cup winner.
- Ian Walker, MBE - double Olympic medallist and Volvo Ocean Race winner, recently-appointed RYA Director of Racing.
- Helena Lucas, MBE – British Paralympic sailing gold medallist.
- 70 people joined Sunsail for the Sunsail's Partner's Day lunch with live talks from Ian Walker, MBE and Heather Mills, MBE.
- 5 RIB rides for Sunsail competition winners.
- £2000 was raised for the Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation through Sunsail's gutter boat racing competition.
- The gutter boat racing prize provided in partnership with Grenada Tourism Authority:
- 6 nights on a 41-foot monohull in Grenada
- 1 night in the 4* Mount Cinnamon Beach Resort
- 2 British Airways return economy flights
- 2 tickets for Westerhall Rum Tasting distillery tour
- 7 Youth Ambassadors from the Andrew Simpson Foundation were invited to race on board a skippered Sunsail First 40 - sailing brilliantly as a team in rough conditions.