Sunsail's jam-packed Lendy Cowes Week 2017

Elemis Ladies Day boat with Karen Rawson as Skipper at Lendy Cowes Week 2017 © Sunsail

by Zak Hillard today at 10:15 am

Global sailing holiday company, Sunsail, was delighted to be right at the heart of the action taking place at Lendy Cowes Week 2017, featuring thrilling races, exciting announcements and some very special guests. Over 100,000 spectators were in attendance at Lendy Cowes Week 2017, where 1,500 sailors raced with Sunsail on 23 different Sunsail yachts throughout the week.

Sunsail's UK Marketing Manager, Alexis Eyre, comments, "Lendy Cowes Week 2017 was a fantastic opportunity for Sunsail to not only get out and enjoy some fast-paced, high quality racing, but also to meet with some new and existing contacts – introducing them to a whole host of the latest updates from Sunsail. We always relish the opportunity to get involved with the sailing community and we hope that everyone enjoyed the week as much as we did."

Alexis Eyre continued, "We are also very proud that our very own Karen Rawson, Chief Instructor at Sunsail, was shortlisted for the highly prestigious Elemis Ladies Day Awards, previously won by the likes of Libby Greenhalgh, Dee Caffari, MBE and Hannah Stoddall, OBE – so congratulations to Karen!"

Here's some of the key numbers from Sunsail's exciting week on the Isle of Wight at Lendy Cowes Week 2017: