A taste of success on the Gold Coast inspires Auric's Quest to go for the double

Fred Bestall's Auric's Quest, crowned Champion of the Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta, IRC Division © SYC Fred Bestall's Auric's Quest, crowned Champion of the Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta, IRC Division © SYC

by Bronwen Hemmings today at 7:36 am

Having sampled success in the most recent Sail Paradise Series on the Gold Coast, Southport Yacht Club's Fred Bestall has already signalled his intention to go for the double – victory in both the Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise Regatta and the Bartercard Sail Paradise 2018 series.

Bestall is the first Queenslander to enter both events with his impressive 46-footer, Auric's Quest, a Nelson/Marek design that took top honours in Sail Paradise last January.

Now, with the inaugural 380-nautical mile Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise Regatta scheduled to start on January 2, and Bartercard Sail Paradise 2018 just four days later, Bestall has decided to try for the double.

"I'm really looking forward to putting the yacht and crew to the test in both events," Bestall said when lodging what was the first Queensland entry for Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club's race from Pittwater. "It promises to be an exciting race, one that should suit Auric's Quest.

"Bartercard Sail Paradise, which is hosted by our club, Southport Yacht Club, will then give us the chance to show crews from the south what hospitality we can deliver, and the wonderful sailing we enjoy here on the Gold Coast."

The Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise Regatta will be the longest offshore test Bestall and his crew have undertaken since the yacht was purchased some two years ago.

Auric's Quest is currently en route north to Hamilton Island to compete at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week, which starts on Saturday.

The two events are presented jointly by Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club and Southport Yacht Club on the Gold Coast.

