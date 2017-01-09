Please select your home edition
Edition
Sunsail 2017 July Windwards
Product Feature
Rigging by Danilo Fabbroni
Rigging by Danilo Fabbroni

A taste of success on the Gold Coast inspires Auric's Quest to go for the double

by Bronwen Hemmings today at 7:36 am 6-9 January 2017
Fred Bestall's Auric's Quest, crowned Champion of the Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta, IRC Division © SYC

Having sampled success in the most recent Sail Paradise Series on the Gold Coast, Southport Yacht Club's Fred Bestall has already signalled his intention to go for the double – victory in both the Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise Regatta and the Bartercard Sail Paradise 2018 series.

Bestall is the first Queenslander to enter both events with his impressive 46-footer, Auric's Quest, a Nelson/Marek design that took top honours in Sail Paradise last January.

Now, with the inaugural 380-nautical mile Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise Regatta scheduled to start on January 2, and Bartercard Sail Paradise 2018 just four days later, Bestall has decided to try for the double.

"I'm really looking forward to putting the yacht and crew to the test in both events," Bestall said when lodging what was the first Queensland entry for Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club's race from Pittwater. "It promises to be an exciting race, one that should suit Auric's Quest.

"Bartercard Sail Paradise, which is hosted by our club, Southport Yacht Club, will then give us the chance to show crews from the south what hospitality we can deliver, and the wonderful sailing we enjoy here on the Gold Coast."

The Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise Regatta will be the longest offshore test Bestall and his crew have undertaken since the yacht was purchased some two years ago.

Auric's Quest is currently en route north to Hamilton Island to compete at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week, which starts on Saturday.

The two events are presented jointly by Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club and Southport Yacht Club on the Gold Coast.

For further information, or to lodge entries, go to www.sailparadise.com.au and www.pittwatertoparadise.com.au

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Sailing onto paradise with Stealth
Robert Alpe enters Pittwater to Paradise Regatta When yachtsman Robert Alpe decided to move into bluewater racing with the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club he looked Australia-wide for the right boat and eventually chose a Fremantle based 32-footer he then sailed 2,500 nautical miles home. Posted on 19 Aug Pittwater to Paradise Regatta crew stories
Oldies and youth combine on Le Billet Mark Tinworth and Mark Waterhouse, owners of the yacht Le Billet, intend to repeat their successful crew program and give youth sailors the run of their boat for a six- part offshore series that includes the Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise ocean race. Posted on 16 Jul Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise Regatta
Entry now open for January 2018 event Announced back in April, the Pittwater to Paradise Regatta comprises two stages. The opening event is the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club's 370 nautical mile ocean race starting from Pittwater to the north of Sydney on January 2, 2018. Posted on 18 Jun Australian Sailing establishes Training Centre
With Southport Yacht Club Australian Sailing has opened their Gold Coast Training Centre, in partnership with Southport Yacht Club at Hollywell. This is the first time the Australian Sailing Team has established a facility outside the National Training Centre in Sydney. Posted on 27 May Southport to host 2018 OK Australian Nationals
A rapidly growing local fleet Registered in December 2016, Queensland's Gold Coast are host to the World's newest OK Dinghy association, a rapidly growing force here in Australia. Posted on 25 Feb First Nacra 15 training camp at Southport YC
Conducted by Olympic Silver Medallist Darren Bundock On Tuesday 17th January, Southport Yacht Club's (SYC) Hollywell Sailing Squadron held the first session of a four day Nacra 15 Training Camp. Posted on 18 Jan Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta overall
Auric's Quest crowned champion Fred Bestall and crew on Auric's Quest battled out on day four, Thursday 12th January to be crowned the 2017 Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta Champions. Posted on 13 Jan Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta day 3
Close call between the leading crews Day four will see for an interesting race between the Performance 1 division with a close point score between leaders Cyclone, skippered by David Chadkirk and Glenn Burrell's Wildflower II. Posted on 11 Jan Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta day 2
Tonoa leads the Trailer fleet After finishing day one in third (3rd) place, David Keep and his crew on Tonoa, secured the top spot after day two of the 2017 Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta. Posted on 9 Jan Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta day 1
Exceptional start at Southport YC With a 13 knot easterly breeze and rolling swell to begin with, the Gold Coast shoreline has proven perfect for sailing conditions at Southport Yacht Club's 2017 Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta. Posted on 8 Jan

Upcoming Events

YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic RS Aero The Crown Cup, International Czech Championship and Eurocup for RS Aero
YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic- 16 Aug to 20 Aug Pagham YC Hurricane 5.9 SX National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Pagham YC- 17 Aug to 20 Aug Brightlingsea SC Musto Skiff Harken UK National Championship for Musto Skiff
Brightlingsea SC- 17 Aug to 20 Aug Waldringfield SC Cadet and Laser Radial Cadet Week for Cadet and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 18 Aug to 22 Aug Tresaith Mariners SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Open Meeting & Welsh National Catamaran Championships for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Tresaith Mariners SC- 19 Aug to 20 Aug West Mersea YC Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies Mersea Race Week for Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies
West Mersea YC- 20 Aug to 26 Aug Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Glyn Charles Open Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 20 Aug Hayling Island SC Dinghies, RS classes, Asymmetrics Chichester Harbour Race Week for Dinghies, RS classes, Asymmetrics
Hayling Island SC- 21 Aug to 25 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC IRC yachts and Sportsboats Abersoch Keelboat Week for IRC yachts and Sportsboats
South Caernarvonshire YC- 21 Aug to 25 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Cadet National Championships for Cadet
South Caernarvonshire YC- 26 Aug to 31 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy