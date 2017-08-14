New Caledonia Match Race - Overall

Cyril Fortin, Kim Goetz and Félipé Minier win the Aircalin Match Racing Cup © CNC

by Laurence Bouchet today at 6:25 am

The New Caledonian Team of Cyril Fortin, Kim Goetz and Félipé Minier have won the Aircalin Match Racing Cup. The Cercle Nautique Calédonien have run this event since 2012 and until now Australian or New Zealand teams have always won. Not this year!

The final day started with the quarter-final between the New Zealand pair of James Wilson and Will Eastman, which Wilson won.

The semi-finals saw Cyril Fortin take on Tom Picot, which Cyril won 3 matches to zero and Tugdual Piriou beat James Wilson by the same scoreline.

The made for an all-Caledonian final between Cyril and Tugdual which Cyril won 3-1.

In the under 23 final New Caledonian sailor Tom Picot faced New Zealand's James Wilson and it was the New Zealander who won 2-0 giving James Wilson third overall and first in the youth rankings.

Previous Winners:

2017: Aircalin Match Racing Cup: Cyril Fortin – Cercle Nautique Calédonien

2016: Championnat du Monde Jeunes: Will Darguaville – Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club

2015: New Caledonia Match Race: Will Darguaville – Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club

2014: Océania de Match Racing: Sam Ellis Cruising Yacht Club of Australia

2013: New Caledonia Match Race: Scott Barnes – Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron

2012: New Caledonia Match Race: Chris Steel– Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron