Dinghy Rope title sponsor for the D-Zero Inlands at Grafham Water

by D-Zero Class Association today at 10:00 am 16-17 September 2017
The D-Zero Class Association are pleased to announce that we have signed up with Dinghy Rope to be our title sponsor for this years Inland Championships which are at Grafham Water on the 16th/17th September 2017.

They have also created a page on their website to assist you with ordering ropes and have the standard rope lengths listed along with options for Budget, Mid-Range and Top of the range rope options. This can be found by clicking here.

Dinghy Rope is an online chandlery with great prices and fast delivery. They are currently the number one rated sailing company on TrustPilot and offer a wide range of products from sailing companies including Kingfisher Ropes, Harken, Allen Brothers, Zhik and many more.

Andrew Dowley from Dinghy Rope says: "We're very pleased to be supporting the D-Zero fleet with their Inland Championships this year. It's an exciting boat and we look forward to seeing the racing unfold at Grafham in September. Best of luck to everyone taking part."

Paul Jefferies - D-Zero Class Association Chair says: "We are pleased to welcome on board Dinghy Rope as a new sponsor of the D-Zero Class. Having them as a sponsor will mean the prizes will be well worth competing for, as well as the kudos of being the D-Zero Inland Champion. With this sponsorship deal we will also be able to offer a number of spot prizes so sailors throughout the fleet will have a chance of winning something."

