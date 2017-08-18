Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup at Kinsale Yacht Club - Day 1

by Bert Janssen today at 10:11 pm

Consistent sailing by Nigel Biggs on his newly-refurbished Checkmate XVIII put the British team at the top of the leaderboard of the Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup at Kinsale after a rain-soaked opening day. However, just two points separate first to fourth places and the regatta is set to be a cliff-hanger.

Although Phil Plumtree's two-times past champion Swuzzlebubble had impressive leads on the water, IRC handicapping greatly levelled the playing-field and the iconic Kiwi yacht by designer Bruce Farr could only muster a win in the opening race before scoring second and eighth places for the rest of the day and lies third overall.

In contrast, Biggs had two fourth places and a second while Paul Pullen's Miss Whiplash had a 3-3-4 day and only missed being overnight leader on the tie-break with Checkmate XVIII.

Of the host nation, a win in the third race for Howth Yacht Club's Michael and Ritchie Evans on The Big Picture neatly transformed their day after earlier sixth and fifth places. Fourth overall puts them two points ahead of their clubmate David Cullen on Checkmate XV who also had a race win to counter and eighth and a fifth during the day.

"Before the first race, I thought it would be easy to pick the eventual winner but after today I'm not so sure," Cullen said. "The standard is definitely much higher and probably the most competitive half-ton fleet we have seen in years."

Of the conditions, the only dryness were the remarks by visitors of the irony that the committee boat's name is 'Irish Mist' on a soaking wet day with a moderate breeze that built to 20 knots by the final race. Principal Race Officer Anthony O'Leary promised quick windward-leeward races of under an hour and a 0.8-mile beat ensured a fast programme.

The prospect of clear skies and breeze for Day 2 will see another three windward-leeward races in place of the planned coastal race as near gale conditions forecast for Wednesday may disrupt the event programme.

The fleet has been reduced by one boat as Superhero by owned Toni Stoschek and Janne Tulokas was dismasted in race two. The class had previously rallied to ensure Finnish crew would make the start-line after their original mast was wrecked when a HGV reversed into it while waiting to board a ferry in Holyhead.

The Half Ton spirit is especially in the mind of class President Philippe Pilatte of General Tapioca, currently lying seventh overall. "With a good team and good sails, it is possible to race a 40-year old boat competitively," he said. "It's all part of the history of yacht racing and keeping it alive; it is 'competition with roots.'" Feeding back information to the IRC Rating office to help older boats remain competitive with modern designs is also a class priority.

Results after Day 1:

Pos Nat Sail No Boat Name Owner Handicap R1 R2 R3 Pts 1 UK GBR66R Checkmate XVIII Nigel Biggs 0.952 4 4 2 10 2 UK GBR5435 Miss Whiplash Paul Pullen 0.954 3 3 4 10 3 UK KZ3494 Swuzzlebubble Phil Plumtree 0.975 1 2 8 11 4 Ireland IRL5522 The Big Picture Michael & Richard Evans 0.944 6 5 1 12 5 Ireland IRL2016 Checkmate XV Dave Cullen 0.947 8 1 5 14 6 UK GBR5694 Headhunter Paul Wayte 0.963 9 6 3 18 7 Belgium BEL7548 General Tapioca Philippe Pilatte 0.956 2 7.5 9 18.5 8 Ireland IRL1484 Harmony Jonny Swan 0.948 5 7.5 10.5 23 9 UK GBR2759 Per Elisa Robbue Tregear 0.962 7 10 6 23 10 Ireland IRL8094 King One David Kelly & Patrick Boardman 0.952 14 9 7 30 11 UK GBR4080T Crakajax Richard & Ursula Hollis 0.898 10.5 11 15 36.5 12 Ireland ESP2655 Cortagedo George Radley 0.951 13 13.5 10.5 37 13 UK GBR6521 Trastada Dan Challis & Roddy Angus 0.958 12 13.5 12 37.5 14 Belgium BEL8500 Red Cloud Tom Florizoone 0.949 10.5 15 13 38.5 15 UK GBR8444 Demolition Mel Sharp 0.929 18 12 14 44 16 France FRA17416 Pivoine Patrick Dijoud 0.896 16 16 17 49 17 UK FRA9292 Concorde Francis Marshall 0.965 17 17 16 50 18 UK FRA9187 Rampage John Hicks 0.961 15 18 18 51 19 Belgium BEL5394 Fantasy Ian Van Burm 0.942 21 19 19 59 20 Ireland IRL5530 Scorpio Dominic O'Sullivan 0.952 20 20 20 60 21 Finland GBR5384 Superhero Toni Stoschek & Janne Tulokas 0.944 19 22 22 63