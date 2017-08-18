Please select your home edition
Elite Offshore Hi-Fit Women's
Elite Offshore Hi-Fit Women's
Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup at Kinsale Yacht Club - Day 1

by Bert Janssen today at 10:11 pm 13-18 August 2017

Consistent sailing by Nigel Biggs on his newly-refurbished Checkmate XVIII put the British team at the top of the leaderboard of the Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup at Kinsale after a rain-soaked opening day. However, just two points separate first to fourth places and the regatta is set to be a cliff-hanger.

Although Phil Plumtree's two-times past champion Swuzzlebubble had impressive leads on the water, IRC handicapping greatly levelled the playing-field and the iconic Kiwi yacht by designer Bruce Farr could only muster a win in the opening race before scoring second and eighth places for the rest of the day and lies third overall.

In contrast, Biggs had two fourth places and a second while Paul Pullen's Miss Whiplash had a 3-3-4 day and only missed being overnight leader on the tie-break with Checkmate XVIII.

Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup at Kinsale day 1 - photo © David Branigan / Oceansport
Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup at Kinsale day 1 - photo © David Branigan / Oceansport

Of the host nation, a win in the third race for Howth Yacht Club's Michael and Ritchie Evans on The Big Picture neatly transformed their day after earlier sixth and fifth places. Fourth overall puts them two points ahead of their clubmate David Cullen on Checkmate XV who also had a race win to counter and eighth and a fifth during the day.

"Before the first race, I thought it would be easy to pick the eventual winner but after today I'm not so sure," Cullen said. "The standard is definitely much higher and probably the most competitive half-ton fleet we have seen in years."

Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup at Kinsale day 1 - photo © David Branigan / Oceansport
Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup at Kinsale day 1 - photo © David Branigan / Oceansport

Of the conditions, the only dryness were the remarks by visitors of the irony that the committee boat's name is 'Irish Mist' on a soaking wet day with a moderate breeze that built to 20 knots by the final race. Principal Race Officer Anthony O'Leary promised quick windward-leeward races of under an hour and a 0.8-mile beat ensured a fast programme.

The prospect of clear skies and breeze for Day 2 will see another three windward-leeward races in place of the planned coastal race as near gale conditions forecast for Wednesday may disrupt the event programme.

Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup at Kinsale day 1 - photo © David Branigan / Oceansport
Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup at Kinsale day 1 - photo © David Branigan / Oceansport

The fleet has been reduced by one boat as Superhero by owned Toni Stoschek and Janne Tulokas was dismasted in race two. The class had previously rallied to ensure Finnish crew would make the start-line after their original mast was wrecked when a HGV reversed into it while waiting to board a ferry in Holyhead.

The Half Ton spirit is especially in the mind of class President Philippe Pilatte of General Tapioca, currently lying seventh overall. "With a good team and good sails, it is possible to race a 40-year old boat competitively," he said. "It's all part of the history of yacht racing and keeping it alive; it is 'competition with roots.'" Feeding back information to the IRC Rating office to help older boats remain competitive with modern designs is also a class priority.

Results after Day 1:

PosNatSail NoBoat NameOwnerHandicapR1R2R3Pts
1UKGBR66RCheckmate XVIIINigel Biggs0.95244210
2UKGBR5435Miss WhiplashPaul Pullen0.95433410
3UKKZ3494SwuzzlebubblePhil Plumtree0.97512811
4IrelandIRL5522The Big PictureMichael & Richard Evans0.94465112
5IrelandIRL2016Checkmate XVDave Cullen0.94781514
6UKGBR5694HeadhunterPaul Wayte0.96396318
7BelgiumBEL7548General TapiocaPhilippe Pilatte0.95627.5918.5
8IrelandIRL1484HarmonyJonny Swan0.94857.510.523
9UKGBR2759Per ElisaRobbue Tregear0.962710623
10IrelandIRL8094King OneDavid Kelly & Patrick Boardman0.952149730
11UKGBR4080TCrakajaxRichard & Ursula Hollis0.89810.5111536.5
12IrelandESP2655CortagedoGeorge Radley0.9511313.510.537
13UKGBR6521TrastadaDan Challis & Roddy Angus0.9581213.51237.5
14BelgiumBEL8500Red CloudTom Florizoone0.94910.5151338.5
15UKGBR8444DemolitionMel Sharp0.92918121444
16FranceFRA17416PivoinePatrick Dijoud0.89616161749
17UKFRA9292ConcordeFrancis Marshall0.96517171650
18UKFRA9187RampageJohn Hicks0.96115181851
19BelgiumBEL5394FantasyIan Van Burm0.94221191959
20IrelandIRL5530ScorpioDominic O'Sullivan0.95220202060
21FinlandGBR5384SuperheroToni Stoschek & Janne Tulokas0.94419222263
