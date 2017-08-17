Zhik 29er National Championship at the WPNSA - Day 2

by Cathy Sturrock today at 10:04 pm

As the sun sets on the final qualifying day of the 2017 Zhik 29er National Championship, Max Clapp and Rosgo Banham lead the fleet after dominating the first couple of days of the event.

With eight races completed since Sunday in light winds, Hannah Bristow and Emily Covell take second place, four points ahead of the visiting Norwegian team, Mathias Berthet and Alex Franks-Penty, who are just one point ahead of Henry Jameson and Toby Atherton.

New UK 29er class chairman Sue Ormerod said the race management team, led by Stuart Childerley, had been outstanding. "They were slick and awesome, managing to produce ten races between the two flights in under four hours."

Qualifying results so far can be found here.