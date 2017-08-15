GJW Direct Lark National Championship at Brixham Yacht Club - Day 3
by Harry Pynn today at 6:34 pm
11-15 August 2017
GJW Direct Lark Nationals at Brixham day 2 © Gareth Fudge
Hydons win with a day to spare
Following their 3 consecutive victories on Sunday, all eyes were on Stuart and Nick Hydon to see if they could repeat their dominance. The previous night's Gold themed fancy dress party ensured there were many talking points, not least the 24 carrots stuck at the top of one Lark's mast and some real life Oscars.
After a short postponement, James Goss and Ian Robertson were pathfinder for race 6. In the light conditions the question was whether to go right as the wind was shifting that way or find the part of the race track with the most pressure. Harry Pynn and Gemma Cook were early challengers on the first beat but ended up under the windward mark layline and had to gybe out allowing Stuart and Nick Hydon to take the lead which they extended on the triangle and were never seriously challenged. Chris White and Nic Booth were second with Alan Krailing and Stephen Videlo in third.
Race 7 was a line start. The Hydons had a relatively poor start but again demonstrated their liking for the conditions and rounded the windward mark in second place behind Pynn and Cook. Krailing and Videlo moved up to second on the run and took the lead on the beat, but were overtaken by the Hydons on the next reach. Both Krailing/Videlo and Pynn/Cook exchanged the lead with the Hydons but by the finish the Hydons claimed the 5th race win in a row and with it the championship.
Jon White and Rob Woodward lead the Silver fleet from James Goss and Ian Robertson. Alan Goule and Bob Heath had a good day in the bronze fleet and now lead Simon Reddecliffe and Mark Atherton by 4 points.
Following the championship races 11 teams stayed out for the hotly contested crew's race. Matt Wood crewed by Nigel Hufton lead round the first 2 marks but a navigational error allowed Tim Hartley crewed by James Stewart into the lead. Tim and James crossed the finish line first but found out they were OCS so Matt and Nigel were the winners.
For the third day running competitors were greeted with warm sausage rolls on coming ashore demonstrating the fantastic hospitality the class has had from Brixham Yacht Club all week.
Results after Day 3:
|Pos
|Fleet
|Boat
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|Pts
|1
|Gold
|Well Dodgy
|2495
|Stuart Hydon
|Nick Hydon
|Shustoke
|‑2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|7
|2
|Gold
|Mozzy
|2521
|Alan Krailing
|Stephen Videlo
|Waldringfield SC
|‑4
|1
|2
|3
|2
|3
|2
|13
|3
|Gold
|Rollergirl
|2520
|Harry Pynn
|Gemma Cook
|Waldringfield SC
|‑14
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|24
|4
|Gold
|Tiger Too
|2538
|Nigel Hufton
|Matt Wood
|Frensham Pond
|3
|‑7
|4
|6
|4
|6
|6
|29
|5
|Gold
|Smarty Pants
|253
|Chris White
|Nicola Booth
|South Staffs SC
|‑13
|13
|8
|2
|3
|2
|4
|32
|6
|Gold
|Nelly the Elephant
|2496
|Steve Cumley
|Eluned Stewart
|Netley SC
|‑9
|8
|5
|5
|6
|5
|5
|34
|7
|Gold
|Florence
|2492
|James Stewart
|Tim Hartley
|Netley SC
|6
|3
|9
|7
|‑12
|9
|7
|41
|8
|Gold
|Helly Hansen
|2475
|Chris Holliman
|Kate Holliman
|Middlebridge YC
|1
|4
|7
|10
|‑11
|10
|10
|42
|9
|Gold
|Bruce
|2507
|James Ward
|Kate Ward
|Warsash SC
|7
|9
|6
|11
|‑13
|8
|9
|50
|10
|Silver
|Havanna
|2306
|Jon White
|Rob Woodward
|Shoreham SC
|10
|6
|‑13
|8
|9
|12
|8
|53
|11
|Silver
|
|538
|James Goss
|Ian Robertson
|South Staffs SC
|‑12
|11
|12
|9
|10
|7
|12
|61
|12
|Gold
|Floozie
|2527
|Adam Parry
|Ruth Johnson
|Netley SC
|5
|10
|10
|13
|7
|‑18
|17
|62
|13
|Silver
|
|2539
|Nigel Scott
|Hannah Edge
|Cotswold
|15
|14
|‑16
|14
|8
|11
|11
|73
|14
|Silver
|Weeble
|2502
|Steve Chatten
|Matt Thomas
|Netley SC
|8
|12
|14
|12
|14
|‑16
|14
|74
|15
|Silver
|Tiger
|2470
|Garry Packer
|Richard Packer
|Bristol Corinthian SC
|16
|15
|11
|‑18
|16
|14
|13
|85
|16
|Silver
|Mlevi
|2504
|John Crooks
|Laura Lilly
|Waldringfield SC
|11
|‑17
|17
|16
|15
|13
|16
|88
|17
|Bronze
|Bob Cat
|2339
|Alan Goule
|Robert Heath
|BYC
|17
|‑20
|15
|20
|19
|15
|15
|101
|18
|Bronze
|
|2503
|Simon Reddecliffe
|Mark Atherton
|Delph
|18
|16
|18
|17
|18
|‑20
|18
|105
|19
|Bronze
|
|496
|Max Griggs
|Fleur Elliott‑Davies
|BYC
|‑20
|19
|20
|15
|17
|17
|20
|108
|20
|Bronze
|
|2498
|Simon Kenny
|Nicole Kenny
|West Kirby SC
|19
|18
|19
|19
|‑20
|19
|19
|113
|21
|Bronze
|Zebedee
|2472
|Ben Hipwell
|Amelia Stead
|
|(RET)
|21
|22
|21
|21
|22
|21
|128
|22
|Bronze
|Nira
|2038
|Stuart Crang
|Nigel Crang
|BYC
|21
|‑22
|21
|22
|22
|21
|22
|129
