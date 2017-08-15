Please select your home edition
Edition
GJW Direct - Multi Dinghy Insurance
Product Feature
The Topper Book by Dave Cockerill & John Caig
The Topper Book by Dave Cockerill & John Caig

GJW Direct Lark National Championship at Brixham Yacht Club - Day 3

by Harry Pynn today at 6:34 pm 11-15 August 2017
GJW Direct Lark Nationals at Brixham day 2 © Gareth Fudge

Hydons win with a day to spare

Following their 3 consecutive victories on Sunday, all eyes were on Stuart and Nick Hydon to see if they could repeat their dominance. The previous night's Gold themed fancy dress party ensured there were many talking points, not least the 24 carrots stuck at the top of one Lark's mast and some real life Oscars.

After a short postponement, James Goss and Ian Robertson were pathfinder for race 6. In the light conditions the question was whether to go right as the wind was shifting that way or find the part of the race track with the most pressure. Harry Pynn and Gemma Cook were early challengers on the first beat but ended up under the windward mark layline and had to gybe out allowing Stuart and Nick Hydon to take the lead which they extended on the triangle and were never seriously challenged. Chris White and Nic Booth were second with Alan Krailing and Stephen Videlo in third.

Race 7 was a line start. The Hydons had a relatively poor start but again demonstrated their liking for the conditions and rounded the windward mark in second place behind Pynn and Cook. Krailing and Videlo moved up to second on the run and took the lead on the beat, but were overtaken by the Hydons on the next reach. Both Krailing/Videlo and Pynn/Cook exchanged the lead with the Hydons but by the finish the Hydons claimed the 5th race win in a row and with it the championship.

Jon White and Rob Woodward lead the Silver fleet from James Goss and Ian Robertson. Alan Goule and Bob Heath had a good day in the bronze fleet and now lead Simon Reddecliffe and Mark Atherton by 4 points.

Following the championship races 11 teams stayed out for the hotly contested crew's race. Matt Wood crewed by Nigel Hufton lead round the first 2 marks but a navigational error allowed Tim Hartley crewed by James Stewart into the lead. Tim and James crossed the finish line first but found out they were OCS so Matt and Nigel were the winners.

For the third day running competitors were greeted with warm sausage rolls on coming ashore demonstrating the fantastic hospitality the class has had from Brixham Yacht Club all week.

Results after Day 3:

PosFleetBoatSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7Pts
1GoldWell Dodgy2495Stuart HydonNick HydonShustoke‑22111117
2GoldMozzy2521Alan KrailingStephen VideloWaldringfield SC‑412323213
3GoldRollergirl2520Harry PynnGemma CookWaldringfield SC‑1453454324
4GoldTiger Too2538Nigel HuftonMatt WoodFrensham Pond3‑74646629
5GoldSmarty Pants253Chris WhiteNicola BoothSouth Staffs SC‑13138232432
6GoldNelly the Elephant2496Steve CumleyEluned StewartNetley SC‑985565534
7GoldFlorence2492James StewartTim HartleyNetley SC6397‑129741
8GoldHelly Hansen2475Chris HollimanKate HollimanMiddlebridge YC14710‑11101042
9GoldBruce2507James WardKate WardWarsash SC79611‑138950
10SilverHavanna2306Jon WhiteRob WoodwardShoreham SC106‑138912853
11Silver 538James GossIan RobertsonSouth Staffs SC‑12111291071261
12GoldFloozie2527Adam ParryRuth JohnsonNetley SC51010137‑181762
13Silver 2539Nigel ScottHannah EdgeCotswold1514‑16148111173
14SilverWeeble2502Steve ChattenMatt ThomasNetley SC812141214‑161474
15SilverTiger2470Garry PackerRichard PackerBristol Corinthian SC161511‑1816141385
16SilverMlevi2504John CrooksLaura LillyWaldringfield SC11‑17171615131688
17BronzeBob Cat2339Alan GouleRobert HeathBYC17‑201520191515101
18Bronze 2503Simon ReddecliffeMark AthertonDelph1816181718‑2018105
19Bronze 496Max GriggsFleur Elliott‑DaviesBYC‑20192015171720108
20Bronze 2498Simon KennyNicole KennyWest Kirby SC19181919‑201919113
21BronzeZebedee2472Ben HipwellAmelia Stead (RET)212221212221128
22BronzeNira2038Stuart CrangNigel CrangBYC21‑222122222122129
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

GJW Direct Lark Nationals at Brixham day 2
Three races held once the wind filled in Day 2 of the GJW Direct Lark Nationals dawned with a glorious summer day, but no wind. PRO Sean Semmens delayed by 2 hours, giving competitors opportunity to get their fancy dress outfits ready for the evening. Posted today at 8:11 am GJW Direct Lark Nationals at Brixham day 1
Both gate starts and line starts used Two races were scheduled for day 1 of the Lark Champs hosted by Brixham YC. With the wind blowing from the North West over the Paignton we knew it was going to be shifty, and with the wind anywhere between 5 and 22 knots it was a tricky day. Posted on 12 Aug Lark Nationals 2017 - Runners & Riders
Racing starts on Saturday in Brixham Ahead of the upcoming Lark Nationals at Brixham Yacht Club (11-15 August), Nigel Hufton assesses the top jockeys... Posted on 9 Aug GJW Direct Lark Inlands at Rutland
Epic conditions and a spot-on racing format The Larks visited Rutland on 24/25 June for 2017 GJW Inland Championship which was a shared event with the OK Inland Championship. Posted on 27 Jun Larks at Marconi
GJW Direct Travellers Series event With clear blue skies and forecasted winds of between 14 - 18 knots, Marconi SC on the east coast was definitely the right place to be sailing a lark for the weekend. Posted on 14 Jun SMELT 2017 at Carnac days 2 and 3
Entertainment on and off the water Day 2 dawned with a light breeze which unfortunately refused to settle and 90 degree shifts meant the race officer had an impossible task. Posted on 2 Jun Sailing, socialising and sunshine
142 sailors at SMELT 2017 in Carnac 142 sailors plus friends and family have descended on Carnac for 4 days of sailing, socialising and sunshine. The Scorpion, Merlin, Enterprise, Larks and Twelves (SMELT) event started with the aim of 2 handicap races. Posted on 29 May Larks at Barnt Green
Visitors from Stewartby and South Staffs Visitors from Stewartby and South Staffs joined Barnt Green Larks for the annual open on Sunday. A brisk breeze and bright sunshine made for perfect conditions. Posted on 17 May Larks at Rock
GJW Direct Travellers Series event May Bank holiday saw the first sea open of the Lark season at Rock, sponsored by GJW Direct. To keep things interesting, 14 races were sailed on 3 different course types. Posted on 5 May One month to go until Carnac 2017
Early entry deadline fast approaching... There is now just over 1 month left until 5 UK fleets reconvene in sunny France for a long weekend of sailing and holidaying. Posted on 26 Apr

Upcoming Events

Waldringfield SC Lark Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy