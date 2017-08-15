GJW Direct Lark National Championship at Brixham Yacht Club - Day 3

GJW Direct Lark Nationals at Brixham day 2 © Gareth Fudge GJW Direct Lark Nationals at Brixham day 2 © Gareth Fudge

by Harry Pynn today at 6:34 pm

Hydons win with a day to spare

Following their 3 consecutive victories on Sunday, all eyes were on Stuart and Nick Hydon to see if they could repeat their dominance. The previous night's Gold themed fancy dress party ensured there were many talking points, not least the 24 carrots stuck at the top of one Lark's mast and some real life Oscars.

After a short postponement, James Goss and Ian Robertson were pathfinder for race 6. In the light conditions the question was whether to go right as the wind was shifting that way or find the part of the race track with the most pressure. Harry Pynn and Gemma Cook were early challengers on the first beat but ended up under the windward mark layline and had to gybe out allowing Stuart and Nick Hydon to take the lead which they extended on the triangle and were never seriously challenged. Chris White and Nic Booth were second with Alan Krailing and Stephen Videlo in third.

Race 7 was a line start. The Hydons had a relatively poor start but again demonstrated their liking for the conditions and rounded the windward mark in second place behind Pynn and Cook. Krailing and Videlo moved up to second on the run and took the lead on the beat, but were overtaken by the Hydons on the next reach. Both Krailing/Videlo and Pynn/Cook exchanged the lead with the Hydons but by the finish the Hydons claimed the 5th race win in a row and with it the championship.

Jon White and Rob Woodward lead the Silver fleet from James Goss and Ian Robertson. Alan Goule and Bob Heath had a good day in the bronze fleet and now lead Simon Reddecliffe and Mark Atherton by 4 points.

Following the championship races 11 teams stayed out for the hotly contested crew's race. Matt Wood crewed by Nigel Hufton lead round the first 2 marks but a navigational error allowed Tim Hartley crewed by James Stewart into the lead. Tim and James crossed the finish line first but found out they were OCS so Matt and Nigel were the winners.

For the third day running competitors were greeted with warm sausage rolls on coming ashore demonstrating the fantastic hospitality the class has had from Brixham Yacht Club all week.

Results after Day 3:

Pos Fleet Boat Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 Pts 1 Gold Well Dodgy 2495 Stuart Hydon Nick Hydon Shustoke ‑2 2 1 1 1 1 1 7 2 Gold Mozzy 2521 Alan Krailing Stephen Videlo Waldringfield SC ‑4 1 2 3 2 3 2 13 3 Gold Rollergirl 2520 Harry Pynn Gemma Cook Waldringfield SC ‑14 5 3 4 5 4 3 24 4 Gold Tiger Too 2538 Nigel Hufton Matt Wood Frensham Pond 3 ‑7 4 6 4 6 6 29 5 Gold Smarty Pants 253 Chris White Nicola Booth South Staffs SC ‑13 13 8 2 3 2 4 32 6 Gold Nelly the Elephant 2496 Steve Cumley Eluned Stewart Netley SC ‑9 8 5 5 6 5 5 34 7 Gold Florence 2492 James Stewart Tim Hartley Netley SC 6 3 9 7 ‑12 9 7 41 8 Gold Helly Hansen 2475 Chris Holliman Kate Holliman Middlebridge YC 1 4 7 10 ‑11 10 10 42 9 Gold Bruce 2507 James Ward Kate Ward Warsash SC 7 9 6 11 ‑13 8 9 50 10 Silver Havanna 2306 Jon White Rob Woodward Shoreham SC 10 6 ‑13 8 9 12 8 53 11 Silver 538 James Goss Ian Robertson South Staffs SC ‑12 11 12 9 10 7 12 61 12 Gold Floozie 2527 Adam Parry Ruth Johnson Netley SC 5 10 10 13 7 ‑18 17 62 13 Silver 2539 Nigel Scott Hannah Edge Cotswold 15 14 ‑16 14 8 11 11 73 14 Silver Weeble 2502 Steve Chatten Matt Thomas Netley SC 8 12 14 12 14 ‑16 14 74 15 Silver Tiger 2470 Garry Packer Richard Packer Bristol Corinthian SC 16 15 11 ‑18 16 14 13 85 16 Silver Mlevi 2504 John Crooks Laura Lilly Waldringfield SC 11 ‑17 17 16 15 13 16 88 17 Bronze Bob Cat 2339 Alan Goule Robert Heath BYC 17 ‑20 15 20 19 15 15 101 18 Bronze 2503 Simon Reddecliffe Mark Atherton Delph 18 16 18 17 18 ‑20 18 105 19 Bronze 496 Max Griggs Fleur Elliott‑Davies BYC ‑20 19 20 15 17 17 20 108 20 Bronze 2498 Simon Kenny Nicole Kenny West Kirby SC 19 18 19 19 ‑20 19 19 113 21 Bronze Zebedee 2472 Ben Hipwell Amelia Stead (RET) 21 22 21 21 22 21 128 22 Bronze Nira 2038 Stuart Crang Nigel Crang BYC 21 ‑22 21 22 22 21 22 129