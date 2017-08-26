Please select your home edition
Edition
Trident-UK 2012 May
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Offshore Elite Hi Fit
Henri Lloyd Offshore Elite Hi Fit
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Countdown to the start of the 2017 Melges 32 World Championship

by International Melges 32 Class Association today at 6:42 pm 22-26 August 2017
Melges 32 Cala Galera Worlds © International Melges 32 Class Association

The Melges 32 never sleeps and the hands are running fast in the countdown to the 2017 Melges 32 World Championship presented by Boero taking place in Cala Galera, Italy - the most important event of the season, as well as the closing act of the first edition of the Melges 32 World League.

Ten races are scheduled from August 22-26 hosted by Circolo Nautico e della Vela Argentario.This event carries a big weight. Not only does it crown the next Melges 32 World Champion, but it will also define the true strength of teams after a long season on the World League circuit.

And so, the great debate begins... the various themes, conversations, discussions and predictions will continue right up until the first warning on Wednesday, August 23 at 13.30.

Reflecting on World Championships past and present, the strongest teams appear to be American in nature, style and stamina, but that is not the case in 2017. Thus far, every stage of the Melges 32 World League has been won by an Italian team - Matteo Balestrero's GIOGI (Portovenere and Scarlino), and European Champions Edoardo Lupi and Massimo Pessina's TORPYONE (Riva del Garda and Sibenik). Of the two, the dynamic duo of Lupi/Pessina are clearly the ones feeling the most pressure to do well, especially after being runners up at the Miami Worlds in 2014 - now is TORPYONE's time!

Andrea Lacorte's VITAMINA AMERIKANA is also poised to play well in Cala Galera. Seated third overall on the Melges 32 World League ranking, Lacorte is in full pursuit of the top prize.

Atop the current Melges 32 World League standings is Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio's G-SPOT. Despite not having won a MWL event this year, perhaps Cala Galera holds the key to success for di Lapigio's extraordinary and well-versed team.

Other teams on the radar include Andrea Ferrari's SPIRIT OF NERINA, Edoardo Pavesio's FRA MARTINA, Richard Goransson's INGA, Ahmet Eker's EKER representing Turkey, Fritz Homann's WILMA, Christian Schwoerer's LA PERICOLOSA, Lasse Petterson's PIPPA from Norway and Russia's Pavel Kuznetsov on TAVATUY.

Vincenzo Onorato's MASCALZONE LATINO needs no introduction, especially in the Melges 32 Class. As European Champion in 2016, Onorato is back with one clear and single goal in mind - win the World Championship!

The Corinthian Division promises to be a heated extravaganza with several tough teams, set and ready to take on the biggest and boldest of opponents. Corinthian European Champ Martin Reintjes's CAIPIRINHA will most likely be keeping a very close eye on Francesco Graziani's VITAMINA, Germany's Kilian Holzapfel on HOMANIT JR. and Jens Kuhne on SJAMBOK.

The Melges 32 World Championship presented by Boero is proudly supported by Helly Hansen, Toremar, North Sails, Garmin Marine Italia, Lavazza and Barracuda Communication.

Media and Racing Coverage

As with all Melges 32 events around the world, racing updates will be posted online at the Official Melges 32 Facebook Page. Tune in for the latest racing information, results, video interviews, and photos. Race reports, press releases and photos will be available online each day post-racing at melges32.com.

Entry List:

1.) Martin Reintjies/Enrico Fonda, CAIPIRINHA (Corinthian)
2.) Ahmet Eker/Mike Buckley, EKER
3.) Edoardo Pavesio/Manuel Weiller Vidal, FRA MARTINA
4.) Matteo Balestrero/Daniele Cassinari, GIOGI
5.) Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio/Branko Brcin, G-SPOT
6.) Kilian Holzapfel/Frithjof Schwerdt, JUNIOR HOMANIT (Corinthian)
7.) Richard Goransson, Vasco Vascotto, INGA
8.) Christian Schwoerer/Nic Asher, LA PERICOLOSA
9.) Vincenzo Onorato/Cameron Appleton, MASCALZONE LATINO
10.) Lasse Petterson/Matteo Ivaldi, PIPPA
11.) Jens Khune/Stefano Cherin, SJAMBOK
12.) Andrea Ferrari/Pietro Pietro Sibello, SPIRIT OF NERINA
13.) Pavel Kuznetsov/Evgeny Neugodnikov, TAVATUY
14.) Edoardo Lupi-Massimo Pessina/Lorenzo Bressani, TORPYONE
15.) Francesco Graziani/Andrea Fornaro, VITAMINA (Corinthian)
16.) Andrea Lacorte/Gabriele Benussi, VITAMINA AMERIKANA
17.) Fritz Homann/Nico Celon, WILMA

Official Yachtscoring Event Website

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Melges 32 Europeans overall
Edoardo Lupi and Massimo Pessina clinch the title Congratulations to Edoardo Lupi and Massimo Pessina, along side of tactician Lorenzo Bressani and crew members Alberto Bolzan, Javier De La Plaza, Jas Farneti, Matteo Mason and Carlo Zermini - they are the new Melges 32 European Champions! Posted on 23 Jul Melges 32 Europeans day 2
Torpyone strengthens lead The team of Edoardo Lupi/Massimo Pessina (Lorenzo Bressani, tactician) on TORPYONE have successfully defended their leadership for a second day at the 2017 Melges 32 European Championship. Posted on 22 Jul Melges 32 Europeans day 1
Torpyone on top at Sibenik Two races were held on the opening day of the 2017 Melges 32 European Championship, event number four on the Melges 32 World League schedule. Posted on 21 Jul Bol d'Or Mirabaud confirms 550 entries
A great international classic The pre-eminent international lake regatta will welcome more than 550 competitors on Lake Léman this weekend, among which a number of first ever participants coming from the four corners of Europe. Posted on 15 Jun Melges 32s at Riva Del Garda overall
Hungry like the wolf in Riva The final scheduled day of racing in Riva Del Garda ended with no further competition leaving Edoardo Lupi and Massimo Pessina's TORPYONE atop the podium for the third event of the 2017 Melges 32 World League, European Division. Posted on 4 Jun Melges 32s at Riva Del Garda day 2
Torpyone takes command Melges 32 Class stalwarts Edoardo Lupi and Massimo Pessina climb atop the leaderboard after two days of racing in Riva, Graziani holds on to Corinthian lead. Posted on 3 Jun Melges 32s at Riva Del Garda day 1
Onorato's 'Mascalzone Latino' in Top European form Vincenzo Onorato won today's one and only race at the 2017 Melges 32 World League, European Division Riva Del Garda regatta. Posted on 2 Jun Melges 32 World League in Scarlino overall
Balestrero captures second victory of 2017 season Congratulations are in full order for Matteo Balestrero at the helm of his Giogi Melges 32 with Daniele Cassinari as tactician. Posted on 7 May Melges 32 World League in Scarlino day 2
Balestrero surges to into the lead Wind made all the difference today at the 2017 Melges 32 World League event in Scarlino, Italy as overnight leader Pavel Kuznetsov on Tavatuy officially met his match in fellow competitor Matteo Balestrero on Giogi. Posted on 7 May Melges 32 World League in Scarlino day 1
Kuznetsov's 'Tavatuy' rallies to take the lead Opening day of the second Melges 32 World League event hosted by Marina di Scarlino featured three spectacular races with Pavel Kuznetsov's Tavatuy from Russia taking the early lead. Posted on 5 May

Upcoming Events

Felixstowe Ferry SC Firefly National Championships for Firefly
Felixstowe Ferry SC- 12 Aug to 18 Aug Hayling Island SC Youth classes Youth Race Week for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Mirror Abersoch Mirror Week for Mirror
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic RS Aero The Crown Cup, International Czech Championship and Eurocup for RS Aero
YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic- 16 Aug to 20 Aug Pagham YC Hurricane 5.9 SX National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Pagham YC- 17 Aug to 20 Aug Brightlingsea SC Musto Skiff Harken UK National Championship for Musto Skiff
Brightlingsea SC- 17 Aug to 20 Aug Waldringfield SC Cadet and Laser Radial Cadet Week for Cadet and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 18 Aug to 22 Aug Bala SC Open to any Junior boat Junior 6 hour Race for Open to any Junior boat
Bala SC- 18 Aug Tresaith Mariners SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Open Meeting & Welsh National Catamaran Championships for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Tresaith Mariners SC- 19 Aug to 20 Aug West Mersea YC Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies Mersea Race Week for Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies
West Mersea YC- 20 Aug to 26 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy