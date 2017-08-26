Countdown to the start of the 2017 Melges 32 World Championship

Melges 32 Cala Galera Worlds © International Melges 32 Class Association Melges 32 Cala Galera Worlds © International Melges 32 Class Association

by International Melges 32 Class Association today at 6:42 pm

The Melges 32 never sleeps and the hands are running fast in the countdown to the 2017 Melges 32 World Championship presented by Boero taking place in Cala Galera, Italy - the most important event of the season, as well as the closing act of the first edition of the Melges 32 World League.

Ten races are scheduled from August 22-26 hosted by Circolo Nautico e della Vela Argentario.This event carries a big weight. Not only does it crown the next Melges 32 World Champion, but it will also define the true strength of teams after a long season on the World League circuit.

And so, the great debate begins... the various themes, conversations, discussions and predictions will continue right up until the first warning on Wednesday, August 23 at 13.30.

Reflecting on World Championships past and present, the strongest teams appear to be American in nature, style and stamina, but that is not the case in 2017. Thus far, every stage of the Melges 32 World League has been won by an Italian team - Matteo Balestrero's GIOGI (Portovenere and Scarlino), and European Champions Edoardo Lupi and Massimo Pessina's TORPYONE (Riva del Garda and Sibenik). Of the two, the dynamic duo of Lupi/Pessina are clearly the ones feeling the most pressure to do well, especially after being runners up at the Miami Worlds in 2014 - now is TORPYONE's time!

Andrea Lacorte's VITAMINA AMERIKANA is also poised to play well in Cala Galera. Seated third overall on the Melges 32 World League ranking, Lacorte is in full pursuit of the top prize.

Atop the current Melges 32 World League standings is Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio's G-SPOT. Despite not having won a MWL event this year, perhaps Cala Galera holds the key to success for di Lapigio's extraordinary and well-versed team.

Other teams on the radar include Andrea Ferrari's SPIRIT OF NERINA, Edoardo Pavesio's FRA MARTINA, Richard Goransson's INGA, Ahmet Eker's EKER representing Turkey, Fritz Homann's WILMA, Christian Schwoerer's LA PERICOLOSA, Lasse Petterson's PIPPA from Norway and Russia's Pavel Kuznetsov on TAVATUY.

Vincenzo Onorato's MASCALZONE LATINO needs no introduction, especially in the Melges 32 Class. As European Champion in 2016, Onorato is back with one clear and single goal in mind - win the World Championship!

The Corinthian Division promises to be a heated extravaganza with several tough teams, set and ready to take on the biggest and boldest of opponents. Corinthian European Champ Martin Reintjes's CAIPIRINHA will most likely be keeping a very close eye on Francesco Graziani's VITAMINA, Germany's Kilian Holzapfel on HOMANIT JR. and Jens Kuhne on SJAMBOK.

The Melges 32 World Championship presented by Boero is proudly supported by Helly Hansen, Toremar, North Sails, Garmin Marine Italia, Lavazza and Barracuda Communication.

Media and Racing Coverage

As with all Melges 32 events around the world, racing updates will be posted online at the Official Melges 32 Facebook Page. Tune in for the latest racing information, results, video interviews, and photos. Race reports, press releases and photos will be available online each day post-racing at melges32.com.

Entry List:

1.) Martin Reintjies/Enrico Fonda, CAIPIRINHA (Corinthian)

2.) Ahmet Eker/Mike Buckley, EKER

3.) Edoardo Pavesio/Manuel Weiller Vidal, FRA MARTINA

4.) Matteo Balestrero/Daniele Cassinari, GIOGI

5.) Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio/Branko Brcin, G-SPOT

6.) Kilian Holzapfel/Frithjof Schwerdt, JUNIOR HOMANIT (Corinthian)

7.) Richard Goransson, Vasco Vascotto, INGA

8.) Christian Schwoerer/Nic Asher, LA PERICOLOSA

9.) Vincenzo Onorato/Cameron Appleton, MASCALZONE LATINO

10.) Lasse Petterson/Matteo Ivaldi, PIPPA

11.) Jens Khune/Stefano Cherin, SJAMBOK

12.) Andrea Ferrari/Pietro Pietro Sibello, SPIRIT OF NERINA

13.) Pavel Kuznetsov/Evgeny Neugodnikov, TAVATUY

14.) Edoardo Lupi-Massimo Pessina/Lorenzo Bressani, TORPYONE

15.) Francesco Graziani/Andrea Fornaro, VITAMINA (Corinthian)

16.) Andrea Lacorte/Gabriele Benussi, VITAMINA AMERIKANA

17.) Fritz Homann/Nico Celon, WILMA

