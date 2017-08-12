Please select your home edition
Edition
OLAS 728x90
Product Feature
Raymarine T113 Multifunctional Wireless Remote Display
Raymarine T113 Multifunctional Wireless Remote Display
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Saturday XOD Series at Royal Lymington Yacht Club - Long Race East

by John Olliff-Cooper today at 5:31 pm 12 August 2017

The annual long race East proved to be a testing and, for many, a very frustrating affair, with big gains and losses made on the two windward legs of the course set by RO Chris Baldwick. The wind particularly in the mid-Solent was full of holes and frequent wind shifts and with a strong flood tide until towards the end of the race, decisions were very difficult.

After rounding Elephant buoy on the Island shore, the next mark was K [Bart's Bash] in the mid-Solent, the leaders chose to hug the shore back to Bouldnor. Lone Star, sailed by Phil Brewer went first (he'd broken his mast on Zest, and Stuart Jardine had seriously damaged his leg - both during Cowes Week), Excalibur, John Olliff-Cooper, went second and third to go was Chris Torrens in Madcap. Excalibur got it spot on and led comfortably back down tide to Saltmead, meantime Lucrezia Ado Jardine took a more direct course to remain 4th, with Astra, Steve Adshead, close astern.

With Saltmead to be rounded to port and the tide still running strongly to the East, Excalibur leading comfortably chose to head for the mainland shore leaving the following boats spread far and wide as crews struggled with the many apparent options. Some chose the Island side because the inshore tide had turned whilst Lucrezia and Astra used the wind shifts to claw across the Solent. Astra turned the tables on Lucrezia and easily crossed the fleet already on the mainland side whilst Madcap and Xoanon Paul Fisher crossed closely ahead of Lucrezia.

A difficult and testing 4 hour race in which Madcap and Xoanon dead-heated for 2nd place. It was certainly enjoyed by most of the fleet.

Long Race Results: (top five)

1. X63 Astra, Steve Adshead
2= X5 Madcap, Chris Torrens
2= N1 Xoanon, Paul Fisher
4 X140 Lucrezia, Ado Jardine
5 X119 Lone Star, Phil Brewer

Full RLymYC XOD Series results can be found here.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Lendy Cowes Week day 8
Whooper confirmed as the overall winner Giovanni Belgrano's 38ft Laurent Giles Whooper, which was confirmed yesterday as overall winner among the Black Group yachts, has also been announced as overall Lendy Cowes Week winner. Posted on 5 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 7
Return to gloriously sunny weather The penultimate day saw a return to gloriously sunny weather, with a west south westerly breeze of 15-22 knots. Today saw a change of start lines for many classes, with most Black Group yachts starting on the inner Royal Yacht Squadron line. Posted on 4 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 6
Big winds for the largest yachts Today delivered big winds to the largest yachts at Lendy Cowes Week, which have been competing in the Sevenstar Triple Crown series over the past three days. Posted on 3 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 5
Fast, furious and wet action in the Solent Today was one of fast and furious action at Lendy Cowes Week. "On the way out to the start it looked like the Apocalypse was coming, and with a short course, there were a lot of corners coming up really fast," said John Hamilton. Posted on 2 Aug Annabel Vose scoops ELEMIS Ladies Day Trophy
At Lendy Cowes Week 2017 Annabel Vose, has been announced as the winner of the ELEMIS Ladies Day Trophy at Lendy Cowes Week. The trophy recognises the outstanding contribution, commitment, or achievement of women in sailing. Posted on 2 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 4
Racing in a classic south-westerly breeze A ridge of high pressure over the English Channel brought more bright and sunny weather, with a classic south-westerly breeze, to day four of Lendy Cowes Week. Posted on 2 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 3
More racing in blazing sun and a perfect south westerly Day three of Lendy Cowes Week delivered yet more racing in blazing sun and a perfect south westerly breeze of 12-16 knots that gradually built to a peak of 20 knots by the end of the afternoon. Posted on 31 Jul Lendy Cowes Week day 2
Gusts top 25 knots in the Solent Today competitors at Lendy Cowes Week enjoyed a bright and sunny day with challenging, but exhilarating, racing in a gusty west south-westerly wind in which the gusts topped 25 knots. Posted on 30 Jul Poole Week to be sponsored by adidas again
Giving away sailing clothing every day adidas have once again agreed to be title sponsor for Parkstone Yacht Club's Poole Week regatta. As part of the sponsorship, adidas are giving away up to £200 worth of sailing clothing in a daily prize draw. Posted on 30 Jul Lendy Cowes Week day 1
Intensely tactical racing required persistence and bravery The opening day of Lendy Cowes Week dawned with bright sunny spells and a westerly breeze of around 10-15 knots. However, a weather front that gave rain to most of southern England moved across the race area at lunchtime, depressing the wind strength. Posted on 29 Jul

Upcoming Events

Felixstowe Ferry SC Firefly National Championships for Firefly
Felixstowe Ferry SC- 12 Aug to 18 Aug Hayling Island SC Youth classes Youth Race Week for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Mirror Abersoch Mirror Week for Mirror
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic RS Aero The Crown Cup, International Czech Championship and Eurocup for RS Aero
YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic- 16 Aug to 20 Aug Pagham YC Hurricane 5.9 SX National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Pagham YC- 17 Aug to 20 Aug Brightlingsea SC Musto Skiff Harken UK National Championship for Musto Skiff
Brightlingsea SC- 17 Aug to 20 Aug Waldringfield SC Cadet and Laser Radial Cadet Week for Cadet and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 18 Aug to 22 Aug Bala SC Open to any Junior boat Junior 6 hour Race for Open to any Junior boat
Bala SC- 18 Aug Tresaith Mariners SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Open Meeting & Welsh National Catamaran Championships for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Tresaith Mariners SC- 19 Aug to 20 Aug West Mersea YC Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies Mersea Race Week for Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies
West Mersea YC- 20 Aug to 26 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy