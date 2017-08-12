Saturday XOD Series at Royal Lymington Yacht Club - Long Race East

by John Olliff-Cooper today at 5:31 pm

The annual long race East proved to be a testing and, for many, a very frustrating affair, with big gains and losses made on the two windward legs of the course set by RO Chris Baldwick. The wind particularly in the mid-Solent was full of holes and frequent wind shifts and with a strong flood tide until towards the end of the race, decisions were very difficult.

After rounding Elephant buoy on the Island shore, the next mark was K [Bart's Bash] in the mid-Solent, the leaders chose to hug the shore back to Bouldnor. Lone Star, sailed by Phil Brewer went first (he'd broken his mast on Zest, and Stuart Jardine had seriously damaged his leg - both during Cowes Week), Excalibur, John Olliff-Cooper, went second and third to go was Chris Torrens in Madcap. Excalibur got it spot on and led comfortably back down tide to Saltmead, meantime Lucrezia Ado Jardine took a more direct course to remain 4th, with Astra, Steve Adshead, close astern.

With Saltmead to be rounded to port and the tide still running strongly to the East, Excalibur leading comfortably chose to head for the mainland shore leaving the following boats spread far and wide as crews struggled with the many apparent options. Some chose the Island side because the inshore tide had turned whilst Lucrezia and Astra used the wind shifts to claw across the Solent. Astra turned the tables on Lucrezia and easily crossed the fleet already on the mainland side whilst Madcap and Xoanon Paul Fisher crossed closely ahead of Lucrezia.

A difficult and testing 4 hour race in which Madcap and Xoanon dead-heated for 2nd place. It was certainly enjoyed by most of the fleet.

Long Race Results: (top five)

1. X63 Astra, Steve Adshead

2= X5 Madcap, Chris Torrens

2= N1 Xoanon, Paul Fisher

4 X140 Lucrezia, Ado Jardine

5 X119 Lone Star, Phil Brewer

Full RLymYC XOD Series results can be found here.