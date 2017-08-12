Please select your home edition
Royal Lymington Yacht Club Nordic Folkboats Saturday Series Race 12

by Chris Baldwick today at 4:27 pm 12 August 2017
Jos during Lymington Nordic Folkboats Saturday Series race 12 © RLymYC

Eight Nordics came to the line on Saturday 12 August for the long race east set by stand in race officer Chris Baldwick who created a challenging course in a shifty F4-5 North East breeze.

A short beat to windward saw Pilgrim, Crackerjack and Tak rounding on to the run in that order closely followed by the rest of the fleet. Spinnaker pole problems caused Tak to lose three places in short order as the fleet headed for the leeward mark with a strong flood tide under them.

The beat back to Bart's Bash saw Crackerjack overtaken by the fleet as they wrestled with a knotty mess. However they quickly began to claw their way back as the wind shifts created opportunities, none more so than a huge shift which took Padfoot in to a commanding lead which they took to the finish.

Samphire followed by Lady Linda headed for the wrong windward mark resulting in two retirements.

The final beat back from Saltmead saw the remaining fleet taking three distinct courses back to the finish at the Lymington River entrance with boats staying on the Island shore, others coming straight over to the mainland shore for the new ebb, whilst some lee bowed across the Solent in the remaining flood tide in the middle of the Solent.

Three and a half hours of concentration for all crews saw Padfoot first followed by Crackerjack and Pilgrim in third place.

Series results so far can be found here.

