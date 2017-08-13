Please select your home edition
Edition
Gul 2017 April
Product Feature
Aeromesh Visor
Aeromesh Visor

Ullswater Yacht Club Regatta and Lakeland Laser Open

by Sue Giles today at 2:09 pm 12-13 August 2017
Lasers in action on Ullswater © Sue Giles

Ullswater Yacht Club's annual August Regatta attracted an entry of more than 40 boats on August 12 & 13, including 21 Lasers taking part in a Lakeland and Far North one-day travellers event.

The Lasers, who raced only on Saturday, turned out to have the best of the weekend's wind but still the conditions were challenging with 60 degree shifts and very variable light winds. Race officer Rick Boyce managed to get in three races on small courses in front of the clubhouse and with two firsts and one second, Tim Keighley of West Riding Sailing Club, was the overall winner.

The race for second place was much closer and in the unpredictable shifts went down to the last race. Andrew Hewett of St Mary's Loch SC came third in the final race but had done enough to clinch second place and despite winning race three, Greg Liggins of Derwent Reservoir SC, ended up in third place. There was a good turnout of club racers and John Lyons came fourth and was first home boat, Harry Myers of DRSC was first youth and Karen Smith of UYC first lady.

In the Regatta, overnight leaders of the Fast Handicap fleet (below 1000PY), were Jono and Ben Shelly of UYC in a VX One and in the Slow Handicap fleet Andy Cutting of UYC in a RS Vareo took 1,2,3 putting him just in front.

Then Sunday dawned with beautiful sunshine but very little wind and the forecast of a westerley, across the width of the lake was unpromising. After a postponement, the racing got under way on a windward/leeward course and those who decided to sail were rewarded with a slightly freshening breeze and three short but difficult races.

Overall winners of the Fast fleet, counting four races out of six, were Matty and James Lyons of UYC in a 49er. Chris and Guy Scott of Leigh and Lowton SC were second in a Merlin Rocket and despite not racing on the Saturday, John Robinson and Lindsay Whitehead of UYC in a Tempest were third overall after winning two of Sunday's races.

In the Slow fleet, UYC sailor Sean Brooks in a Lightning was first overall with two firsts on Sunday. Brian and Charlotte White of Wilsonian SC were second in a Wayfarer and Tom Adams of Whitefriars SC was third in a Topper. Charlotte received a special prize as first junior crew and Tom as first junior helm.

The UYC Lasers also raced on Sunday and the overall two-day Regatta Laser winner was Tim Whitehead, who won all three races on Sunday, with Phil Noak second and Emily-Lofthouse-Hill third.

Ullswater Regatta prizewinners - photo © Rick Boyce
Ullswater Regatta prizewinners - photo © Rick Boyce

Overall Results:

Ullswater Regatta Fast Handicap
1. Matty & James Lyons, 49er (UYC)
2. Chris & Guy Scott, Merlin Rocket (Leigh and Lowton SC)
3. John Robinson & Lindsay Whitehead, Tempest (UYC)

Ullswater Regatta Slow Handicap
1. Sean Brooks, Lightning (UYC)
2. Brian & Charlotte White, Wayfarer (Wilsonian SC)
3. Tom Adams, Topper (Wilsonian SC)

Ullswater Regatta Laser
1. Tim Whitehead (UYC)
2. Phil Noak (UYC)
3. Emily-Lofthouse-Hill (UYC)

Laser Lakeland and Far North Traveller
1. Tim Keighley (West Riding SC)
2. Andrew Hewett (St Mary's Loch SC)
3. Greg Liggins (DRSC)

Some of the Laser Open prizewinners - photo © Sue Giles
Some of the Laser Open prizewinners - photo © Sue Giles
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Champions hail Aarhus
After final day of snakes and ladders at Test Event If test events are all about checking how systems are working, then the Hempel Sailing World Championships Aarhus Denmark 2018 Test Event has confirmed that the Australians are still a well-oiled machine in the Laser. Posted on 13 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week overall
Concludes in style with sunset prize giving Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week 2017 went out in style with a final race in perfect conditions, a sunset prize giving and a blow out last night party. Posted on 13 Aug Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week midweek report
Including the popular Nairn pursuit race Following a weekend of heavy sailing Monday morning was given over to training for young enthusiasts. The afternoon's Luffing Cup was held in a relatively light SW wind and the course was restricted to the northern end of the lake. Posted on 12 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 6
Champagne sailing at last The sun and sea breeze made a welcome return for Brightlingsea Boat Park & Ride Family Friday at Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week 2017 where the 141 competing boats finally got to enjoy some true champagne sailing conditions. Posted on 12 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 5
Great inclusive racing in the Parent and Child Class After the torrential downpours of and special all in handicap of Big Wednesday, it was back to the serious business of regatta series racing on day five of Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week in Brightlingsea. Posted on 11 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 4
Big Wednesday hits the spot despite torrential rain Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week Big Wednesday sponsored by AOC, Just Trays and Deltech UK proved to be an excessively damp affair with near record breaking rainfall. Posted on 10 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 3
Snakes and ladders, rain, thunder and lightning CB Rigging Tuesday at Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week 2017 featured rain, thunder and lightning, no racing for some, paddle boarding for others and a terrific Quiz Night. Posted on 9 Aug 10th RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta
Champions crowned at Rutland Paul Phillips (Hansa Liberty) was crowned 2017 RYA Sailability Multiclass Champion of Champions at the tenth RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta this weekend (5-6 August). Posted on 8 Aug Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week first weekend
Over 150 boats take to the water on the lake Over 150 crews took to the water over the weekend for the first four race series in the nine day Bassenthwaite Lake Regatta sponsored by the Lakes Distillery. The wind on both days was medium strength but both gusty and shifting in direction. Posted on 8 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 2
Mixed conditions in Brightlingsea Harbour Brightlingsea Harbour Commission Monday brings mixed conditions, family rivalry and fun partying on day two of Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week 2017. Posted on 8 Aug

Upcoming Events

Ullswater Yacht Club Tempest Northerns for Tempest
Ullswater Yacht Club- 9 Sep to 10 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy