Ullswater Yacht Club Regatta and Lakeland Laser Open

Lasers in action on Ullswater © Sue Giles Lasers in action on Ullswater © Sue Giles

by Sue Giles today at 2:09 pm

Ullswater Yacht Club's annual August Regatta attracted an entry of more than 40 boats on August 12 & 13, including 21 Lasers taking part in a Lakeland and Far North one-day travellers event.

The Lasers, who raced only on Saturday, turned out to have the best of the weekend's wind but still the conditions were challenging with 60 degree shifts and very variable light winds. Race officer Rick Boyce managed to get in three races on small courses in front of the clubhouse and with two firsts and one second, Tim Keighley of West Riding Sailing Club, was the overall winner.

The race for second place was much closer and in the unpredictable shifts went down to the last race. Andrew Hewett of St Mary's Loch SC came third in the final race but had done enough to clinch second place and despite winning race three, Greg Liggins of Derwent Reservoir SC, ended up in third place. There was a good turnout of club racers and John Lyons came fourth and was first home boat, Harry Myers of DRSC was first youth and Karen Smith of UYC first lady.

In the Regatta, overnight leaders of the Fast Handicap fleet (below 1000PY), were Jono and Ben Shelly of UYC in a VX One and in the Slow Handicap fleet Andy Cutting of UYC in a RS Vareo took 1,2,3 putting him just in front.

Then Sunday dawned with beautiful sunshine but very little wind and the forecast of a westerley, across the width of the lake was unpromising. After a postponement, the racing got under way on a windward/leeward course and those who decided to sail were rewarded with a slightly freshening breeze and three short but difficult races.

Overall winners of the Fast fleet, counting four races out of six, were Matty and James Lyons of UYC in a 49er. Chris and Guy Scott of Leigh and Lowton SC were second in a Merlin Rocket and despite not racing on the Saturday, John Robinson and Lindsay Whitehead of UYC in a Tempest were third overall after winning two of Sunday's races.

In the Slow fleet, UYC sailor Sean Brooks in a Lightning was first overall with two firsts on Sunday. Brian and Charlotte White of Wilsonian SC were second in a Wayfarer and Tom Adams of Whitefriars SC was third in a Topper. Charlotte received a special prize as first junior crew and Tom as first junior helm.

The UYC Lasers also raced on Sunday and the overall two-day Regatta Laser winner was Tim Whitehead, who won all three races on Sunday, with Phil Noak second and Emily-Lofthouse-Hill third.

Overall Results:

Ullswater Regatta Fast Handicap

1. Matty & James Lyons, 49er (UYC)

2. Chris & Guy Scott, Merlin Rocket (Leigh and Lowton SC)

3. John Robinson & Lindsay Whitehead, Tempest (UYC)

Ullswater Regatta Slow Handicap

1. Sean Brooks, Lightning (UYC)

2. Brian & Charlotte White, Wayfarer (Wilsonian SC)

3. Tom Adams, Topper (Wilsonian SC)

Ullswater Regatta Laser

1. Tim Whitehead (UYC)

2. Phil Noak (UYC)

3. Emily-Lofthouse-Hill (UYC)

Laser Lakeland and Far North Traveller

1. Tim Keighley (West Riding SC)

2. Andrew Hewett (St Mary's Loch SC)

3. Greg Liggins (DRSC)