GP14 National Championships at Looe Sailing Club – Overall

by Michelle Evans today at 1:45 pm

Day 3

After the day that will gone down in the GP14 folk lore as 'Black Flag Monday' we were thankfully back to gate starts for Tuesday and races 4 and 5. Although there was probably one pairing who would have preferred line starts after the Bolton 'Bumper Car' Boys Gary Deighan and Dale Knolwes were too high on the pathfinder and appeared not to notice until it was upon them. They then hit the guard boat, forcing Dave Young and Nic Booth (South Staffs) between the guard and the gate boat while Gary and Dale were then hit on the transom by another boat, spinning them round and into another yet another boat. Later rewarded with the daily Naff Award for now they were rewarded with a DSQ and out.

With some really nice reaches as the wind started to pick up, downwind was where there were huge gains or losses to be made. First round windward were Sam Mettam and Darren Roach (Papercourt) followed by Mike Senior and Chris White (South Staffs). Sam and Darren couldn't hold Mike and Chris for long and were passed at the top half of the reach with Ian Dobson and Andy Tunnicliffe (Burwain) next past and Gingerboats Andy Smith and Phil Hodgkins taking third and the new pairing of Sam Watson and Ben Swainson (Nantwich/Southport) finishing in fourth.

With the wind picking up for Race 5, a few sailed home with gear failure, one of which being the Silver Fleet leaders Richard Burton and Ollie Goodhead (Stokes Bay/South Staffs) who had popped the mast foot through the hull the day before with too much rig tension and were concerned about breaking their quick patch up job.

Pathfinder for Race 5 were the consistent Keith Louden and Alan Thompson (Lough Foyle). First round windward were Mike and Chris closely followed by the pathfinders. With John Hayes and Joel James (Southport) attempting to come in on port as Ian and Andy were steaming in on starboard there was a lot of shouting and John hit the mark to avoid them. By the end of the first triangle Mike and Chris had pulled out a 15 boat length lead on Ian and Andy, now in second, but they were reeling them in towards the end finishing a couple behind and Mike and Chris who took their second win of the day to put them as overnight leaders. Peter Gray and Rich Pepperdine (Staunton Harold) had a good race with their second fifth of the day and Andrew Clewer and Sarah Collingwood (Poole) who lost a protest on Monday, and with it an eighth, but made up for it by sticking in a sixth.

Coming in it started to absolutely chuck it down on a day that was to become 'Protest Tuesday' the changing course of the guard boat led to redress for Dave Young and Nic Booth (South Staffs SC) in R4 and Hugh Devereux and Malcolm Bird (Budworth SC) were DSQ in the same race for hitting the guard boat.

Thanks to Day 3 race sponsors Exe Sails and post-race cider sponsors Cornish Orchards.

Day 4

As we entered the penultimate day the fallout from Black Flag Monday and Protest Tuesday was still the talk of the boat park with many seeking and getting redress on the line starts as the pin boat was not anchored. Looking out to sea it didn't look too promising wind wise but at least it was lovely and sunny.

Pathfinders John Hayes and Joel James lead us off for Race 6 in a gentle F3. Not having had enough of being black flagged on the line starts on Monday, Richard Instone and Steve Parker (Chase) and Nick Devereux and Geoff Edwards (Budworth) went through the line too early and were OCS.

The pathfinders were first round windward with the Silver Fleet duo of Bill and James Johnson (Lough Foyle) second round. Mike and Chris rounded in fifth and with Ian and Andy well down in the 20's it looked like the ideal opportunity for Mike and Chris to capitalise and increase their lead at the top. Special mention to Steve Parry and Phil Green (York) as the Bronze Fleet yellow boat rounded seventh!

The breeze picked up at times and wind direction shifted. Mike and Chris left it until the end of the last reach to take Fergus Barnham and Andy Hunter (Snettisham/Nantwich) to take second with Ian and Andy having worked their way through the fleet well to finish sixth.

Michael Cox and Rebecca Jeffrey (Newtonards) were pathfinders for Race 7 but it was Sam Watson and Ben Swainson who were first round windward followed by Ian and Andy, Neal Gibson and Geoff Phillips (Redoubt) were third round.

The irrepressible Richard Ham and Szymon Matyjaszczu (Tollesbury/Welsh Harp) were well up there again in the top fifteen but managed to capsize on the run. In what was an eventful incident at the gybe mark Fergus and Andy tried for a gap that wasn't quite there, got locked together with Hugh Devereux and Malcolm Bird with the latter then capsizing on Fergus and Andy and ending their race.

Day 4 post race beer sponsors were Gingerboats and the race sponsors were Impact Marine. Speaking after the racing, Michelle Tunnicliffe commenting: "We decided to sponsor the Nationals as it is such a thriving class, both on and off the water. It great to see the level of talent that is coming through the fleet at the moment, and it has been a great event so far." The tally raffle for a brand-new Impact Marine genoa was won by the luckiest boy in the fleet, Sam Watson!

Day 5

The final day of racing and it was set to be tense with Mike/Chris and Ian/Andy within a point of each other and both gunning for the win. The weather was a little gloomy with probably the biggest waves we have had all week at just over a meter and wind of around F4/5.

As we lined up for the gate start for Race 8 the battle for the top had already begun with Mike stalking Ian like a cat after a mouse, inches apart and waiting to pounce. Unfortunately for Mike he got a little too close and did a set of turns before they had even begun.

After a week of controversy on the starts it seemed like the fleet had finally got one away clean as pathfinder Rich Bennett and Sarah Davies (South Staffs) led us out and we all worked our way up the beat. As the first kites hoisted it looked like Pete Gray and Rich Pepperdine (Staunton Harold) that were having the good day as their fluorescent yellow spinny shot out in front followed by the pack of Ian/Andy, Shane/Andy and Mike/Chris. For the rest of us we all seemed to arrive at the windward mark together with plenty of shouting going on. In our boat my broken helm had seized up and we had some very interesting crash tacks that seemed to loosen his dodgy hip right up!

The first reach was amazing fun with huge gains to be made if you had the right wave surfing technique. As we neared the end of the triangle and the leaders rounded onto the beat the match racing between the leaders continued. The beats were a hard slog and although the waves were enough to challenge the helms steering and the crews' legs. The runs were also quite a challenging balancing act for the crews.

By Race 9 the week had started to take its toll on boats and people with 11 not starting or finishing the races. As we set off for the last Championship race it was Rich and Pete who were once again flying and first round windward with a determined looking Ian and Andy second, pathfinders Gary and Dale in fourth and Mike and Chris in sixth.

There was no stopping Ian and Andy who worked their way up into first and pulled out a big gap on second by the last reach taking the Championship by a point. Mike and Chris worked their way up to third but it was too little too late for the pair who were so close to winning the event. Gary and Dale kept fourth for their best finish of the week and Keith and Alan also managed a PB and a fifth.

The post-race beer sponsors for the day were SP Boats / Elite Sails with Zhik sponsoring the overall prizes. Race sponsor was Dinghy Rope. "We are very excited to be supporting the GP14 national championships," commented Andrew Dowley from Dinghy Rope. "The entry of 64 boats for a nationals is very healthy and Looe is a fantastic venue."

At the end of the week you couldn't really have asked for better conditions, other than a little more sun. The wind averaged F4 over the week, there were waves but not as big as 2012 and we had a very competitive battle for the win. Consistency and staying out of trouble was key to a good final standing. Rounding out the top six was the P&B boat of Fergus Barnham and Andy Hunter in third who looked capable of being future champions, fourth were Shane McCarthy and Andy Thopmson who had a fairly quiet week but just kept grinding away to work themselves up to a decent finish. Fifth were Staunton Harold's Pete Gray and Rich Pepperdine and in their first time sailing together and in a borrowed boat Sam Watson and Ben Swainson finished sixth.

First female crew was Sarah Collingwood (Poole) in seventh with Andy Clewer on the helm. The local lads of Rob Libby and Brian Bowdler (Looe) had a cracking event, winning the Silver Fleet and finishing in the top twenty. Mike Calvert and Sam Clarke (Winsford Flash) won the Bronze Fleet and Melanie Brown, crewed by sister Nicola, was first female helm.

Thanks to Looe Sailing Club who put on a truly memorable event and Super 8 Series sponsors Craftinsure. Entry for the GP14 2018 World Championships opened on day 3 of the Nationals and has already sold over 50 places, more information can be found on the Class website, www.gp14.org/shop/gp14-world-championship-2018

Overall Results:

If you finished in the top ten at the GP14 nationals then enter your Gear Guide information here

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club Fleet R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 Pts 1st 14186 Ian Dobson Andy Tunnicliffe Burwain SC Gold 1 2 ‑6 2 2 ‑6 1 2 1 11 2nd 13417 Mike Senior Chris White South Staffs SC Gold 2 1 2 1 1 2 ‑6 ‑4 3 12 3rd 14132 Fergus Barnham Andy Hunter Snettisham Beach SC / Nantwich & Border Gold 3 3 1 ‑18 4 3 (DNF) 5 6 25 4th 14203 Shane McCarthy Andy Thompson Greystones SC Gold 5 7 ‑14 RDG 3 8 2 3 (DNF) 36 5th 14224 Peter Gray Richard Pepperdine Staunton Harold SC Gold 4 (BFD) 27 5 5 (DNF) 5 1 2 49 6th 14 Sam Watson Ben Swainson Nantwich and Border SC/ Southport SC Gold 15 ‑16 11 4 13 5 4 ‑23 12 64 7th 14121 Andrew Clewer Sarah Collingwood Poole YC Gold 8 ‑22 (DSQ) 22 6 4 3 8 15 66 8th 14217 Mark Platt Sam Platt Bolton SC Gold 9 12 3 16 7 14 ‑19 ‑17 7 68 9th 14214 Keith Louden Alan Thompson Lough Foyle YC Gold 16 ‑27 5 10 11 10 ‑18 13 5 70 10th 14110 Dave Young Nic Booth South Staffs SC Gold 7 11 8 RDG 12 ‑26 ‑26 11 13 72 11th 14206 Andy Smith Phil Hodgkins Bassenthwaite SC Gold 12 4 (BFD) 3 15 23 ‑27 6 10 73 12th 14143 John McGuinness Donal McGuinness Moville Boat Club Gold 6 5 13 8 16 ‑34 13 ‑20 17 78 13th 14188 John Hayes Joel James Southport SC Gold 17 (BFD) 12 6 10 1 ‑21 18 16 80 14th 14091 Gary Deighan Dale Knowles Bolton SC Gold 11 9 23 (DSQ) 8 ‑33 25 10 4 90 15th 14145 Justin Smith Adam McGovern Tyne mouthSC/Hollingworth SC Gold ‑26 8 10 14 17 15 12 ‑21 19 95 16th 13721 Nick Devereux Geoff Edwards Budworth SC Gold 10 (BFD) 18 15 23 (OCS) 16 15 8 105 17th 14130 Hugh Gill Conor Twohig Sutton DC Gold 18 (BFD) 19 20 9 16 14 ‑24 9 105 18th 14219 Curly Morris Laura McFarland East Antrim / Newtonwards SC Gold 24 17 9 13 ‑25 7 15 22 ‑27 107 19th 13896 Rob Libby Brian Bowdler Looe SC Silver ‑34 28 22 11 ‑37 12 17 12 24 126 20th 14185 John Ball Alex Scoles Brightingsea SC Gold 25 26 ‑33 7 18 ‑36 23 14 18 131 21st 14027 Richard Burton Oliver Goodhead Stokes Bay/ South Staffs SC Silver 13 21 16 30 (DNS) (DSQ) 31 16 11 138 22nd 14109 Greg Thomas Poppy James Southport SC Silver 19 10 (BFD) 26 (DNS) 19 22 26 22 144 23rd 14040 Bill Johnson James Johnson Lough Foyle YC Silver ‑37 29 30 24 21 9 7 ‑38 32 152 24th 14116 Peter Boyle Steven Boyle Sutton DC Silver 21 (BFD) (BFD) 12 14 32 30 25 20 154 25th 14210 Richard Instone Steve Parker Chase SC Gold 14 (BFD) (BFD) 19 19 OCS 8 19 14 158 26th 14090 Neal Gibson Geoff Philllips Redoubt SC Gold 22 (BFD) 25 ‑31 22 31 9 30 21 160 27th 14157 Lawrence Creaser Megan Hicklin Hayling Island SC /South Staffs SC Gold ‑32 6 24 23 27 25 ‑37 32 25 162 28th 14209 Gareth Gallagher Richard Gallagher Lough Foyle YC Silver 29 (BFD) 20 34 24 35 24 7 (DNF) 173 29th 14146 Sam Mettam Darren Roach Papercourt SC Gold 33 (BFD) 4 17 (DNS) 20 28 9 DNF 176 30th 14089 Paul Simes Tom Simes Cardiff Bay SC Silver 20 19 (BFD) (DNF) 20 29 32 29 30 179 31st 14199 Frank Nickless Michelle Evans Chase SC/ SSSC Silver 23 (BFD) 21 28 35 18 ‑52 28 28 181 32nd 14201 Hugh Devereux Malcolm Bird Budworth SC Silver 30 13 15 (DSQ) 30 13 43 40 (DNF) 184 33rd 13705 Richard Bennett Sarah Davies South Staffs Sailing Club Gold 28 20 35 ‑41 34 ‑41 10 31 34 192 34th 14212 Michael Cox Rebecca Jeffrey Newtownards SC Silver ‑45 14 44 ‑51 39 11 11 45 38 202 35th 120 Mike Calvert Sam Clarke Winsford Flash SC Bronze 35 18 31 33 ‑44 ‑46 36 27 23 203 36th 14166 Richard Ham Szymon Matyjaszczu Tollesbury SC/ Welsh Harp SC Silver 27 (BFD) (BFD) 27 28 39 20 34 29 204 37th 14174 John Toone Catherine Toone Chelmarsh SC Bronze 42 15 32 32 36 28 33 ‑47 ‑45 218 38th 14102 Simon Redhead James Walker Poole YC Silver (DNF) 34 29 21 38 ‑44 29 36 31 218 39th 1405 Colin Midgley Eleanor Davies South Staffs SC / Silver (DNF) (BFD) 17 29 26 30 45 39 33 219 40th 14202 Ciaron Jones William Hall Holyhead DC Silver 44 (BFD) 7 25 (DNS) 42 42 33 44 237 41st 14014 Andy Wadsworth Andy Shrimpton Welsh Harp SC Bronze 36 38 39 ‑44 33 17 40 ‑41 36 239 42nd 14097 Terry Edwards Darren Heath South Staffs SC Silver 31 (BFD) 36 38 41 24 34 ‑43 35 239 43rd 13917 Joshua Porter Sarah Coleman Newtownards SC Bronze (DNF) 25 28 ‑56 43 22 44 37 41 240 44th 13594 Ruslen Scutelnic Ilias Michopoulos Welsh Harp SC Bronze ‑56 31 26 40 29 40 39 42 ‑43 247 45th 13316 James Ward Richard Whitehill Papercourt SC Silver 39 41 ‑47 35 31 ‑49 38 35 37 256 46th 13925 Gareth Morris Ed Washington Gresford SC / Todbrook SC Bronze 38 42 ‑52 37 ‑51 21 35 44 48 265 47th 14151 Stephen Cooper Yossi Shahar Welsh Harp SC Silver 41 24 40 ‑47 42 45 46 (DNF) 39 277 48th 14120 Melanie Brown Nicola Brown Poole YC Bronze 47 32 37 42 46 27 ‑49 ‑54 49 280 49th 13389 Richard Abernstern Isabel Waterfall Todbrook SC/ Plymouth Uni SC Bronze ‑59 37 43 36 32 43 53 50 (DNS) 294 50th 14088 Duncan Fraser Graham Fraser Ceylon Motors YC Bronze 40 40 38 ‑52 40 37 48 52 (DNF) 295 51st 13870 Maciej Matyjaszczuk Joanne Matyjaszczuk Welsh Harp SC Bronze (DNF) 33 41 45 45 47 ‑50 49 40 300 52nd 14018 David Morgan Richard Hodgkins South Staffs SC Bronze 43 45 ‑51 46 ‑49 48 41 46 42 311 53rd 13794 Nick Brandon Lisa Carpenter South Staffs SC Silver 50 35 45 39 47 ‑51 ‑51 51 46 313 54th 4615 Steve Parry Phil Green York Railway Institute SC Bronze 49 44 50 43 53 38 ‑57 ‑57 50 327 55th 13980 Roger Walton Helen Allen Welsh Harp SC Bronze 46 DNE ‑49 48 48 ‑52 47 48 26 328 56th 13727 Tim Davies Mark Collingwood Chelmarsh SC Bronze 51 23 34 (DNF) (DNS) 53 58 55 DNF 339 57th 13603 Alistair Lambert Karen Wilson Welsh Harp SC Bronze ‑55 39 54 50 52 54 ‑55 53 47 349 58th 14059 Michael Davies Simon Scott Brown South Staffs Sailing Club Bronze 57 43 46 53 55 55 54 ‑58 (DNS) 363 59th 14044 Richard Connett Serena Connett Welsh Harp SC Bronze 54 47 53 54 50 ‑57 ‑56 56 51 365 60th 13237 Tomasz Szakola Lydia Evans Welsh Harp SC Bronze 48 30 55 (DNF) (DNF) 50 59 60 DNF 367 61st 13941 Dennis Adams Simon Carman Wesh Harp SC Bronze 52 46 42 55 54 56 (DNF) (DNS) DNS 370 62nd 13853 Lesley Kaye Nick Masters Welsh Harp SC Bronze 53 36 48 49 (DNF) (DNS) DNS DNS DNS 381 63rd 14230 Ralph Haliburton Chaplin Adam Haliburton Chaplin Blackpool & Fleetwood YC Bronze 58 (DNF) 56 57 56 58 ‑60 59 52 396 64th 14082 Steve Bennett Jack Bennett Shustoke SC Gold (DNS) (DNS) DNS DNS DNS DNS DNS DNS DNS 455