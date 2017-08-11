Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012
Product Feature
Zhik Womens MicroFleece Skiff
Zhik Womens MicroFleece Skiff

Boats for sale

GP14 Sail No. 11297
located in Lechlade, nr Swindon

GP14 National Championships at Looe Sailing Club – Overall

by Michelle Evans today at 1:45 pm 6-11 August 2017

Day 3

After the day that will gone down in the GP14 folk lore as 'Black Flag Monday' we were thankfully back to gate starts for Tuesday and races 4 and 5. Although there was probably one pairing who would have preferred line starts after the Bolton 'Bumper Car' Boys Gary Deighan and Dale Knolwes were too high on the pathfinder and appeared not to notice until it was upon them. They then hit the guard boat, forcing Dave Young and Nic Booth (South Staffs) between the guard and the gate boat while Gary and Dale were then hit on the transom by another boat, spinning them round and into another yet another boat. Later rewarded with the daily Naff Award for now they were rewarded with a DSQ and out.

With some really nice reaches as the wind started to pick up, downwind was where there were huge gains or losses to be made. First round windward were Sam Mettam and Darren Roach (Papercourt) followed by Mike Senior and Chris White (South Staffs). Sam and Darren couldn't hold Mike and Chris for long and were passed at the top half of the reach with Ian Dobson and Andy Tunnicliffe (Burwain) next past and Gingerboats Andy Smith and Phil Hodgkins taking third and the new pairing of Sam Watson and Ben Swainson (Nantwich/Southport) finishing in fourth.

GP14 Nationals at Looe - photo © Richard Craig / www.SailPics.co.uk
GP14 Nationals at Looe - photo © Richard Craig / www.SailPics.co.uk

With the wind picking up for Race 5, a few sailed home with gear failure, one of which being the Silver Fleet leaders Richard Burton and Ollie Goodhead (Stokes Bay/South Staffs) who had popped the mast foot through the hull the day before with too much rig tension and were concerned about breaking their quick patch up job.

Pathfinder for Race 5 were the consistent Keith Louden and Alan Thompson (Lough Foyle). First round windward were Mike and Chris closely followed by the pathfinders. With John Hayes and Joel James (Southport) attempting to come in on port as Ian and Andy were steaming in on starboard there was a lot of shouting and John hit the mark to avoid them. By the end of the first triangle Mike and Chris had pulled out a 15 boat length lead on Ian and Andy, now in second, but they were reeling them in towards the end finishing a couple behind and Mike and Chris who took their second win of the day to put them as overnight leaders. Peter Gray and Rich Pepperdine (Staunton Harold) had a good race with their second fifth of the day and Andrew Clewer and Sarah Collingwood (Poole) who lost a protest on Monday, and with it an eighth, but made up for it by sticking in a sixth.

Coming in it started to absolutely chuck it down on a day that was to become 'Protest Tuesday' the changing course of the guard boat led to redress for Dave Young and Nic Booth (South Staffs SC) in R4 and Hugh Devereux and Malcolm Bird (Budworth SC) were DSQ in the same race for hitting the guard boat.

Thanks to Day 3 race sponsors Exe Sails and post-race cider sponsors Cornish Orchards.

Day 4

As we entered the penultimate day the fallout from Black Flag Monday and Protest Tuesday was still the talk of the boat park with many seeking and getting redress on the line starts as the pin boat was not anchored. Looking out to sea it didn't look too promising wind wise but at least it was lovely and sunny.

Pathfinders John Hayes and Joel James lead us off for Race 6 in a gentle F3. Not having had enough of being black flagged on the line starts on Monday, Richard Instone and Steve Parker (Chase) and Nick Devereux and Geoff Edwards (Budworth) went through the line too early and were OCS.

Budworth's Nick Devereux in the pose of the week during the GP14 Nationals at Looe - photo © Richard Craig / www.SailPics.co.uk
Budworth's Nick Devereux in the pose of the week during the GP14 Nationals at Looe - photo © Richard Craig / www.SailPics.co.uk

The pathfinders were first round windward with the Silver Fleet duo of Bill and James Johnson (Lough Foyle) second round. Mike and Chris rounded in fifth and with Ian and Andy well down in the 20's it looked like the ideal opportunity for Mike and Chris to capitalise and increase their lead at the top. Special mention to Steve Parry and Phil Green (York) as the Bronze Fleet yellow boat rounded seventh!

Winners of Race 6, John Hayes and Joel James during the GP14 Nationals at Looe - photo © Richard Craig / www.SailPics.co.uk
Winners of Race 6, John Hayes and Joel James during the GP14 Nationals at Looe - photo © Richard Craig / www.SailPics.co.uk

The breeze picked up at times and wind direction shifted. Mike and Chris left it until the end of the last reach to take Fergus Barnham and Andy Hunter (Snettisham/Nantwich) to take second with Ian and Andy having worked their way through the fleet well to finish sixth.

Michael Cox and Rebecca Jeffrey (Newtonards) were pathfinders for Race 7 but it was Sam Watson and Ben Swainson who were first round windward followed by Ian and Andy, Neal Gibson and Geoff Phillips (Redoubt) were third round.

Sixth overall Sam Watson and Ben Swainson during the GP14 Nationals at Looe - photo © Richard Craig / www.SailPics.co.uk
Sixth overall Sam Watson and Ben Swainson during the GP14 Nationals at Looe - photo © Richard Craig / www.SailPics.co.uk

The irrepressible Richard Ham and Szymon Matyjaszczu (Tollesbury/Welsh Harp) were well up there again in the top fifteen but managed to capsize on the run. In what was an eventful incident at the gybe mark Fergus and Andy tried for a gap that wasn't quite there, got locked together with Hugh Devereux and Malcolm Bird with the latter then capsizing on Fergus and Andy and ending their race.

Sunshine sailing on Day 4 during the GP14 Nationals at Looe - photo © Richard Craig / www.SailPics.co.uk
Sunshine sailing on Day 4 during the GP14 Nationals at Looe - photo © Richard Craig / www.SailPics.co.uk

Day 4 post race beer sponsors were Gingerboats and the race sponsors were Impact Marine. Speaking after the racing, Michelle Tunnicliffe commenting: "We decided to sponsor the Nationals as it is such a thriving class, both on and off the water. It great to see the level of talent that is coming through the fleet at the moment, and it has been a great event so far." The tally raffle for a brand-new Impact Marine genoa was won by the luckiest boy in the fleet, Sam Watson!

Day 5

The final day of racing and it was set to be tense with Mike/Chris and Ian/Andy within a point of each other and both gunning for the win. The weather was a little gloomy with probably the biggest waves we have had all week at just over a meter and wind of around F4/5.

As we lined up for the gate start for Race 8 the battle for the top had already begun with Mike stalking Ian like a cat after a mouse, inches apart and waiting to pounce. Unfortunately for Mike he got a little too close and did a set of turns before they had even begun.

Race 8 pathfinders Rich Bennett and Sarah Davies during the GP14 Nationals at Looe - photo © Richard Craig / www.SailPics.co.uk
Race 8 pathfinders Rich Bennett and Sarah Davies during the GP14 Nationals at Looe - photo © Richard Craig / www.SailPics.co.uk

After a week of controversy on the starts it seemed like the fleet had finally got one away clean as pathfinder Rich Bennett and Sarah Davies (South Staffs) led us out and we all worked our way up the beat. As the first kites hoisted it looked like Pete Gray and Rich Pepperdine (Staunton Harold) that were having the good day as their fluorescent yellow spinny shot out in front followed by the pack of Ian/Andy, Shane/Andy and Mike/Chris. For the rest of us we all seemed to arrive at the windward mark together with plenty of shouting going on. In our boat my broken helm had seized up and we had some very interesting crash tacks that seemed to loosen his dodgy hip right up!

The first reach was amazing fun with huge gains to be made if you had the right wave surfing technique. As we neared the end of the triangle and the leaders rounded onto the beat the match racing between the leaders continued. The beats were a hard slog and although the waves were enough to challenge the helms steering and the crews' legs. The runs were also quite a challenging balancing act for the crews.

Second overall Mike Senior and Chris White during the GP14 Nationals at Looe - photo © Richard Craig / www.SailPics.co.uk
Second overall Mike Senior and Chris White during the GP14 Nationals at Looe - photo © Richard Craig / www.SailPics.co.uk

By Race 9 the week had started to take its toll on boats and people with 11 not starting or finishing the races. As we set off for the last Championship race it was Rich and Pete who were once again flying and first round windward with a determined looking Ian and Andy second, pathfinders Gary and Dale in fourth and Mike and Chris in sixth.

Race 9 pathfinders Gary Deighan and Dale Knowles during the GP14 Nationals at Looe - photo © Richard Craig / www.SailPics.co.uk
Race 9 pathfinders Gary Deighan and Dale Knowles during the GP14 Nationals at Looe - photo © Richard Craig / www.SailPics.co.uk

There was no stopping Ian and Andy who worked their way up into first and pulled out a big gap on second by the last reach taking the Championship by a point. Mike and Chris worked their way up to third but it was too little too late for the pair who were so close to winning the event. Gary and Dale kept fourth for their best finish of the week and Keith and Alan also managed a PB and a fifth.

Ian Dobson and Andy Tunnicliffe win the GP14 Nationals at Looe - photo © Richard Craig / www.SailPics.co.uk
Ian Dobson and Andy Tunnicliffe win the GP14 Nationals at Looe - photo © Richard Craig / www.SailPics.co.uk

The post-race beer sponsors for the day were SP Boats / Elite Sails with Zhik sponsoring the overall prizes. Race sponsor was Dinghy Rope. "We are very excited to be supporting the GP14 national championships," commented Andrew Dowley from Dinghy Rope. "The entry of 64 boats for a nationals is very healthy and Looe is a fantastic venue."

At the end of the week you couldn't really have asked for better conditions, other than a little more sun. The wind averaged F4 over the week, there were waves but not as big as 2012 and we had a very competitive battle for the win. Consistency and staying out of trouble was key to a good final standing. Rounding out the top six was the P&B boat of Fergus Barnham and Andy Hunter in third who looked capable of being future champions, fourth were Shane McCarthy and Andy Thopmson who had a fairly quiet week but just kept grinding away to work themselves up to a decent finish. Fifth were Staunton Harold's Pete Gray and Rich Pepperdine and in their first time sailing together and in a borrowed boat Sam Watson and Ben Swainson finished sixth.

First female crew was Sarah Collingwood (Poole) in seventh with Andy Clewer on the helm. The local lads of Rob Libby and Brian Bowdler (Looe) had a cracking event, winning the Silver Fleet and finishing in the top twenty. Mike Calvert and Sam Clarke (Winsford Flash) won the Bronze Fleet and Melanie Brown, crewed by sister Nicola, was first female helm.

Thanks to Looe Sailing Club who put on a truly memorable event and Super 8 Series sponsors Craftinsure. Entry for the GP14 2018 World Championships opened on day 3 of the Nationals and has already sold over 50 places, more information can be found on the Class website, www.gp14.org/shop/gp14-world-championship-2018

Overall Results:
If you finished in the top ten at the GP14 nationals then enter your Gear Guide information here

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubFleetR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9Pts
1st14186Ian DobsonAndy TunnicliffeBurwain SCGold12‑622‑612111
2nd13417Mike SeniorChris WhiteSouth Staffs SCGold212112‑6‑4312
3rd14132Fergus BarnhamAndy HunterSnettisham Beach SC / Nantwich & BorderGold331‑1843(DNF)5625
4th14203Shane McCarthyAndy ThompsonGreystones SCGold57‑14RDG3823(DNF)36
5th14224Peter GrayRichard PepperdineStaunton Harold SCGold4(BFD)2755(DNF)51249
6th14Sam WatsonBen SwainsonNantwich and Border SC/ Southport SCGold15‑161141354‑231264
7th14121Andrew ClewerSarah CollingwoodPoole YCGold8‑22(DSQ)2264381566
8th14217Mark PlattSam PlattBolton SCGold912316714‑19‑17768
9th14214Keith LoudenAlan ThompsonLough Foyle YCGold16‑275101110‑1813570
10th14110Dave YoungNic BoothSouth Staffs SCGold7118RDG12‑26‑26111372
11th14206Andy SmithPhil HodgkinsBassenthwaite SCGold124(BFD)31523‑2761073
12th14143John McGuinnessDonal McGuinnessMoville Boat ClubGold6513816‑3413‑201778
13th14188John HayesJoel JamesSouthport SCGold17(BFD)126101‑21181680
14th14091Gary DeighanDale KnowlesBolton SCGold11923(DSQ)8‑332510490
15th14145Justin SmithAdam McGovernTyne mouthSC/Hollingworth SCGold‑2681014171512‑211995
16th13721Nick DevereuxGeoff EdwardsBudworth SCGold10(BFD)181523(OCS)16158105
17th14130Hugh GillConor TwohigSutton DCGold18(BFD)192091614‑249105
18th14219Curly MorrisLaura McFarlandEast Antrim / Newtonwards SCGold2417913‑2571522‑27107
19th13896Rob LibbyBrian BowdlerLooe SCSilver‑34282211‑3712171224126
20th14185John BallAlex ScolesBrightingsea SCGold2526‑33718‑36231418131
21st14027Richard BurtonOliver GoodheadStokes Bay/ South Staffs SCSilver13211630(DNS)(DSQ)311611138
22nd14109Greg ThomasPoppy JamesSouthport SCSilver1910(BFD)26(DNS)19222622144
23rd14040Bill JohnsonJames JohnsonLough Foyle YCSilver‑372930242197‑3832152
24th14116Peter BoyleSteven BoyleSutton DCSilver21(BFD)(BFD)121432302520154
25th14210Richard InstoneSteve ParkerChase SCGold14(BFD)(BFD)1919OCS81914158
26th14090Neal GibsonGeoff PhilllipsRedoubt SCGold22(BFD)25‑31223193021160
27th14157Lawrence CreaserMegan HicklinHayling Island SC /South Staffs SCGold‑32624232725‑373225162
28th14209Gareth GallagherRichard GallagherLough Foyle YCSilver29(BFD)20342435247(DNF)173
29th14146Sam MettamDarren RoachPapercourt SCGold33(BFD)417(DNS)20289DNF176
30th14089Paul SimesTom SimesCardiff Bay SCSilver2019(BFD)(DNF)2029322930179
31st14199Frank NicklessMichelle EvansChase SC/ SSSCSilver23(BFD)21283518‑522828181
32nd14201Hugh DevereuxMalcolm BirdBudworth SCSilver301315(DSQ)30134340(DNF)184
33rd13705Richard BennettSarah DaviesSouth Staffs Sailing ClubGold282035‑4134‑41103134192
34th14212Michael CoxRebecca JeffreyNewtownards SCSilver‑451444‑513911114538202
35th120Mike CalvertSam ClarkeWinsford Flash SCBronze35183133‑44‑46362723203
36th14166Richard HamSzymon MatyjaszczuTollesbury SC/ Welsh Harp SCSilver27(BFD)(BFD)272839203429204
37th14174John TooneCatherine TooneChelmarsh SCBronze42153232362833‑47‑45218
38th14102Simon RedheadJames WalkerPoole YCSilver(DNF)34292138‑44293631218
39th1405Colin MidgleyEleanor DaviesSouth Staffs SC /Silver(DNF)(BFD)17292630453933219
40th14202Ciaron JonesWilliam HallHolyhead DCSilver44(BFD)725(DNS)42423344237
41st14014Andy WadsworthAndy ShrimptonWelsh Harp SCBronze363839‑44331740‑4136239
42nd14097Terry EdwardsDarren HeathSouth Staffs SCSilver31(BFD)3638412434‑4335239
43rd13917Joshua PorterSarah ColemanNewtownards SCBronze(DNF)2528‑564322443741240
44th13594Ruslen ScutelnicIlias MichopoulosWelsh Harp SCBronze‑5631264029403942‑43247
45th13316James WardRichard WhitehillPapercourt SCSilver3941‑473531‑49383537256
46th13925Gareth MorrisEd WashingtonGresford SC / Todbrook SCBronze3842‑5237‑5121354448265
47th14151Stephen CooperYossi ShaharWelsh Harp SCSilver412440‑47424546(DNF)39277
48th14120Melanie BrownNicola BrownPoole YCBronze473237424627‑49‑5449280
49th13389Richard AbernsternIsabel WaterfallTodbrook SC/ Plymouth Uni SCBronze‑5937433632435350(DNS)294
50th14088Duncan FraserGraham FraserCeylon Motors YCBronze404038‑5240374852(DNF)295
51st13870Maciej MatyjaszczukJoanne MatyjaszczukWelsh Harp SCBronze(DNF)3341454547‑504940300
52nd14018David MorganRichard HodgkinsSouth Staffs SCBronze4345‑5146‑4948414642311
53rd13794Nick BrandonLisa CarpenterSouth Staffs SCSilver5035453947‑51‑515146313
54th4615Steve ParryPhil GreenYork Railway Institute SCBronze494450435338‑57‑5750327
55th13980Roger WaltonHelen AllenWelsh Harp SCBronze46DNE‑494848‑52474826328
56th13727Tim DaviesMark CollingwoodChelmarsh SCBronze512334(DNF)(DNS)535855DNF339
57th13603Alistair LambertKaren WilsonWelsh Harp SCBronze‑553954505254‑555347349
58th14059Michael DaviesSimon Scott BrownSouth Staffs Sailing ClubBronze57434653555554‑58(DNS)363
59th14044Richard ConnettSerena ConnettWelsh Harp SCBronze5447535450‑57‑565651365
60th13237Tomasz SzakolaLydia EvansWelsh Harp SCBronze483055(DNF)(DNF)505960DNF367
61st13941Dennis AdamsSimon CarmanWesh Harp SCBronze524642555456(DNF)(DNS)DNS370
62nd13853Lesley KayeNick MastersWelsh Harp SCBronze53364849(DNF)(DNS)DNSDNSDNS381
63rd14230Ralph Haliburton ChaplinAdam Haliburton ChaplinBlackpool & Fleetwood YCBronze58(DNF)56575658‑605952396
64th14082Steve BennettJack BennettShustoke SCGold(DNS)(DNS)DNSDNSDNSDNSDNSDNSDNS455
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week midweek report
Including the popular Nairn pursuit race Following a weekend of heavy sailing Monday morning was given over to training for young enthusiasts. The afternoon's Luffing Cup was held in a relatively light SW wind and the course was restricted to the northern end of the lake. Posted on 12 Aug GP14 Nationals at Looe days 1 & 2
Glorious sunshine and then an OCS record Glorious sunshine greeted the competitors for the first day of the 2017 GP14 National Championships, part of the Craftinsure Super 8 Series, as 64 boats rigged on the crowded beach front. Posted on 8 Aug Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week first weekend
Over 150 boats take to the water on the lake Over 150 crews took to the water over the weekend for the first four race series in the nine day Bassenthwaite Lake Regatta sponsored by the Lakes Distillery. The wind on both days was medium strength but both gusty and shifting in direction. Posted on 8 Aug Entry open for GP14 Irish & Master Championships
Ballyholme has a great reputation for looking after its visitors Entry is now open for the 2017 GP14 Irish and Masters Championships to be hosted at Ballyholme Yacht Club from Saturday 19th August to Monday 21st August. Posted on 29 Jul GP14s and Enterprises at Leigh-on-Sea
Nimbus Trophy and Cockleshell Trophy up for grabs Sunday 23rd July saw a gathering of seven Enterprises and eight GP14s at Leigh on Sea SC for the Enterprise Eastern Area Championships, The Nimbus Trophy, and the current round of the GP14 London and SE Open circuit racing for the Cockleshell Trophy. Posted on 27 Jul GP14 Victor Trophy
Southern Travellers event at Welsh Harp Twenty-four boats competed for the 2017 GP Victor Trophy, the fourth event of the GP14 Southern Travellers' series at the Welsh Harp in North London.. Posted on 17 Jul GP14 Leinster Championship
27 teams at the Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta The GP14 fleet returned to Dun Laoghaire for a most enjoyable three day Leinster Championship at the 450 boat Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta where 27 GP14s competed, for the various honours over the full complement of eight races. Posted on 13 Jul Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta overall
Titles decided at Ireland's biggest sailing event Ireland's biggest sailing event, the Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta, came to a gentle close this afternoon after an exciting four days of racing in Dublin Bay with over 475 boats and almost 2,500 sailors competing. Posted on 12 Jul Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta day 3
Sea breeze brings changes to the leader board A sea breeze brought changes to the leader board in several classes in the penultimate day of Ireland's biggest sailing regatta, the Volvo Dun Laoghaire regatta on Dublin Bay today. Posted on 8 Jul Alan and Nicholas claim next two spots
On the 2018 ilovesailing calendar Alan Jenkins from West Kirby, Wirral and Nick Wake from Hartley Wintney, Hampshire, have secured the next two spots on the 2018 ilovesailing calendar, leaving just four more places up for grabs. Posted on 8 Jul

Upcoming Events

Felixstowe Ferry SC Firefly National Championships for Firefly
Felixstowe Ferry SC- 12 Aug to 18 Aug Hayling Island SC Youth classes Youth Race Week for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Mirror Abersoch Mirror Week for Mirror
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic RS Aero The Crown Cup, International Czech Championship and Eurocup for RS Aero
YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic- 16 Aug to 20 Aug Pagham YC Hurricane 5.9 SX National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Pagham YC- 17 Aug to 20 Aug Brightlingsea SC Musto Skiff Harken UK National Championship for Musto Skiff
Brightlingsea SC- 17 Aug to 20 Aug Waldringfield SC Cadet and Laser Radial Cadet Week for Cadet and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 18 Aug to 22 Aug Bala SC Open to any Junior boat Junior 6 hour Race for Open to any Junior boat
Bala SC- 18 Aug Tresaith Mariners SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Open Meeting & Welsh National Catamaran Championships for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Tresaith Mariners SC- 19 Aug to 20 Aug West Mersea YC Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies Mersea Race Week for Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies
West Mersea YC- 20 Aug to 26 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy