Ovington Boats 2014
Rain and Sun Osprey Flat Cover
Osprey National Championship at Poole Yacht Club - Overall

by Ben Hawkes today at 11:29 am 10-13 August 2017

Curtis and Greig use kebab, beer and night out technique for Nationals win

The final two races were won by the clubers and drinkers. With light winds forecast, the Race Officer decided early on to postpone the racing. This aided Curtis and Greig to recover as they had gone out with fellow competitors on the Saturday night, as they believed that no racing would be a definite. The overnight leaders (Burge and Maunder) also tried to develop this new technique acquired by Curtis and Grieg and took little persuasion to stay out.

Eventually the fleet were told they were being sent out as the wind had filled in and the race committee wanted to be the first to get a 10 race series in for the Ospreys. This enthusiasm was met by a 30 minute postponement on the water as the wind was shifting too much to set a course, which led to champagne conditions with glorious sunshine and smooth waters. For some competitors it was more time to practice that, as ever, crucial first beat.

2017 Osprey National Championship at Poole - photo © Mike Millard
With the course set and everything as wanted, the penultimate race was started. For the first beat father and son team with Shippy Mcship Face (Simon and Ben Hawkes) made the right decisions and rounded first with Curtis/Greig just behind them. However when the reach came around a pole malfunction allowed Curtis/Grieg to take the lead. This allowed Burge/Maunder and Strong/Angrave to battle for what they thought would be an advantage for the title. With Burge/Maunder taking the 'mini' battle win it meant they had to finish in the top 3. Which for a talented helm and crew who had been consistent for the whole week wasn't a huge ask.

So with this the final race was started. However Strong/Angrave thought it was a match race between them and Burge/Maunder. They had forgotten that Curtis/Grieg were hot on their heels overall! Curtis/Grieg then went onto win this race with Burge/Maunder and Strong/Angrave both having have suffered a bad start. This therefore meant that Terry Curtis and Peter Grieg had won the Nationals after trying for 3 years!

Terry Curtis & Peter Greig win the 2017 Osprey National Championship at Poole - photo © Mike Millard
Whilst all this action was being undertaken, Mike Pickering and Mike Priddle had taken a brief introduction into pole dancing on a channel marker. Their excuse was the pole downhaul had got caught but who knows!?

The Osprey Class would like to thank Poole Yacht Club for the amazing venue, quick turnarounds and great courses. They would also like to thank those that have sponsored this year's Nationals for the daily prizes; Marlow Ropes, Hartley Boats, North Sails, Rain and Sun covers, Seasure and Allen Brothers. Including those who had capsized for which surprisingly Burge/Maunder and Strong/Angrave both won prizes donated by Gul.

The event was enjoyed by all and we hope the class continues to grow. Looking forward to seeing everybody at Rutland for the End of Seasons!

Overall Results:
PosSail NoBoat NameTypeBuilderHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9R10Pts
1st1281White KnucklesMk3 WoodMike MooneyTerry CurtisPeter GreigCastle Cove SC4‑5541‑7121119
2nd1322Peek a BooMk4 GRPHartley BoatsMatt BurgeStuart MaunderPoole YC131351‑1933‑620
3rd1352String Driven ThingMk4 GRPHartley BoatsPiers StrongPhil AngravePoole YC322‑2532215(DNC [38])20
4th1290Swift WunMk3 WoodChipstow BoatyardsMartin CooneyPeter FrithPoole YC88(RET [38])12‑12642334
5th1366 Mk5 FRPHartley BoatsRichard HartleyMark HartleyBlithfield SC(DNF [38])1‑32512316511255
6th1175Able ToMk3 WoodMartin CreaseyEmma StephensonTim BowdenWeymouth SC6‑133128‑133108757
7th1296WhitestarMk3 WoodAndy BarkerKevin FrancisPhilip MaleCastle Cove SC5776410(RET [38])‑16101362
8th1291WaimanuMk3 GRPPorter BrothersAlex WillisNick WillisHayling Island SC99‑24911610612‑1772
9th1298Barking MadMk3 WoodAndy BarkerMichael AtkinsonRichard BowersPoole YC1110‑162‑154128141273
10th1356Shippy Mc ShipfaceMk4 GRPHartley BoatsSimon HawkesBen HawkesWimbleball Lake SC10‑1541310‑1771141473
11th1085InfidelMk3 WoodMcCutcheonGeorge OdlingHarry OdlingPlymouth University SC717(RET [38])8794‑2316573
12th1348Jammy DodgerMk4 GRPHartley BoatsMike PickeringMike PriddleRestronguet SC22110(OCS [38])17887‑321184
13th1367 Mk5 FRPHartley BoatsAlan HendersonAlastair BarriePrestwick SC15467‑22‑2121176985
14th1363Robbers AlleyMk5 FRPHartley BoatsAlistair RaynardRob BurdekinCarsington SC‑276121719513209‑30101
15th1343Luv BitesMk4 GRPHartley BoatsRichard MarshallAndrew EdmondsPoole YC(OCS [38])2014192014119‑214111
16th1350Contains NutsMk4 GRPHartley BoatsAlec MamwellArthur ButlerConiston YC12‑191811131514‑261910112
17th1362OMGMk5 FRPHartley BoatsMick GreenlandLee MarriotIsle of Sheppey SC‑201119‑226181818158113
18th1292Light n BitterMk3 WoodAlan JacksonPaul HeatherJonathan OsgoodAldenham SC1416131514‑28‑17121316113
19th1341StyloMk4 GRPHartley BoatsRuss WheelerMark MawhinneyIsle of Sheppey SC24‑2591891651520‑25116
20th1339Thomas TooMk4 GRPHartley BoatsAdam ElleryThomas ElleryMounts Bay SC(DNF [38])231510‑32119141721120
21st1338Curved AirMk4 GRPHartley BoatsKen BrownChris ButtersIsle of Sheppey SC16182123‑24‑291521715136
22nd1337MaraMk4 GRPHartley BoatsRobert ShawIan LittleKielder Water SC222281621192019(DNS [38])(DNS [38])147
23rd1369Dark MatterMk5 FRPHartley BoatsRoger BlakeJamie BlakeGreat Moors SC181411‑312723‑34.5301822163
24th1195Another One Bites The DustMk3 WoodTom BarnardPeter BarnstapleRichard CumberbatchCastle Cove SC21‑32251425‑2626252219177
25th1295Big Girls BlouseMk3 WoodAndy BarkerPhilip GreethamChristopher GreethamPoole YC2324(DNS [38])262324‑29132423180
26th1319Prey EncoreMk4 GRPHartley BoatsKen CarrollDavid CarrollHarwich Town SC & Naivasha YC172626(OCS [38])1820222428‑31181
27th1207SchiafinoMk3 WoodJohn Claridge / Laurie SmartAndy BrewerRichard HattersleyPoole YC‑30‑303021162725282520192
28th1368LOLMk5 FRPHartley BoatsSteve LeneyJon RobertsBlithfield SC13122034(RET [38])2223(DNS [38])DNS [38]DNS [38]200
29th1267Another Swift HalfMk3 GRPPorter BrothersBrendon PellCharlotte FletcherPoole YC19281730‑333131‑352918203
30th1318AquaholicMk4 GRPHartley BoatsDavid BestTony PauffleyPoole YC29‑31282029‑3028222627209
31st1088RenegadeMk3 Wood?Westerley BoatsAlexandra StevensonPete LloydWeymouth SC‑342922‑35302524312724212
32nd73SapphoMk2A WoodBell WoodworkingRos DownsDavid DownsTata Steel SC253423292833‑36‑362328223
33rd1365Carpe DiemMk5 FRPHartley BoatsPeter MallabandAdam WatsonWhitefriars SC28273324(RET [38])‑3427323026227
34th1310Brave New WorldMk4 GRPHartley BoatsDavid ChingNick PrattPoole YC31‑3327282632302733(DNS [38])234
35th1360Flying 'O'Mk5 FRPHartley BoatsJohn MillsCaz MillsShoreham SC26363127(RET [38])363229(DNS [38])DNS [38]255
36th1325Seeing RedMk4 GRPHartley BoatsRobin GeorgeNicola GeorgeGreat Moors SC33‑35293334‑3733333129255
37th1181MagicianMk3 WoodBell WoodworkingWilly CrichtonPaul BerryRibble Cruising Club32‑37343231‑3534.5343432263.5
