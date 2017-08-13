Osprey National Championship at Poole Yacht Club - Overall

2017-08-13

Curtis and Greig use kebab, beer and night out technique for Nationals win

The final two races were won by the clubers and drinkers. With light winds forecast, the Race Officer decided early on to postpone the racing. This aided Curtis and Greig to recover as they had gone out with fellow competitors on the Saturday night, as they believed that no racing would be a definite. The overnight leaders (Burge and Maunder) also tried to develop this new technique acquired by Curtis and Grieg and took little persuasion to stay out.

Eventually the fleet were told they were being sent out as the wind had filled in and the race committee wanted to be the first to get a 10 race series in for the Ospreys. This enthusiasm was met by a 30 minute postponement on the water as the wind was shifting too much to set a course, which led to champagne conditions with glorious sunshine and smooth waters. For some competitors it was more time to practice that, as ever, crucial first beat.

With the course set and everything as wanted, the penultimate race was started. For the first beat father and son team with Shippy Mcship Face (Simon and Ben Hawkes) made the right decisions and rounded first with Curtis/Greig just behind them. However when the reach came around a pole malfunction allowed Curtis/Grieg to take the lead. This allowed Burge/Maunder and Strong/Angrave to battle for what they thought would be an advantage for the title. With Burge/Maunder taking the 'mini' battle win it meant they had to finish in the top 3. Which for a talented helm and crew who had been consistent for the whole week wasn't a huge ask.

So with this the final race was started. However Strong/Angrave thought it was a match race between them and Burge/Maunder. They had forgotten that Curtis/Grieg were hot on their heels overall! Curtis/Grieg then went onto win this race with Burge/Maunder and Strong/Angrave both having have suffered a bad start. This therefore meant that Terry Curtis and Peter Grieg had won the Nationals after trying for 3 years!

Whilst all this action was being undertaken, Mike Pickering and Mike Priddle had taken a brief introduction into pole dancing on a channel marker. Their excuse was the pole downhaul had got caught but who knows!?

The Osprey Class would like to thank Poole Yacht Club for the amazing venue, quick turnarounds and great courses. They would also like to thank those that have sponsored this year's Nationals for the daily prizes; Marlow Ropes, Hartley Boats, North Sails, Rain and Sun covers, Seasure and Allen Brothers. Including those who had capsized for which surprisingly Burge/Maunder and Strong/Angrave both won prizes donated by Gul.

The event was enjoyed by all and we hope the class continues to grow. Looking forward to seeing everybody at Rutland for the End of Seasons!

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Boat Name Type Builder Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 Pts 1st 1281 White Knuckles Mk3 Wood Mike Mooney Terry Curtis Peter Greig Castle Cove SC 4 ‑5 5 4 1 ‑7 1 2 1 1 19 2nd 1322 Peek a Boo Mk4 GRP Hartley Boats Matt Burge Stuart Maunder Poole YC 1 3 1 3 5 1 ‑19 3 3 ‑6 20 3rd 1352 String Driven Thing Mk4 GRP Hartley Boats Piers Strong Phil Angrave Poole YC 3 2 2 ‑25 3 2 2 1 5 (DNC [38]) 20 4th 1290 Swift Wun Mk3 Wood Chipstow Boatyards Martin Cooney Peter Frith Poole YC 8 8 (RET [38]) 1 2 ‑12 6 4 2 3 34 5th 1366 Mk5 FRP Hartley Boats Richard Hartley Mark Hartley Blithfield SC (DNF [38]) 1 ‑32 5 12 3 16 5 11 2 55 6th 1175 Able To Mk3 Wood Martin Creasey Emma Stephenson Tim Bowden Weymouth SC 6 ‑13 3 12 8 ‑13 3 10 8 7 57 7th 1296 Whitestar Mk3 Wood Andy Barker Kevin Francis Philip Male Castle Cove SC 5 7 7 6 4 10 (RET [38]) ‑16 10 13 62 8th 1291 Waimanu Mk3 GRP Porter Brothers Alex Willis Nick Willis Hayling Island SC 9 9 ‑24 9 11 6 10 6 12 ‑17 72 9th 1298 Barking Mad Mk3 Wood Andy Barker Michael Atkinson Richard Bowers Poole YC 11 10 ‑16 2 ‑15 4 12 8 14 12 73 10th 1356 Shippy Mc Shipface Mk4 GRP Hartley Boats Simon Hawkes Ben Hawkes Wimbleball Lake SC 10 ‑15 4 13 10 ‑17 7 11 4 14 73 11th 1085 Infidel Mk3 Wood McCutcheon George Odling Harry Odling Plymouth University SC 7 17 (RET [38]) 8 7 9 4 ‑23 16 5 73 12th 1348 Jammy Dodger Mk4 GRP Hartley Boats Mike Pickering Mike Priddle Restronguet SC 2 21 10 (OCS [38]) 17 8 8 7 ‑32 11 84 13th 1367 Mk5 FRP Hartley Boats Alan Henderson Alastair Barrie Prestwick SC 15 4 6 7 ‑22 ‑21 21 17 6 9 85 14th 1363 Robbers Alley Mk5 FRP Hartley Boats Alistair Raynard Rob Burdekin Carsington SC ‑27 6 12 17 19 5 13 20 9 ‑30 101 15th 1343 Luv Bites Mk4 GRP Hartley Boats Richard Marshall Andrew Edmonds Poole YC (OCS [38]) 20 14 19 20 14 11 9 ‑21 4 111 16th 1350 Contains Nuts Mk4 GRP Hartley Boats Alec Mamwell Arthur Butler Coniston YC 12 ‑19 18 11 13 15 14 ‑26 19 10 112 17th 1362 OMG Mk5 FRP Hartley Boats Mick Greenland Lee Marriot Isle of Sheppey SC ‑20 11 19 ‑22 6 18 18 18 15 8 113 18th 1292 Light n Bitter Mk3 Wood Alan Jackson Paul Heather Jonathan Osgood Aldenham SC 14 16 13 15 14 ‑28 ‑17 12 13 16 113 19th 1341 Stylo Mk4 GRP Hartley Boats Russ Wheeler Mark Mawhinney Isle of Sheppey SC 24 ‑25 9 18 9 16 5 15 20 ‑25 116 20th 1339 Thomas Too Mk4 GRP Hartley Boats Adam Ellery Thomas Ellery Mounts Bay SC (DNF [38]) 23 15 10 ‑32 11 9 14 17 21 120 21st 1338 Curved Air Mk4 GRP Hartley Boats Ken Brown Chris Butters Isle of Sheppey SC 16 18 21 23 ‑24 ‑29 15 21 7 15 136 22nd 1337 Mara Mk4 GRP Hartley Boats Robert Shaw Ian Little Kielder Water SC 22 22 8 16 21 19 20 19 (DNS [38]) (DNS [38]) 147 23rd 1369 Dark Matter Mk5 FRP Hartley Boats Roger Blake Jamie Blake Great Moors SC 18 14 11 ‑31 27 23 ‑34.5 30 18 22 163 24th 1195 Another One Bites The Dust Mk3 Wood Tom Barnard Peter Barnstaple Richard Cumberbatch Castle Cove SC 21 ‑32 25 14 25 ‑26 26 25 22 19 177 25th 1295 Big Girls Blouse Mk3 Wood Andy Barker Philip Greetham Christopher Greetham Poole YC 23 24 (DNS [38]) 26 23 24 ‑29 13 24 23 180 26th 1319 Prey Encore Mk4 GRP Hartley Boats Ken Carroll David Carroll Harwich Town SC & Naivasha YC 17 26 26 (OCS [38]) 18 20 22 24 28 ‑31 181 27th 1207 Schiafino Mk3 Wood John Claridge / Laurie Smart Andy Brewer Richard Hattersley Poole YC ‑30 ‑30 30 21 16 27 25 28 25 20 192 28th 1368 LOL Mk5 FRP Hartley Boats Steve Leney Jon Roberts Blithfield SC 13 12 20 34 (RET [38]) 22 23 (DNS [38]) DNS [38] DNS [38] 200 29th 1267 Another Swift Half Mk3 GRP Porter Brothers Brendon Pell Charlotte Fletcher Poole YC 19 28 17 30 ‑33 31 31 ‑35 29 18 203 30th 1318 Aquaholic Mk4 GRP Hartley Boats David Best Tony Pauffley Poole YC 29 ‑31 28 20 29 ‑30 28 22 26 27 209 31st 1088 Renegade Mk3 Wood ?Westerley Boats Alexandra Stevenson Pete Lloyd Weymouth SC ‑34 29 22 ‑35 30 25 24 31 27 24 212 32nd 73 Sappho Mk2A Wood Bell Woodworking Ros Downs David Downs Tata Steel SC 25 34 23 29 28 33 ‑36 ‑36 23 28 223 33rd 1365 Carpe Diem Mk5 FRP Hartley Boats Peter Mallaband Adam Watson Whitefriars SC 28 27 33 24 (RET [38]) ‑34 27 32 30 26 227 34th 1310 Brave New World Mk4 GRP Hartley Boats David Ching Nick Pratt Poole YC 31 ‑33 27 28 26 32 30 27 33 (DNS [38]) 234 35th 1360 Flying 'O' Mk5 FRP Hartley Boats John Mills Caz Mills Shoreham SC 26 36 31 27 (RET [38]) 36 32 29 (DNS [38]) DNS [38] 255 36th 1325 Seeing Red Mk4 GRP Hartley Boats Robin George Nicola George Great Moors SC 33 ‑35 29 33 34 ‑37 33 33 31 29 255 37th 1181 Magician Mk3 Wood Bell Woodworking Willy Crichton Paul Berry Ribble Cruising Club 32 ‑37 34 32 31 ‑35 34.5 34 34 32 263.5