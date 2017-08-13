Osprey National Championship at Poole Yacht Club - Overall
10-13 August 2017
Curtis and Greig use kebab, beer and night out technique for Nationals win
The final two races were won by the clubers and drinkers. With light winds forecast, the Race Officer decided early on to postpone the racing. This aided Curtis and Greig to recover as they had gone out with fellow competitors on the Saturday night, as they believed that no racing would be a definite. The overnight leaders (Burge and Maunder) also tried to develop this new technique acquired by Curtis and Grieg and took little persuasion to stay out.
Eventually the fleet were told they were being sent out as the wind had filled in and the race committee wanted to be the first to get a 10 race series in for the Ospreys. This enthusiasm was met by a 30 minute postponement on the water as the wind was shifting too much to set a course, which led to champagne conditions with glorious sunshine and smooth waters. For some competitors it was more time to practice that, as ever, crucial first beat.
With the course set and everything as wanted, the penultimate race was started. For the first beat father and son team with Shippy Mcship Face (Simon and Ben Hawkes) made the right decisions and rounded first with Curtis/Greig just behind them. However when the reach came around a pole malfunction allowed Curtis/Grieg to take the lead. This allowed Burge/Maunder and Strong/Angrave to battle for what they thought would be an advantage for the title. With Burge/Maunder taking the 'mini' battle win it meant they had to finish in the top 3. Which for a talented helm and crew who had been consistent for the whole week wasn't a huge ask.
So with this the final race was started. However Strong/Angrave thought it was a match race between them and Burge/Maunder. They had forgotten that Curtis/Grieg were hot on their heels overall! Curtis/Grieg then went onto win this race with Burge/Maunder and Strong/Angrave both having have suffered a bad start. This therefore meant that Terry Curtis and Peter Grieg had won the Nationals after trying for 3 years!
Whilst all this action was being undertaken, Mike Pickering and Mike Priddle had taken a brief introduction into pole dancing on a channel marker. Their excuse was the pole downhaul had got caught but who knows!?
The Osprey Class would like to thank Poole Yacht Club for the amazing venue, quick turnarounds and great courses. They would also like to thank those that have sponsored this year's Nationals for the daily prizes; Marlow Ropes, Hartley Boats, North Sails, Rain and Sun covers, Seasure and Allen Brothers. Including those who had capsized for which surprisingly Burge/Maunder and Strong/Angrave both won prizes donated by Gul.
The event was enjoyed by all and we hope the class continues to grow. Looking forward to seeing everybody at Rutland for the End of Seasons!
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Type
|Builder
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|Pts
|1st
|1281
|White Knuckles
|Mk3 Wood
|Mike Mooney
|Terry Curtis
|Peter Greig
|Castle Cove SC
|4
|‑5
|5
|4
|1
|‑7
|1
|2
|1
|1
|19
|2nd
|1322
|Peek a Boo
|Mk4 GRP
|Hartley Boats
|Matt Burge
|Stuart Maunder
|Poole YC
|1
|3
|1
|3
|5
|1
|‑19
|3
|3
|‑6
|20
|3rd
|1352
|String Driven Thing
|Mk4 GRP
|Hartley Boats
|Piers Strong
|Phil Angrave
|Poole YC
|3
|2
|2
|‑25
|3
|2
|2
|1
|5
|(DNC [38])
|20
|4th
|1290
|Swift Wun
|Mk3 Wood
|Chipstow Boatyards
|Martin Cooney
|Peter Frith
|Poole YC
|8
|8
|(RET [38])
|1
|2
|‑12
|6
|4
|2
|3
|34
|5th
|1366
|
|Mk5 FRP
|Hartley Boats
|Richard Hartley
|Mark Hartley
|Blithfield SC
|(DNF [38])
|1
|‑32
|5
|12
|3
|16
|5
|11
|2
|55
|6th
|1175
|Able To
|Mk3 Wood
|Martin Creasey
|Emma Stephenson
|Tim Bowden
|Weymouth SC
|6
|‑13
|3
|12
|8
|‑13
|3
|10
|8
|7
|57
|7th
|1296
|Whitestar
|Mk3 Wood
|Andy Barker
|Kevin Francis
|Philip Male
|Castle Cove SC
|5
|7
|7
|6
|4
|10
|(RET [38])
|‑16
|10
|13
|62
|8th
|1291
|Waimanu
|Mk3 GRP
|Porter Brothers
|Alex Willis
|Nick Willis
|Hayling Island SC
|9
|9
|‑24
|9
|11
|6
|10
|6
|12
|‑17
|72
|9th
|1298
|Barking Mad
|Mk3 Wood
|Andy Barker
|Michael Atkinson
|Richard Bowers
|Poole YC
|11
|10
|‑16
|2
|‑15
|4
|12
|8
|14
|12
|73
|10th
|1356
|Shippy Mc Shipface
|Mk4 GRP
|Hartley Boats
|Simon Hawkes
|Ben Hawkes
|Wimbleball Lake SC
|10
|‑15
|4
|13
|10
|‑17
|7
|11
|4
|14
|73
|11th
|1085
|Infidel
|Mk3 Wood
|McCutcheon
|George Odling
|Harry Odling
|Plymouth University SC
|7
|17
|(RET [38])
|8
|7
|9
|4
|‑23
|16
|5
|73
|12th
|1348
|Jammy Dodger
|Mk4 GRP
|Hartley Boats
|Mike Pickering
|Mike Priddle
|Restronguet SC
|2
|21
|10
|(OCS [38])
|17
|8
|8
|7
|‑32
|11
|84
|13th
|1367
|
|Mk5 FRP
|Hartley Boats
|Alan Henderson
|Alastair Barrie
|Prestwick SC
|15
|4
|6
|7
|‑22
|‑21
|21
|17
|6
|9
|85
|14th
|1363
|Robbers Alley
|Mk5 FRP
|Hartley Boats
|Alistair Raynard
|Rob Burdekin
|Carsington SC
|‑27
|6
|12
|17
|19
|5
|13
|20
|9
|‑30
|101
|15th
|1343
|Luv Bites
|Mk4 GRP
|Hartley Boats
|Richard Marshall
|Andrew Edmonds
|Poole YC
|(OCS [38])
|20
|14
|19
|20
|14
|11
|9
|‑21
|4
|111
|16th
|1350
|Contains Nuts
|Mk4 GRP
|Hartley Boats
|Alec Mamwell
|Arthur Butler
|Coniston YC
|12
|‑19
|18
|11
|13
|15
|14
|‑26
|19
|10
|112
|17th
|1362
|OMG
|Mk5 FRP
|Hartley Boats
|Mick Greenland
|Lee Marriot
|Isle of Sheppey SC
|‑20
|11
|19
|‑22
|6
|18
|18
|18
|15
|8
|113
|18th
|1292
|Light n Bitter
|Mk3 Wood
|Alan Jackson
|Paul Heather
|Jonathan Osgood
|Aldenham SC
|14
|16
|13
|15
|14
|‑28
|‑17
|12
|13
|16
|113
|19th
|1341
|Stylo
|Mk4 GRP
|Hartley Boats
|Russ Wheeler
|Mark Mawhinney
|Isle of Sheppey SC
|24
|‑25
|9
|18
|9
|16
|5
|15
|20
|‑25
|116
|20th
|1339
|Thomas Too
|Mk4 GRP
|Hartley Boats
|Adam Ellery
|Thomas Ellery
|Mounts Bay SC
|(DNF [38])
|23
|15
|10
|‑32
|11
|9
|14
|17
|21
|120
|21st
|1338
|Curved Air
|Mk4 GRP
|Hartley Boats
|Ken Brown
|Chris Butters
|Isle of Sheppey SC
|16
|18
|21
|23
|‑24
|‑29
|15
|21
|7
|15
|136
|22nd
|1337
|Mara
|Mk4 GRP
|Hartley Boats
|Robert Shaw
|Ian Little
|Kielder Water SC
|22
|22
|8
|16
|21
|19
|20
|19
|(DNS [38])
|(DNS [38])
|147
|23rd
|1369
|Dark Matter
|Mk5 FRP
|Hartley Boats
|Roger Blake
|Jamie Blake
|Great Moors SC
|18
|14
|11
|‑31
|27
|23
|‑34.5
|30
|18
|22
|163
|24th
|1195
|Another One Bites The Dust
|Mk3 Wood
|Tom Barnard
|Peter Barnstaple
|Richard Cumberbatch
|Castle Cove SC
|21
|‑32
|25
|14
|25
|‑26
|26
|25
|22
|19
|177
|25th
|1295
|Big Girls Blouse
|Mk3 Wood
|Andy Barker
|Philip Greetham
|Christopher Greetham
|Poole YC
|23
|24
|(DNS [38])
|26
|23
|24
|‑29
|13
|24
|23
|180
|26th
|1319
|Prey Encore
|Mk4 GRP
|Hartley Boats
|Ken Carroll
|David Carroll
|Harwich Town SC & Naivasha YC
|17
|26
|26
|(OCS [38])
|18
|20
|22
|24
|28
|‑31
|181
|27th
|1207
|Schiafino
|Mk3 Wood
|John Claridge / Laurie Smart
|Andy Brewer
|Richard Hattersley
|Poole YC
|‑30
|‑30
|30
|21
|16
|27
|25
|28
|25
|20
|192
|28th
|1368
|LOL
|Mk5 FRP
|Hartley Boats
|Steve Leney
|Jon Roberts
|Blithfield SC
|13
|12
|20
|34
|(RET [38])
|22
|23
|(DNS [38])
|DNS [38]
|DNS [38]
|200
|29th
|1267
|Another Swift Half
|Mk3 GRP
|Porter Brothers
|Brendon Pell
|Charlotte Fletcher
|Poole YC
|19
|28
|17
|30
|‑33
|31
|31
|‑35
|29
|18
|203
|30th
|1318
|Aquaholic
|Mk4 GRP
|Hartley Boats
|David Best
|Tony Pauffley
|Poole YC
|29
|‑31
|28
|20
|29
|‑30
|28
|22
|26
|27
|209
|31st
|1088
|Renegade
|Mk3 Wood
|?Westerley Boats
|Alexandra Stevenson
|Pete Lloyd
|Weymouth SC
|‑34
|29
|22
|‑35
|30
|25
|24
|31
|27
|24
|212
|32nd
|73
|Sappho
|Mk2A Wood
|Bell Woodworking
|Ros Downs
|David Downs
|Tata Steel SC
|25
|34
|23
|29
|28
|33
|‑36
|‑36
|23
|28
|223
|33rd
|1365
|Carpe Diem
|Mk5 FRP
|Hartley Boats
|Peter Mallaband
|Adam Watson
|Whitefriars SC
|28
|27
|33
|24
|(RET [38])
|‑34
|27
|32
|30
|26
|227
|34th
|1310
|Brave New World
|Mk4 GRP
|Hartley Boats
|David Ching
|Nick Pratt
|Poole YC
|31
|‑33
|27
|28
|26
|32
|30
|27
|33
|(DNS [38])
|234
|35th
|1360
|Flying 'O'
|Mk5 FRP
|Hartley Boats
|John Mills
|Caz Mills
|Shoreham SC
|26
|36
|31
|27
|(RET [38])
|36
|32
|29
|(DNS [38])
|DNS [38]
|255
|36th
|1325
|Seeing Red
|Mk4 GRP
|Hartley Boats
|Robin George
|Nicola George
|Great Moors SC
|33
|‑35
|29
|33
|34
|‑37
|33
|33
|31
|29
|255
|37th
|1181
|Magician
|Mk3 Wood
|Bell Woodworking
|Willy Crichton
|Paul Berry
|Ribble Cruising Club
|32
|‑37
|34
|32
|31
|‑35
|34.5
|34
|34
|32
|263.5
