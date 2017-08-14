New Caledonia Match Race - Day 3
by Laurence Bouchet today at 6:50 am
12-14 August 2017
New Caledonia Match Race day 3 © CNC
Three Caledonians have qualified for the semi finals; Cyril Fortin, Tugdual Piriou and Tom Picot, the name of the fourth will be known tomorrow morning but it will be a New Zealander.
Indeed, the last match of the quarter finals sees two New Zealanders, Will Eastman (Wellington) and James Wilson who, at the end of the day, each had one point.
Sunday's weather forecast was again a dream time for Match racing with sunshine and 10 knots of wind.
The first eight of the round robin were qualified for the quarter finals, then the top sailing had the right to choose their opponents:
- Cyril Fortin chose to face Tiphaine Leroux that he won in 2 matches
- Tugdual Piriou chose to face James Farquarshon that he won in 2 matches
- Tom Picot played Harry Milne that he also won in 2 matches
The remaining quarter finalists, Will Eastman and James Wilson are on one point each and the decisive race will be held on Monday morning.
Round Robin Results Results: (after 18 matches each)
|Pos
|Skipper
|Wins
|1
|Fortin Cyril
|13
|2
|Tugdual Piriou
|12
|3
|Will Eastman
|12
|4
|Tom Picot
|12
|5
|Harry Milne
|11
|6
|James Wilson
|9
|7
|James Farquahson
|7
|8
|Tiphaine Leroux
|6
|9
|Cedric Bouchet
|5
|10
|CNC Youth team – Elliott Quintin
|1
