New Caledonia Match Race - Day 3

New Caledonia Match Race day 3 © CNC New Caledonia Match Race day 3 © CNC

by Laurence Bouchet today at 6:50 am

Three Caledonians have qualified for the semi finals; Cyril Fortin, Tugdual Piriou and Tom Picot, the name of the fourth will be known tomorrow morning but it will be a New Zealander. Indeed, the last match of the quarter finals sees two New Zealanders, Will Eastman (Wellington) and James Wilson who, at the end of the day, each had one point.

Sunday's weather forecast was again a dream time for Match racing with sunshine and 10 knots of wind.

The first eight of the round robin were qualified for the quarter finals, then the top sailing had the right to choose their opponents:

Cyril Fortin chose to face Tiphaine Leroux that he won in 2 matches

Tugdual Piriou chose to face James Farquarshon that he won in 2 matches

Tom Picot played Harry Milne that he also won in 2 matches

The remaining quarter finalists, Will Eastman and James Wilson are on one point each and the decisive race will be held on Monday morning.

Round Robin Results Results: (after 18 matches each)

Pos Skipper Wins 1 Fortin Cyril 13 2 Tugdual Piriou 12 3 Will Eastman 12 4 Tom Picot 12 5 Harry Milne 11 6 James Wilson 9 7 James Farquahson 7 8 Tiphaine Leroux 6 9 Cedric Bouchet 5 10 CNC Youth team – Elliott Quintin 1