GJW Direct Lark National Championship at Brixham Yacht Club - Day 2

by Nigel Hufton today at 8:11 am 11-15 August 2017
GJW Direct Lark Nationals at Brixham day 2 © Gareth Fudge

Day 2 of the GJW Direct Lark Nationals dawned with a glorious summer day, but no wind. PRO Sean Semmens delayed by 2 hours, giving competitors opportunity to get their fancy dress outfits ready for the evening - the theme being Gold to celebrate the 50th year of Lark sailing.

Current champion Stuart Hydon, sailing with son Nick Hydon, started as overnight leaders, with Alan Krailing & Stephen Videlo in close second.

Three races ensued in warm and sunny conditions, the Southerly wind gradually ratcheting right. The Hydons revelled in the conditions, winning 3 straight races and extending their lead overall.

However, behind them there was plenty of competition, with Krailing/Videlo having the best day with 2,3,2, consolidating their 2nd position overall. Harry and Gemma Pynn made the most of their favourite conditions to be next best on 3,4,5, promoting them to 4th overall, on equal points with Nigel Hufton & Matt Wood, who posted a steady 4,6,4, to promote them up to 3rd overall.

Leading the Silver fleet overnight are Jon White and Rob Woodward, an amazing performance having not sailed their boat for 4 years.

Leafing the Bronze fleet are newcomers Simon Reddecliffe and Mark Atherton, with only 17 points separating the first and last places in the Bronze fleet, all of whom are new to the Lark fleet.

Results after Day 2:

PosBoat NameSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5Pts
1Well Dodgy2495Stuart HydonNick HydonShustoke‑221115
2Mozzy2521Alan KrailingStephen VideloWaldringfield SC‑412328
3Tiger Too2538Nigel HuftonMatt WoodFrensham Pond3‑746417
4Rollergirl2520Harry PynnGemma CookWaldringfield SC‑14534517
5Helly Hansen2475Chris HollimanKate HollimanMiddlebridge YC14710‑1122
6Nelly the Elephant2496Steve CumleyEluned StewartNetley SC‑9855624
7Florence2492James StewartTim HartleyNetley SC6397‑1225
8Smarty Pants253Chris WhiteNicola BoothSouth Staffs SC‑131382326
9Floozie2527Adam ParryRuth JohnsonNetley SC51010‑13732
10Bruce2507James WardKate WardWarsash SC79611‑1333
11Havanna2306Jon WhiteRob WoodwardShoreham SC106‑138933
12 2529James GossIan RobertsonSouth Staffs SC‑12111291042
13Weeble2502Steve ChattenMatt ThomasNetley SC812‑14121446
14 2539Nigel ScottHannah EdgeCotswold1514‑1614851
15Tiger2470Garry PackerRichard PackerBristol Corinthian SC161511‑181658
16Mlevi2504John CrooksLaura LillyWaldringfield SC11‑1717161559
17 2503Simon ReddecliffeMark AthertonDelph‑181618171869
18 1885Max GriggsFleur Elliott‑DaviesBYC‑201920151771
19Bob Cat2339Alan GouleRobert HeathBYC17‑2015201971
20 2498Simon KennyNicole KennyWest Kirby SC19181919‑2075
21Zebedee2472Ben HipwellAmelia Stead (RET)2122212185
22Nira2038Stuart CrangNigel CrangBYC21‑2221222286
