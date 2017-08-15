GJW Direct Lark National Championship at Brixham Yacht Club - Day 2

GJW Direct Lark Nationals at Brixham day 2 © Gareth Fudge GJW Direct Lark Nationals at Brixham day 2 © Gareth Fudge

by Nigel Hufton today at 8:11 am

Day 2 of the GJW Direct Lark Nationals dawned with a glorious summer day, but no wind. PRO Sean Semmens delayed by 2 hours, giving competitors opportunity to get their fancy dress outfits ready for the evening - the theme being Gold to celebrate the 50th year of Lark sailing.

Current champion Stuart Hydon, sailing with son Nick Hydon, started as overnight leaders, with Alan Krailing & Stephen Videlo in close second.

Three races ensued in warm and sunny conditions, the Southerly wind gradually ratcheting right. The Hydons revelled in the conditions, winning 3 straight races and extending their lead overall.

However, behind them there was plenty of competition, with Krailing/Videlo having the best day with 2,3,2, consolidating their 2nd position overall. Harry and Gemma Pynn made the most of their favourite conditions to be next best on 3,4,5, promoting them to 4th overall, on equal points with Nigel Hufton & Matt Wood, who posted a steady 4,6,4, to promote them up to 3rd overall.

Leading the Silver fleet overnight are Jon White and Rob Woodward, an amazing performance having not sailed their boat for 4 years.

Leafing the Bronze fleet are newcomers Simon Reddecliffe and Mark Atherton, with only 17 points separating the first and last places in the Bronze fleet, all of whom are new to the Lark fleet.

Results after Day 2:

Pos Boat Name Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Pts 1 Well Dodgy 2495 Stuart Hydon Nick Hydon Shustoke ‑2 2 1 1 1 5 2 Mozzy 2521 Alan Krailing Stephen Videlo Waldringfield SC ‑4 1 2 3 2 8 3 Tiger Too 2538 Nigel Hufton Matt Wood Frensham Pond 3 ‑7 4 6 4 17 4 Rollergirl 2520 Harry Pynn Gemma Cook Waldringfield SC ‑14 5 3 4 5 17 5 Helly Hansen 2475 Chris Holliman Kate Holliman Middlebridge YC 1 4 7 10 ‑11 22 6 Nelly the Elephant 2496 Steve Cumley Eluned Stewart Netley SC ‑9 8 5 5 6 24 7 Florence 2492 James Stewart Tim Hartley Netley SC 6 3 9 7 ‑12 25 8 Smarty Pants 253 Chris White Nicola Booth South Staffs SC ‑13 13 8 2 3 26 9 Floozie 2527 Adam Parry Ruth Johnson Netley SC 5 10 10 ‑13 7 32 10 Bruce 2507 James Ward Kate Ward Warsash SC 7 9 6 11 ‑13 33 11 Havanna 2306 Jon White Rob Woodward Shoreham SC 10 6 ‑13 8 9 33 12 2529 James Goss Ian Robertson South Staffs SC ‑12 11 12 9 10 42 13 Weeble 2502 Steve Chatten Matt Thomas Netley SC 8 12 ‑14 12 14 46 14 2539 Nigel Scott Hannah Edge Cotswold 15 14 ‑16 14 8 51 15 Tiger 2470 Garry Packer Richard Packer Bristol Corinthian SC 16 15 11 ‑18 16 58 16 Mlevi 2504 John Crooks Laura Lilly Waldringfield SC 11 ‑17 17 16 15 59 17 2503 Simon Reddecliffe Mark Atherton Delph ‑18 16 18 17 18 69 18 1885 Max Griggs Fleur Elliott‑Davies BYC ‑20 19 20 15 17 71 19 Bob Cat 2339 Alan Goule Robert Heath BYC 17 ‑20 15 20 19 71 20 2498 Simon Kenny Nicole Kenny West Kirby SC 19 18 19 19 ‑20 75 21 Zebedee 2472 Ben Hipwell Amelia Stead (RET) 21 22 21 21 85 22 Nira 2038 Stuart Crang Nigel Crang BYC 21 ‑22 21 22 22 86