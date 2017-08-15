GJW Direct Lark National Championship at Brixham Yacht Club - Day 2
by Nigel Hufton today at 8:11 am
11-15 August 2017
GJW Direct Lark Nationals at Brixham day 2 © Gareth Fudge
Day 2 of the GJW Direct Lark Nationals dawned with a glorious summer day, but no wind. PRO Sean Semmens delayed by 2 hours, giving competitors opportunity to get their fancy dress outfits ready for the evening - the theme being Gold to celebrate the 50th year of Lark sailing.
Current champion Stuart Hydon, sailing with son Nick Hydon, started as overnight leaders, with Alan Krailing & Stephen Videlo in close second.
Three races ensued in warm and sunny conditions, the Southerly wind gradually ratcheting right. The Hydons revelled in the conditions, winning 3 straight races and extending their lead overall.
However, behind them there was plenty of competition, with Krailing/Videlo having the best day with 2,3,2, consolidating their 2nd position overall. Harry and Gemma Pynn made the most of their favourite conditions to be next best on 3,4,5, promoting them to 4th overall, on equal points with Nigel Hufton & Matt Wood, who posted a steady 4,6,4, to promote them up to 3rd overall.
Leading the Silver fleet overnight are Jon White and Rob Woodward, an amazing performance having not sailed their boat for 4 years.
Leafing the Bronze fleet are newcomers Simon Reddecliffe and Mark Atherton, with only 17 points separating the first and last places in the Bronze fleet, all of whom are new to the Lark fleet.
Results after Day 2:
|Pos
|Boat Name
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|Pts
|1
|Well Dodgy
|2495
|Stuart Hydon
|Nick Hydon
|Shustoke
|‑2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|2
|Mozzy
|2521
|Alan Krailing
|Stephen Videlo
|Waldringfield SC
|‑4
|1
|2
|3
|2
|8
|3
|Tiger Too
|2538
|Nigel Hufton
|Matt Wood
|Frensham Pond
|3
|‑7
|4
|6
|4
|17
|4
|Rollergirl
|2520
|Harry Pynn
|Gemma Cook
|Waldringfield SC
|‑14
|5
|3
|4
|5
|17
|5
|Helly Hansen
|2475
|Chris Holliman
|Kate Holliman
|Middlebridge YC
|1
|4
|7
|10
|‑11
|22
|6
|Nelly the Elephant
|2496
|Steve Cumley
|Eluned Stewart
|Netley SC
|‑9
|8
|5
|5
|6
|24
|7
|Florence
|2492
|James Stewart
|Tim Hartley
|Netley SC
|6
|3
|9
|7
|‑12
|25
|8
|Smarty Pants
|253
|Chris White
|Nicola Booth
|South Staffs SC
|‑13
|13
|8
|2
|3
|26
|9
|Floozie
|2527
|Adam Parry
|Ruth Johnson
|Netley SC
|5
|10
|10
|‑13
|7
|32
|10
|Bruce
|2507
|James Ward
|Kate Ward
|Warsash SC
|7
|9
|6
|11
|‑13
|33
|11
|Havanna
|2306
|Jon White
|Rob Woodward
|Shoreham SC
|10
|6
|‑13
|8
|9
|33
|12
|
|2529
|James Goss
|Ian Robertson
|South Staffs SC
|‑12
|11
|12
|9
|10
|42
|13
|Weeble
|2502
|Steve Chatten
|Matt Thomas
|Netley SC
|8
|12
|‑14
|12
|14
|46
|14
|
|2539
|Nigel Scott
|Hannah Edge
|Cotswold
|15
|14
|‑16
|14
|8
|51
|15
|Tiger
|2470
|Garry Packer
|Richard Packer
|Bristol Corinthian SC
|16
|15
|11
|‑18
|16
|58
|16
|Mlevi
|2504
|John Crooks
|Laura Lilly
|Waldringfield SC
|11
|‑17
|17
|16
|15
|59
|17
|
|2503
|Simon Reddecliffe
|Mark Atherton
|Delph
|‑18
|16
|18
|17
|18
|69
|18
|
|1885
|Max Griggs
|Fleur Elliott‑Davies
|BYC
|‑20
|19
|20
|15
|17
|71
|19
|Bob Cat
|2339
|Alan Goule
|Robert Heath
|BYC
|17
|‑20
|15
|20
|19
|71
|20
|
|2498
|Simon Kenny
|Nicole Kenny
|West Kirby SC
|19
|18
|19
|19
|‑20
|75
|21
|Zebedee
|2472
|Ben Hipwell
|Amelia Stead
|
|(RET)
|21
|22
|21
|21
|85
|22
|Nira
|2038
|Stuart Crang
|Nigel Crang
|BYC
|21
|‑22
|21
|22
|22
|86
