Please select your home edition
Edition
Rooster Sailing - Aquafleece Leaderboard
Product Feature
RYA Optimist Coach Handbook
RYA Optimist Coach Handbook
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Hempel Sailing World Championships Aarhus Denmark 2018 Test Event

by Hempel Sailing Worlds Aarhus today at 8:22 pm 6-13 August 2017
Hempel Sailing World Championships Aarhus Denmark 2018 Test Event © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy / World Sailing

Champions hail Aarhus after final day of snakes and ladders

If test events are all about checking how systems are working, then the Hempel Sailing World Championships Aarhus Denmark 2018 Test Event has confirmed that the Australians are still a well-oiled machine in the Laser, Aarhus Bay is a great sailing arena and Nicholas Heiner's weight gain programme (95 kilos and counting) is paying out.

Denmark and the Netherlands shared the honour of topping the medals table with 2 golds and 1 bronze each.

After the lighter airs yesterday, a final day of racing in stronger, veering 12-15 westerlies, gusting to 20, made for medal races of shifting fortunes that were hard to control. But the top sailors have prospered here in the range of conditions during the week and it was no surprise to see the two best laser sailors in the world take gold and silver, albeit with Matthew Wearn finishing above Tom Burton, the Olympic champion. Sam Meech, the Olympic bronze medalist took third, finishing behind Burton in the medal race.

"It's been fantastic sailing here," Wearn said. "I think coming in fresh for the Worlds next year would have been a pretty big mistake, and would have made it really hard to get a good result. It's been great, we've had a variety of conditions, all different directions, it's been fantastic for a test event. I like the shifty stuff where you've got to be on the ball every race. The best sailor is going to come out on top at the end and win a regatta like that."

Hempel Sailing World Championships Aarhus Denmark 2018 Test Event - photo © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy / World Sailing
Hempel Sailing World Championships Aarhus Denmark 2018 Test Event - photo © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy / World Sailing

"In the medal race I went for something off the start line and it didn't work out, so I rounded the top mark as one of the last few boats," Wearn, who took a healthy 13-point lead into the medal race, added. "We were sailing really close to the shore, with an offshore wind direction, which made it unpredictable. I had a bit of work to do for the rest of the race, but the wind was shifting so much there were plenty of opportunities to catch back up - it was a bit of snakes and ladder kind of day. I was pretty glad to have the points buffer."

German Olympian Philipp Buhl, confirmed his reputation as one of the nicest guys in sailing by going out of his way to thank the volunteers from the country's 270 sailing clubs - they say that you are never more than 50km from the coast in Denmark - who have also been testing their systems. "What made the experience great was the people working here," Buhl, who finished sixth overall in the laser, said. "They were all very helpful and very friendly. I think they're really looking forward to hosting this event and we athletes can feel that and that makes a big difference to some other venues."

That will have been heartening for the Danish Sailing Association and the City of Aarhus as they count down to the World Championships next year.

"After such a successful Test Event, we know what works and what can be improved and we are looking forward more than ever to hosting the World Championships in a year," Lars Lundov, CEO of Sport Event Denmark, said. "In 2018 we will take the event to the next level when we open the Aarhus International Sailing Center, which will be one of the most modern and advanced homes for sailors in the world. As one of the sailors said this week about positioning: 'it's about getting to the right place on time.' Aarhus is the right place at the right time."

Hempel Sailing World Championships Aarhus Denmark 2018 Test Event - photo © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy / World Sailing
Hempel Sailing World Championships Aarhus Denmark 2018 Test Event - photo © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy / World Sailing

That sailor was Holland's Heiner, the former laser world champion, who is still bulking out in his transition to the Finn. It is working because he was strong again in the windy conditions and managed to completely control Hungary's Zsombor Berecz, who had started 7 points behind, to win the Finn. "I was really happy with my performance, especially in the big breeze," Heiner said. "I'm not the heaviest and tallest guy – they've got 10kg on me – so have strong races in the big breezes this week was really nice and gives me a lot of confidence. Maybe the conditions in Aarhus favour the heavy guys a bit, but the light one won."

Berecz cannot wait until next time: "He did a very nice job so I can't wait for the rematch."

Hempel Sailing World Championships Aarhus Denmark 2018 Test Event - photo © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy / World Sailing
Hempel Sailing World Championships Aarhus Denmark 2018 Test Event - photo © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy / World Sailing

In the other medal races on Sunday, Sweden's Josefin Ollson won a thrilling and fluctuating Laser Radial medal race, passing America's Erika Reineke – who she started the day two points ahead of - on the second upwind. Switzerland's Linda Fahrni and Maja Siegenthaler won the women's 470 by one nail-biting point as they trailed in 3 boats behind Poland's Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Irmina Mrózek Gliszczynska. Turkish brother's Deniz and Ates Cinar, defended their 12-point buffer in the men's 470.

Hempel Sailing World Championships Aarhus Denmark 2018 Test Event - photo © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy / World Sailing
Hempel Sailing World Championships Aarhus Denmark 2018 Test Event - photo © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy / World Sailing

Country of coasts, city of sails, bay of champions, Denmark are already counting down and gearing up Aarhus 2018.

Full results can be found here.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week overall
Concludes in style with sunset prize giving Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week 2017 went out in style with a final race in perfect conditions, a sunset prize giving and a blow out last night party. Posted today at 7:58 pm Laser Radial Youth Worlds at Medemblik day 1
Light winds and tight racing on the IJsselmeer Two races were completed on Day 1 of the 2017 Laser Radial Youth World Championships. 390 sailors from 46 countries spread across 6 fleets and began racing under sunny skies and light wind on the IJsselmeer. Posted today at 5:44 pm 420 and 470 Junior Europeans at Lake Garda day 5
470 top 10 advance to medal races The 470 Men Gold, Men Silver and Women's fleets were again out on the race track early, to take advantage of the breeze. Posted today at 8:28 am 420 and 470 Junior Europeans at Lake Garda day 4
Breezy conditions mix up the leaderboard Race day 4 on Friday 11 August saw the 470 Class hit the race track early for an 0800 hours start in the hope of getting back on track after missing a day of racing yesterday. Posted on 12 Aug Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week midweek report
Including the popular Nairn pursuit race Following a weekend of heavy sailing Monday morning was given over to training for young enthusiasts. The afternoon's Luffing Cup was held in a relatively light SW wind and the course was restricted to the northern end of the lake. Posted on 12 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 6
Champagne sailing at last The sun and sea breeze made a welcome return for Brightlingsea Boat Park & Ride Family Friday at Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week 2017 where the 141 competing boats finally got to enjoy some true champagne sailing conditions. Posted on 12 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 5
Great inclusive racing in the Parent and Child Class After the torrential downpours of and special all in handicap of Big Wednesday, it was back to the serious business of regatta series racing on day five of Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week in Brightlingsea. Posted on 11 Aug 420 and 470 Junior Europeans at Lake Garda day 3
Early start rewards fleet with classic Garda conditions An early race programme for the three hundred and two sailors in the 420 fleet meant an abrupt 0530 hours wake-up call ahead of an 0800 hours scheduled start. Posted on 10 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 4
Big Wednesday hits the spot despite torrential rain Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week Big Wednesday sponsored by AOC, Just Trays and Deltech UK proved to be an excessively damp affair with near record breaking rainfall. Posted on 10 Aug 420 and 470 Junior Europeans at Lake Garda day 2
Two brains and four eyes needed to optimise strategy As Argentina's Lucia Miranda laughed after her win in 420 Class race 3 today, "You need two brains and four eyes!" Posted on 9 Aug

Upcoming Events

Felixstowe Ferry SC Firefly National Championships for Firefly
Felixstowe Ferry SC- 12 Aug to 18 Aug Hayling Island SC Youth classes Youth Race Week for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Mirror Abersoch Mirror Week for Mirror
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic RS Aero The Crown Cup, International Czech Championship and Eurocup for RS Aero
YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic- 16 Aug to 20 Aug Pagham YC Hurricane 5.9 SX National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Pagham YC- 17 Aug to 20 Aug Brightlingsea SC Musto Skiff Harken UK National Championship for Musto Skiff
Brightlingsea SC- 17 Aug to 20 Aug Waldringfield SC Cadet and Laser Radial Cadet Week for Cadet and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 18 Aug to 22 Aug Bala SC Open to any Junior boat Junior 6 hour Race for Open to any Junior boat
Bala SC- 18 Aug Tresaith Mariners SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Open Meeting & Welsh National Catamaran Championships for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Tresaith Mariners SC- 19 Aug to 20 Aug West Mersea YC Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies Mersea Race Week for Yachts, Sportsboats and Dinghies
West Mersea YC- 20 Aug to 26 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy