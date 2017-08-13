Please select your home edition
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Deck Grip Short Finger Gloves
Spinlock IRC Welsh Championships - Overall

by Mark Thompson today at 7:29 pm 11-13 August 2017

With light winds forecast for the final day, the fleet left the event pontoons to the two racing areas in glorious sunshine, a relief to shed the wet weather gear!

IRC 1 and 2 sailed two windward/leeward races off shore from a committee boat start, where the breeze held steady from the South East at 4-7 kts enabling some steady racing. "Fools Gold" and "Dark Angel" each won a race in IRC 1 giving the overall 1st for the championship to "Fools Gold" adding another title to their successful campaign this season.

In IRC 2 "Checkmate" and "Injenious" each won a race today with the IRC 2 overall championship won by "Legless Again" who sailed consistently all weekend. "Luvly Jubbly" won all three races in IRC 3 sports boat class and the overall win, in a class which we hope to build for next year, racing around the club marks off the club line.

IRC 4 Cruiser class was won today by "Paraiba" with overall championship in this class by Roger Fitzgerald in His Delher 29 Ella Trout III

Prize-giving followed racing, and crews enjoyed a carvery dinner after! Plas Heli and Championship Chairman Stephen

Tudor thanked the Royal Dee team for their race management of IRC 1 and 2 and Robin Evans for IRC 3 and 4

Thanks also given to Huw Pearce and Jack Thompson for scoring and website.

Full results and photographs at www.ircwelshchamps.com

Next year's provisional dates are 17-19th August.

Spinlock IRC Welsh Championships day 2
Fools Gold win all four races in IRC 1 With a forecast of 10-15 kts North Westerly winds, it was always promising to be a fantastic sailing day on Cardigan bay. Although overcast with an odd bit of drizzle, the fleet left the Plas Heli event pontoons with great expectations. Posted on 12 Aug International competitors look back
At the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race Last night crews braved the elements for a successful prizegiving for the Rolex Fastnet Race and a lively final evening of entertainment at Plymouth Yacht Haven. Posted on 12 Aug Spinlock IRC Welsh Championships day 1
Lumpy conditions off Pwllheli The Welsh IRC national championships hosted by Plas Heli and Pwllheli Sailing Club, got off to a breezy start today with 20-25kt South Westerly winds, rain and a confused sea! Posted on 12 Aug UBS Jersey Regatta preview
19th edition to include Kona windsurfing Championship Jersey's combined sailing clubs' UBS Jersey Regatta will, once again, turn the beautiful arena of St Aubin's Bay into a hive of activity and blaze of colour when an anticipated one hundred boats come to the line for the 19th edition. Posted on 12 Aug France claims Fastnet Challenge Cup
For third consecutive time For a third time running the Rolex Fastnet Race has been a story of French domination, Le Tricolor flying on this occasion from the top spot in IRC 1, 2, 3 and 4, the Class40 and IMOCA 60, the Two Handed and IRC Overall. Posted on 11 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race update
To the wire in IRC Three Coming into the finish, Timeline (Marc Alperovitch) seem to be the victor, but when Arnaud Delamare and Eric Mordret's lower rated Dream Pearls arrived 33 minutes later, her time corrected to 1 minute 11 seconds ahead of her compatriots. Posted on 10 Aug Rolex Fastnet class leaders firming up
Lann Ael 2 wins IRC 1 and provisionally leads overall Overnight and into a magnificent West Country morning, boats have been streaming across the Rolex Fastnet Race finish line and into Plymouth Yacht Haven. With this the leaders in the bigger classes have begun firming up. Posted on 10 Aug Overseas boats among early entries
For 2017 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race Two-time America's Cup challenger, Vincenzo Onorato, is among the seven early international contenders for the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia's (CYCA) 2017 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race. Posted on 10 Aug V and B prevails in the Class 40s
In the Rolex Fastnet Race 2017 Aside from the Volvo Ocean Race seven, another tight competition in the Rolex Fastnet Race has been between the twenty six Class40s racing. Posted on 9 Aug High profile arrivals
In the Rolex Fastnet Race Some of the world's most high profile ocean racing yachts arrived in Plymouth in the early hours of this morning at the end of the Rolex Fastnet Race. Posted on 9 Aug

