Spinlock IRC Welsh Championships - Overall

by Mark Thompson today at 7:29 pm

With light winds forecast for the final day, the fleet left the event pontoons to the two racing areas in glorious sunshine, a relief to shed the wet weather gear!

IRC 1 and 2 sailed two windward/leeward races off shore from a committee boat start, where the breeze held steady from the South East at 4-7 kts enabling some steady racing. "Fools Gold" and "Dark Angel" each won a race in IRC 1 giving the overall 1st for the championship to "Fools Gold" adding another title to their successful campaign this season.

In IRC 2 "Checkmate" and "Injenious" each won a race today with the IRC 2 overall championship won by "Legless Again" who sailed consistently all weekend. "Luvly Jubbly" won all three races in IRC 3 sports boat class and the overall win, in a class which we hope to build for next year, racing around the club marks off the club line.

IRC 4 Cruiser class was won today by "Paraiba" with overall championship in this class by Roger Fitzgerald in His Delher 29 Ella Trout III

Prize-giving followed racing, and crews enjoyed a carvery dinner after! Plas Heli and Championship Chairman Stephen

Tudor thanked the Royal Dee team for their race management of IRC 1 and 2 and Robin Evans for IRC 3 and 4

Thanks also given to Huw Pearce and Jack Thompson for scoring and website.

Full results and photographs at www.ircwelshchamps.com

Next year's provisional dates are 17-19th August.