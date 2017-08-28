RS Tera National Championships at the WPNSA - Preview

RS Tera worlds in Weymouth © Steve Greenwood RS Tera worlds in Weymouth © Steve Greenwood

by Emily Davis today at 7:51 pm

The 2017 RS Tera Nationals are taking place on the 26-28th August at WPNSA. A fantastic venue for a great event; with entries approaching 100 in the main fleet already and 14 in the Regatta Fleet.

The Regatta fleet has a maximum entry of 20 and is designed to be a fun introduction for newcomers to fleet racing. It consists of coaching and a coached race series and has become a regular feature of all the RS Tera National Events this year. With many friends made (sailors and parents alike) it is a fabulous entry point to the class.

Main fleet racing this year is set to be very close; in the Pro Fleet Double World Champion Jack Lewis (Draycote Water) will be looking to retain his National Champion Title as a last hurrah before moving on from the class but faces stiff competition from a number of sailors, any of whom could pip him to the post.

Meanwhile in the Sport Fleet freshly-crowned World Champion Jake Thompson (Frensham Pond) will be trying to keep Start of Seasons and Inland Champion Alice Davis (Great Moor) from making it the Triple Crown.

The AGM for the Class will be held on Saturday evening where after many years of service several members of the committee are stepping down and new members are due to be elected. This thriving Class needs enthusiastic volunteers to continue its growth so come along and see what our direction is going to be.

Entry closes for this event on Wednesday 23rd August; online entry is available here uk.rstera.org/ukchamps/cindex.asp?eid=216

Entry for the Regatta Fleet can be made here uk.rstera.org/ukchamps/cindex.asp?eid=243