Full schedule planned for Milford Marina Weekend Regatta

by Anna Malloy today at 6:08 am 26-27 August 2017

A packed schedule of racing and entertainment is planned for the Milford Marina Weekend Regatta on Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th August. The two day event is being held at Milford Marina for the first time in 2017.

Competitors can either enter on the day or at a briefing in Pembrokeshire Yacht Club (PYC) from 7pm on Friday 25th August. Throughout the weekend there will be offshore and inshore races in Gentleman's and BJ classes with both daily and overall prizes available, sponsored by Milford Marina and Milford Waterfront.

Discounts are being offered for berthing fees at just £10 per boat per night at the marina (maximum of three nights) and a free shuttle bus will be provided to and from PYC. The much-anticipated Commodore's Dinner will be held at the yacht club on Saturday night, along with live music on both Saturday and Sunday evenings.

The regatta is being organised by Pembrokeshire Cruiser Racing Club and committee member Adrian Reynolds is looking forward to it, commenting "The move to Milford Marina is welcomed as it will make this event accessible to more sailors. The inclusion of a Gentleman's (no spinnaker) class means the regatta is not just for the diehard racer as any number of crew from two upward can take part regardless of previous racing experience. Club members will be on hand to give advice to anyone who wants to join in the fun".

Melanie Durney, Marina and Docks Supervisor, said "We're really pleased that the regatta is being held at Milford Marina this year. It's set to be a busy bank holiday weekend and there should be a great buzz with plenty of sailing to watch and take part in."

For more information on the regatta please contact Adrian Reynolds on 07974 925009 or visit www.pcrc.info

