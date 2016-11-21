Please select your home edition
Natasha Lambert completes another sensational Sea and Summit Expedition

by Alasdair Boden today at 3:51 pm
Natasha Lambert Completes another sensational Sea and Summit Expedition © MissIsle School of Sip-puff Sailing

Disabled Cowes adventurer Natasha Lambert, 20, has despite appalling weather conditions completed her latest Sea and Summit Expedition.

Natasha who has quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy controls her 21ft sailboat simply by breathing through a straw and walks using a customised walking brace and frame.

The 2017 Sea and Summit challenge saw Natasha sail her boat 'Miss Isle' across the North Channel of the Irish Sea from Portpatrick in Scotland to Carrick Fergus, Belfast, continuing down the East Coast of Ireland, encountering strong winds and torrential rain, finally sailing into Dublin, where she exchanged her boat for her walking aid and climbed 5 miles to the summit of Mount Kippure, in the Wicklow Mountains, Ireland, which was swathed in mist and clouds.

Along the way Natasha exhibited her boat to several sailing groups and yacht clubs demonstrating the technology she uses to achieve these amazing feats.

Natasha's Mum, Amanda, took the opportunity to be a passenger on one of the sailing legs and commented "I am in awe of Natasha's courage and skill to control this small boat in some very arduous conditions. Her determination and perseverance makes me so very proud".

Throughout this challenge Natasha has fund raised for the RNLI and a Charity created by herself to help others with similar needs The MissIsle School of Sip-puff Sailing.

Natasha takes on these challenges to demonstrate that despite disability great things are possible and is already planning for next year!

You can follow her adventure on her website: www.missisle.com

Ireland's Tom Dolan out for revenge
In second leg of solo Transgascogne race Mini 6.50 sailor Tom Dolan will begin the second stage of a gruelling solo race through the Bay of Biscay today looking to avenge his result in leg one when he was denied a podium place by just one second. Posted on 5 Aug Irish solo sailor Tom Dolan set
For Transgascogne Race start today Irish solo sailor Tom Dolan has his sights set firmly on a podium finish in the last race of the Mini Class Series before the big season finale – a 4,000-mile epic across the Atlantic alone on his 21ft racing yacht. Posted on 30 Jul Natasha Lambert sails from Scotland to Ireland
Youngest disabled woman to complete the voyage Adventurer Natasha Lambert BEM has successfully become the youngest disabled woman to skipper a yacht from Scotland to Ireland. Her grand adventure started from, South East Scotland on Monday at 1030. Posted on 19 Jul Miss Isle on BBC 1 documentary tonight
Featuring Natasha Lambert's breath control systems BBC1 have a documentary on tonight to highlight how technology can be used in sport, and one of the three items features Natasha and how she sails using her breath in her Mini 6.5 yacht. Posted on 23 Jun Mini en Mai at La Trinite sur Mer
500nm loop involving 17 different legs This year's Mini en Mai concluded on Saturday, and was arguably the best yet. The 500nm loop started and finished in La Trinite sur Mer, but involved 17 different legs that challenged the solo sailors speed on every imaginable point of sail. Posted on 15 May ArMen Race and the Mini en Mai
At Société Nautique de la Trinité sur mer in May May will see two major events organised by the SNT: the 350-mile offshore classic the ArMen Race and the Mini en Mai. Posted on 3 May The Mini Transat 40 years old: a fine age
Twenty-seven sailors took part in the first edition Created to ensure sailors once again had a prominent place in a race ranking, the Mini Transat was devised by British sailor Bob Salmon and first set sail from Penzance in Cornwall some 40 years ago. Posted on 22 Apr The most feminine of offshore races
Ten women set for the Mini Transat 2017 Decidedly, the Mini Transat is an event like no other. In the offshore racing world, where women often struggle to carve out a niche for themselves, the Mini wrong-foots accepted ideas. Posted on 20 Mar Mini Transat 2017 fully booked!
84 boats to set off from La Rochelle in October Race after race, the Mini Transat has always maintained its popularity. For this 2017 edition the race will host a full contingent as the number of applicants signed up for the adventure already exceeds the 84 places made available by the organiser. Posted on 17 Feb Smiles on the water
At the Miss Isle School of Sip-Puff Sailing The Miss Isle School of Sip-Puff Sailing has just completed another successful sailing course for a new student, with smiles and a huge sense of achievement for all involved. Posted on 21 Nov 2016

