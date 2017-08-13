Please select your home edition
Osprey National Championships at Poole Yacht Club - Days 1, 2 & 3

by Ben Hawkes today at 8:29 pm 10-13 August 2017
2017 Osprey National Championships at Poole © Mike Millard

The #OspreyNationals got under way with two races completed on Thursday within the harbour. Very patchy conditions with a up and down breeze which was also oscillating! Making it very tricky to tell what was happening up the beats. Matt Burge/ Stuart Maunder took honours for the first race with Piers Strong/Phil Angrave winning the second.

Day 2 featured our first day racing outside the harbour. Three races held in westerly breezes rising through the day to around 18 mph. We had two sausage triangle courses, then a triangle sausage for the last.

Again Burge/Maunder gained another bullet for the race. Martin Cooney/Peter Frith (who arrived in time for this start!) won the second race, and class veterans Terry Curtis/Peter Greig took the last race of the day.

At this point it was evident that the title would be very tightly contested between Burge/Maunder and Strong/Angrave.

Today (day 3) saw the breeze once again start off light and built up to 18 knots with the sun even making an appearance. With the battle getting ever tighter Curtis/Greig took a race win. With Burge/Maunder having a very quick swim this let Strong/Angrave get one over them.

However with both boats getting rid of their highest score they are now drawn on points with it all to play for in the harbour and on the final two races in light winds forecast. The question is on everybody's lips....who will get the edge tomorrow?

We would like to thank Marlow Ropes, Hartley Boats, North Sails, Rain and Sun covers, Seasure and Allen Brothers. For the continued support at this year's Nationals. Especially for the pintles and gudgeons as a few rudders have decided they've had too much.

2017 Osprey National Championships at Poole - photo © Mike Millard
2017 Osprey National Championships at Poole - photo © Mike Millard
