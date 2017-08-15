GJW Direct Lark National Championships at Brixham Yacht Club - Day 1

Please select your home edition
Two races were scheduled for day 1 of the Lark Champs hosted by Brixham YC. With the wind blowing from the North West over the Paignton we knew it was going to be shifty, and with the wind anywhere between 5 and 22 knots it was a tricky day for the sailors and the race officers.

Race was a long race format started with a gate start. The boats late out of the gate were grinning all the way to the windward mark as a big right shift came through. Furthest right was Chris and Kate Holliman who rounded with a stonking lead.

With the wind shifting through about 50 degrees they were never comfortable and were briefly passed by Stuart and Nick Hydon but ultimately they came out on top with Stuart and Nick second. Nigel Hufton and Matt Wood came through superbly from a bad first beat to finish third.

Race 2 was the new short race format and started from a line start. This time a big left shift left those at the pin end smelling of roses. Alan Krailing and Steve Videlo were hardest on the pin and port tacked the fleet to race into a comfortable lead. Second around the windward mark was James Stewart and Tim Hartley.

Further back this time was Stuart and Nick but sailing low on the second reach they snuck up to third and then ultimately got through to second.

Stuart and Nick are the early leaders, closely followed by Alan and Steve tied with Chris and Kate in second.

Results after day 1:

PosBoatSail NoClubHelmCrewR1R2Pts
1Well Dodgy2495ShustokeStuart HydonNick Hydon224
2Mozzy2521WSCAlan KrailingStephen Videlo415
3Helly Hansen2475Middlebridge YCChris HollimanKate Holliman145
4Florence2492Netley SCJames StewartTim Hartley639
5Tiger Too2538Frensham PondNigel HuftonMatt Wood3710
6Floozie2527Netley SCAdam ParryRuth Johnson51015
7Havanna2306Shoreham SCJon WhiteRob Woodward10616
8Bruce2507Warsash SCJames WardKate Ward7916
9Nelly the Elephant2496Netley SCSteve CumleyEluned Stewart9817
10Rollergirl2520Waldringfield SCHarry PynnGemma Cook14519
11Weeble2502Netley SCSteve ChattenMatt Thomas81220
12 2529South Staffs SCJames GossIan Robertson121123
13Smarty Pants253South Staffs SCChris WhiteNicola Booth131326
14Mlevi2504Waldringfield SCJohn CrooksLaura Lilly111728
15 2539CotswoldNigel ScottHannah Edge151429
16Tiger2470Bristol Corinthian SCGarry PackerRichard Packer161531
17 2503DelphSimon ReddecliffeMark Atherton181634
18Bob Cat2339BYCAlan GouleRobert Heath172037
19 2498West Kirby SCSimon KennyNicole Kenny191837
20 1885BYCMax GriggsFleur Elliott‑Davies201939
21Nira2038BYCStuart CrangNigel Crang212243
22Zebedee2472 Ben HipwellAmelia SteadRET2144
