GJW Direct Lark National Championships at Brixham Yacht Club - Day 1
by Alan Krailing today at 9:10 pm
11-15 August 2017
Two races were scheduled for day 1 of the Lark Champs hosted by Brixham YC. With the wind blowing from the North West over the Paignton we knew it was going to be shifty, and with the wind anywhere between 5 and 22 knots it was a tricky day for the sailors and the race officers.
Race was a long race format started with a gate start. The boats late out of the gate were grinning all the way to the windward mark as a big right shift came through. Furthest right was Chris and Kate Holliman who rounded with a stonking lead.
With the wind shifting through about 50 degrees they were never comfortable and were briefly passed by Stuart and Nick Hydon but ultimately they came out on top with Stuart and Nick second. Nigel Hufton and Matt Wood came through superbly from a bad first beat to finish third.
Race 2 was the new short race format and started from a line start. This time a big left shift left those at the pin end smelling of roses. Alan Krailing and Steve Videlo were hardest on the pin and port tacked the fleet to race into a comfortable lead. Second around the windward mark was James Stewart and Tim Hartley.
Further back this time was Stuart and Nick but sailing low on the second reach they snuck up to third and then ultimately got through to second.
Stuart and Nick are the early leaders, closely followed by Alan and Steve tied with Chris and Kate in second.
Results after day 1:
|Pos
|Boat
|Sail No
|Club
|Helm
|Crew
|R1
|R2
|Pts
|1
|Well Dodgy
|2495
|Shustoke
|Stuart Hydon
|Nick Hydon
|2
|2
|4
|2
|Mozzy
|2521
|WSC
|Alan Krailing
|Stephen Videlo
|4
|1
|5
|3
|Helly Hansen
|2475
|Middlebridge YC
|Chris Holliman
|Kate Holliman
|1
|4
|5
|4
|Florence
|2492
|Netley SC
|James Stewart
|Tim Hartley
|6
|3
|9
|5
|Tiger Too
|2538
|Frensham Pond
|Nigel Hufton
|Matt Wood
|3
|7
|10
|6
|Floozie
|2527
|Netley SC
|Adam Parry
|Ruth Johnson
|5
|10
|15
|7
|Havanna
|2306
|Shoreham SC
|Jon White
|Rob Woodward
|10
|6
|16
|8
|Bruce
|2507
|Warsash SC
|James Ward
|Kate Ward
|7
|9
|16
|9
|Nelly the Elephant
|2496
|Netley SC
|Steve Cumley
|Eluned Stewart
|9
|8
|17
|10
|Rollergirl
|2520
|Waldringfield SC
|Harry Pynn
|Gemma Cook
|14
|5
|19
|11
|Weeble
|2502
|Netley SC
|Steve Chatten
|Matt Thomas
|8
|12
|20
|12
|
|2529
|South Staffs SC
|James Goss
|Ian Robertson
|12
|11
|23
|13
|Smarty Pants
|253
|South Staffs SC
|Chris White
|Nicola Booth
|13
|13
|26
|14
|Mlevi
|2504
|Waldringfield SC
|John Crooks
|Laura Lilly
|11
|17
|28
|15
|
|2539
|Cotswold
|Nigel Scott
|Hannah Edge
|15
|14
|29
|16
|Tiger
|2470
|Bristol Corinthian SC
|Garry Packer
|Richard Packer
|16
|15
|31
|17
|
|2503
|Delph
|Simon Reddecliffe
|Mark Atherton
|18
|16
|34
|18
|Bob Cat
|2339
|BYC
|Alan Goule
|Robert Heath
|17
|20
|37
|19
|
|2498
|West Kirby SC
|Simon Kenny
|Nicole Kenny
|19
|18
|37
|20
|
|1885
|BYC
|Max Griggs
|Fleur Elliott‑Davies
|20
|19
|39
|21
|Nira
|2038
|BYC
|Stuart Crang
|Nigel Crang
|21
|22
|43
|22
|Zebedee
|2472
|
|Ben Hipwell
|Amelia Stead
|RET
|21
|44
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!