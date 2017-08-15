GJW Direct Lark National Championships at Brixham Yacht Club - Day 1

by Alan Krailing today at 9:10 pm

Two races were scheduled for day 1 of the Lark Champs hosted by Brixham YC. With the wind blowing from the North West over the Paignton we knew it was going to be shifty, and with the wind anywhere between 5 and 22 knots it was a tricky day for the sailors and the race officers.

Race was a long race format started with a gate start. The boats late out of the gate were grinning all the way to the windward mark as a big right shift came through. Furthest right was Chris and Kate Holliman who rounded with a stonking lead.

With the wind shifting through about 50 degrees they were never comfortable and were briefly passed by Stuart and Nick Hydon but ultimately they came out on top with Stuart and Nick second. Nigel Hufton and Matt Wood came through superbly from a bad first beat to finish third.

Race 2 was the new short race format and started from a line start. This time a big left shift left those at the pin end smelling of roses. Alan Krailing and Steve Videlo were hardest on the pin and port tacked the fleet to race into a comfortable lead. Second around the windward mark was James Stewart and Tim Hartley.

Further back this time was Stuart and Nick but sailing low on the second reach they snuck up to third and then ultimately got through to second.

Stuart and Nick are the early leaders, closely followed by Alan and Steve tied with Chris and Kate in second.

Results after day 1:

Pos Boat Sail No Club Helm Crew R1 R2 Pts 1 Well Dodgy 2495 Shustoke Stuart Hydon Nick Hydon 2 2 4 2 Mozzy 2521 WSC Alan Krailing Stephen Videlo 4 1 5 3 Helly Hansen 2475 Middlebridge YC Chris Holliman Kate Holliman 1 4 5 4 Florence 2492 Netley SC James Stewart Tim Hartley 6 3 9 5 Tiger Too 2538 Frensham Pond Nigel Hufton Matt Wood 3 7 10 6 Floozie 2527 Netley SC Adam Parry Ruth Johnson 5 10 15 7 Havanna 2306 Shoreham SC Jon White Rob Woodward 10 6 16 8 Bruce 2507 Warsash SC James Ward Kate Ward 7 9 16 9 Nelly the Elephant 2496 Netley SC Steve Cumley Eluned Stewart 9 8 17 10 Rollergirl 2520 Waldringfield SC Harry Pynn Gemma Cook 14 5 19 11 Weeble 2502 Netley SC Steve Chatten Matt Thomas 8 12 20 12 2529 South Staffs SC James Goss Ian Robertson 12 11 23 13 Smarty Pants 253 South Staffs SC Chris White Nicola Booth 13 13 26 14 Mlevi 2504 Waldringfield SC John Crooks Laura Lilly 11 17 28 15 2539 Cotswold Nigel Scott Hannah Edge 15 14 29 16 Tiger 2470 Bristol Corinthian SC Garry Packer Richard Packer 16 15 31 17 2503 Delph Simon Reddecliffe Mark Atherton 18 16 34 18 Bob Cat 2339 BYC Alan Goule Robert Heath 17 20 37 19 2498 West Kirby SC Simon Kenny Nicole Kenny 19 18 37 20 1885 BYC Max Griggs Fleur Elliott‑Davies 20 19 39 21 Nira 2038 BYC Stuart Crang Nigel Crang 21 22 43 22 Zebedee 2472 Ben Hipwell Amelia Stead RET 21 44