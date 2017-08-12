Please select your home edition
International competitors look back at the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race

by James Boyd today at 6:27 pm 12 August 2017

Last night crews braved the elements for a successful prizegiving for the Rolex Fastnet Race and a lively final evening of entertainment at Plymouth Yacht Haven.

In addition to the class prizes, Tony Lawson's Concise 10 won the trophy for being first multihull home, while Christian Guyader's Guyader Gastronomie was first multihull home <50ft LOA and Simon Baker's Hissy Fit was top MOCRA-rated multihull <50ft.

Artemis Ocean Racing claimed the Clarion Cup for being 'first British yacht home', while Katsu won the Irish equivalent and RORC Commodore Michael Boyd and Lisa received the Joggernaut Trophy for 'best Irish yacht'.

First multihull home in the Rolex Fastnet Race was Tony Lawson's MOD70 Concise 10 - photo © Carlo Borlenghi / Rolex
Richard Matthews was presented with the Dennis Doyle Memorial Salver as the competing skipper with the greatest number of Rolex Fastnet Race participations. Deb Fish won not only the prize, with Rob Craigie, for having the boat (Bellino) with the top mixed IRC Two Handed crew, but also the Maite de Aramblaza Trophy for the best yacht with a female skipper.

James Neville and Ino XXX took home the Jolie Brise Cup for the first yacht home in IRC 1-4. Corentin Lognone on Nutmeg Solidaire en Peloton won the Duncan Munro Kerr Memorial Trophy for the top boat with a skipper aged 18-30 while Lann Ael 2's Fred Duthil claimed the Alf Loomis Trophy for the navigator on the overall IRC winning boat.

Jonathan Rolls, Xara Best Swan overall, Best SandS designed yacht in IRC overall and the new Dorade Cup for BCT IRC Classic yacht coming 175th in the Rolex Fastnet Race - photo © Carlo Borlenghi / Rolex
Martin Westcott's Equinoccio won the Coates Scholfield Trophy for the yacht having sailed the furthest to participate.

While Equinoccio had come from Chile, another of the most travelled yachts competing this year was Triple Lindy of American Joseph Mele. Mele and his crew are regulars in the Newport Bermuda Race on their Swan 44 Mk2 and it was while on the weather rail one night in that event that they schemed the plan for the 'Triple Lindy World Tour', taking in the world's top 600 mile offshore races. Last December they participated in the Rolex Sydney Hobart before shipping the boat to Europe for the Rolex Fastnet Race. Next up is the Rolex Middle Sea Race.

"We were very pleased with how the race went," said Mele. "It was amazingly challenging from a navigational point of view. It is so incredibly dramatic when you approach and round Fastnet Rock. It was such a special moment."

RORC Commodore with Martin Westcott's Chilean Swan 57, Equinoccio team after the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race - photo © Carlo Borlenghi / Rolex
Mele said he enjoyed the competition with boats such as the 40 Love, Kerageous, Winsome and Kialoa II - mostly all heavy displacement boats, which relished the fresh upwind conditions to the Fastnet Rock as much as they did.

Another Swan that lapped up the uphill beating of the first three days to the rock was Richard Loftus' 65, Desperado. She was racing this year with the half her crew from Team Israel (which competed in last year's Brewin Dolphin Commodores' Cup) alongside other luminaries such as Titch Blatchford and ocean racing legend Paul Standbridge (who first competed in the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1981-2 aboard another Swan 65, Xargo III).

"It was so nice! We saw some of the smaller boats and we were very happy to be on a bigger more comfortable boat," said Team Israel's Omer Brand of their passage to the Fastnet Rock in winds of up to 30 knots. "It wasn't the wind so much as the sea state which was very confused."

Richard Loftus' Swan 65, Team Desperado, during the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race - photo © Roy Kosover
Richard Loftus' Swan 65, Team Desperado, during the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race - photo © Roy Kosover

Many of the Israeli crew had never raced offshore before and so were benefitting from the tuition of the renowned British sailors on board. Sadly at this was a serious training exercise, some of the Desperado traditions, such as the black tie dinner at the Fastnet Rock, were dispensed with, however the gorilla Joe Powder was ever present on the transom, as Brand put it: "Watching the crew and making sure we did the job right..."

Pascal and Alexis Loison, win IRC Four overall, best Two Handed yacht overall and in IRC 4 and Joe Power Trophy for best IRC yacht round the Rock on corrected time - photo © Carlo Borlenghi / Rolex
Congratulations to Didier Gaudoux and the crew of Lann Ael 2, the worthy winners of the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race. We very much enjoyed celebrating with them and all the other competitors and winners at our prizegiving party at Plymouth Yacht Haven last night. Thanks to our team of race officers and volunteers, especially the finish and 'Meet and Greet' teams who have worked tirelessly to make the arrival as welcoming as possible for everyone."

www.rolexfastnetrace.com

Deb Fish and Rob Craigie who won the mixed two handed prize and best yacht with a female skipper in the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race - photo © Carlo Borlenghi / Rolex
