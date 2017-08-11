Miracle National Championship at Netley Sailing Club - Overall
6-11 August 2017
Different conditions with an onshore wind and bright sunshine. First place was sewn up yesterday but there were still places to vie for and a keen fleet tacked out into the channel, trying to work out the shifts and the tide.
The two Mumford sisters were first at the windward mark, helmed respectively by Tracy Amos and Brian Jones. Tracy was trying to move up to second overall and Brian from seventh to sixth. Close watch was kept on some of the following boats. Tracy and Hannah never needed to look back as they sailed away into an unassailable lead.
Miracle Champions for 2017 are Dave Butler and Ross Fleming, congratulations on a well deserved win. Runners up after a brilliant campaign are Andrew and Michaela Mifsud, youngsters from Malta in a borrowed boat, Tracy and Hannah maintained their third and naturally won the Lady Helm as well.
This last points race was followed by a combined single handed, non Spinnaker and the final Youth and Juniors with a good turnout to end an excellent week. Thank you Netley Sailing Club.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Boat
|Sail No
|Club
|Helm
|Crew
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|Pts
|1st
|Mayham
|4060
|Welton SC
|David Butler
|Ross Fleming
|3
|‑5
|1
|1
|3
|1
|‑4
|1
|2
|2
|14
|2nd
|
|3825
|Birzebbuga SC Malta
|Andrew Mifsud
|Michaela Mifsud
|‑5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4
|‑6
|3
|1
|3
|19
|3rd
|Bounty
|3692
|Redoubt SC
|Tracy Amos
|Hannah Mumford
|‑6
|1
|4
|3
|1
|‑5
|2
|4
|4
|1
|20
|4th
|Wattknot
|3813
|Staunton Harold SC
|Graham Watts
|Helen Jacks
|‑10
|3
|5
|‑8
|4
|2
|1
|6
|3
|6
|30
|5th
|Bad Medicine
|4099
|Redoubt SC
|Yvonne Mumford
|Brian Mumford
|2
|6
|‑8
|5
|5
|8
|5
|2
|‑9
|4
|37
|6th
|Carbon Copy
|4021
|Maidenhead S.C.
|Brian Jones
|Abbey Mumford
|‑13
|‑16
|3
|7
|10
|3
|3
|7
|6
|5
|44
|7th
|
|4007
|Delph SC
|Simon Reddicliffe
|Mark Atherton
|1
|7
|7
|4
|‑12
|9
|‑17
|5
|5
|8
|46
|8th
|Plons
|2007
|Arzv SC
|Marcel Neuteboom
|Giulia Neuteboom
|4
|9
|‑10
|9
|7
|7
|7
|8
|7
|(DNC)
|58
|9th
|Breeze
|662
|Port Dinuorwic SC
|Cathy Goodwin
|Leah Murphy
|8
|8
|9
|11
|‑19
|6
|‑15
|9
|10
|7
|68
|10th
|
|4110
|Whitefriars SC
|Paul Robinson
|Nathan Robinson
|9
|10
|‑11
|6
|6
|10
|9
|11
|(DNC)
|9
|70
|11th
|Fighting Lady
|4020
|Draycote Water SC
|John Tippett
|Kathy Boulton
|7
|4
|6
|10
|8
|13
|14
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|14
|76
|12th
|Hot Dog
|124
|Aldenhan SC
|Steve Fischer
|Laura/Pauline Fischer
|12
|13
|13
|‑14
|11
|12
|13
|10
|8
|‑19
|92
|13th
|
|4108
|
|Geoff Weir
|Colin Lown
|(DNF)
|‑17
|14
|15
|13
|11
|8
|12
|12
|11
|96
|14th
|Miss Adventure
|3101
|Whitefriars SC
|Andrew Robinson
|James Robinson
|11
|11
|‑17
|13
|‑15
|15
|10
|15
|11
|13
|99
|15th
|Lilly Grace
|4100
|Delph S.C.
|Louis Moulden
|Peter Lifsud
|15
|‑18
|12
|12
|9
|17
|11
|16
|(DNC)
|17
|109
|16th
|
|4063
|
|Brian Worral
|Sharon Worral
|14
|12
|‑19
|16
|‑17
|16
|16
|13
|14
|12
|113
|17th
|The Woolfox Rocket
|4052
|Girton SC
|David Reed
|Jean Reed
|16
|‑19
|16
|18
|14
|14
|12
|14
|(DNC)
|16
|120
|18th
|
|3770
|Shotwick SC
|David Herbtritt
|Josie Airns
|17
|15
|18
|‑20
|‑20
|20
|19
|17
|15
|15
|136
|19th
|Ozzymosis
|3840
|Port Dinuorwic SC
|Richard Murphy
|Cerys Murphy
|18
|14
|15
|17
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|10
|143
|20th
|Lily Ann
|4098
|Delph SC
|Ian Brown
|James /Lily Brown
|‑20
|‑22
|20
|19
|18
|18
|20
|18
|13
|18
|144
|21st
|Taliesin II
|3838
|Broadwater S.c.
|Barry Mellor
|John Finnemore
|19
|20
|‑21
|‑21
|16
|19
|18
|20
|16
|20
|148
|22nd
|Great Expectations
|3670
|Thornton Steward SC
|Gillian Gibson
|Kenneth Gibson
|(DNF)
|21
|22
|(RET)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|19
|17
|21
|169
