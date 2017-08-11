Please select your home edition
Miracle National Championship at Netley Sailing Club - Overall

by Brian Jones today at 6:16 pm 6-11 August 2017

Different conditions with an onshore wind and bright sunshine. First place was sewn up yesterday but there were still places to vie for and a keen fleet tacked out into the channel, trying to work out the shifts and the tide.

The two Mumford sisters were first at the windward mark, helmed respectively by Tracy Amos and Brian Jones. Tracy was trying to move up to second overall and Brian from seventh to sixth. Close watch was kept on some of the following boats. Tracy and Hannah never needed to look back as they sailed away into an unassailable lead.

Miracle Champions for 2017 are Dave Butler and Ross Fleming, congratulations on a well deserved win. Runners up after a brilliant campaign are Andrew and Michaela Mifsud, youngsters from Malta in a borrowed boat, Tracy and Hannah maintained their third and naturally won the Lady Helm as well.

This last points race was followed by a combined single handed, non Spinnaker and the final Youth and Juniors with a good turnout to end an excellent week. Thank you Netley Sailing Club.

Final day of racing in the Miracle Nationals at Netley - photo © Alex Parker
Final day of racing in the Miracle Nationals at Netley - photo © Alex Parker

Overall Results:

PosBoatSail NoClubHelmCrewR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9R10Pts
1stMayham4060Welton SCDavid ButlerRoss Fleming3‑51131‑412214
2nd 3825Birzebbuga SC MaltaAndrew MifsudMichaela Mifsud‑522224‑631319
3rdBounty3692Redoubt SCTracy AmosHannah Mumford‑61431‑5244120
4thWattknot3813Staunton Harold SCGraham WattsHelen Jacks‑1035‑842163630
5thBad Medicine4099Redoubt SCYvonne MumfordBrian Mumford26‑855852‑9437
6thCarbon Copy4021Maidenhead S.C.Brian JonesAbbey Mumford‑13‑1637103376544
7th 4007Delph SCSimon ReddicliffeMark Atherton1774‑129‑1755846
8thPlons2007Arzv SCMarcel NeuteboomGiulia Neuteboom49‑10977787(DNC)58
9thBreeze662Port Dinuorwic SCCathy GoodwinLeah Murphy88911‑196‑15910768
10th 4110Whitefriars SCPaul RobinsonNathan Robinson910‑116610911(DNC)970
11thFighting Lady4020Draycote Water SCJohn TippettKathy Boulton7461081314(DNF)(DNC)1476
12thHot Dog124Aldenhan SCSteve FischerLaura/Pauline Fischer121313‑14111213108‑1992
13th 4108 Geoff WeirColin Lown(DNF)‑1714151311812121196
14thMiss Adventure3101Whitefriars SCAndrew RobinsonJames Robinson1111‑1713‑15151015111399
15thLilly Grace4100Delph S.C.Louis MouldenPeter Lifsud15‑1812129171116(DNC)17109
16th 4063 Brian WorralSharon Worral1412‑1916‑171616131412113
17thThe Woolfox Rocket4052Girton SCDavid ReedJean Reed16‑19161814141214(DNC)16120
18th 3770Shotwick SCDavid HerbtrittJosie Airns171518‑20‑202019171515136
19thOzzymosis3840Port Dinuorwic SCRichard MurphyCerys Murphy18141517(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC10143
20thLily Ann4098Delph SCIan BrownJames /Lily Brown‑20‑222019181820181318144
21stTaliesin II3838Broadwater S.c.Barry MellorJohn Finnemore1920‑21‑21161918201620148
22ndGreat Expectations3670Thornton Steward SCGillian GibsonKenneth Gibson(DNF)2122(RET)DNCDNCDNC191721169

Final day of racing in the Miracle Nationals at Netley - photo © Alex Parker
Final day of racing in the Miracle Nationals at Netley - photo © Alex Parker
