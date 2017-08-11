Miracle National Championship at Netley Sailing Club - Overall

by Brian Jones today at 6:16 pm

Different conditions with an onshore wind and bright sunshine. First place was sewn up yesterday but there were still places to vie for and a keen fleet tacked out into the channel, trying to work out the shifts and the tide.

The two Mumford sisters were first at the windward mark, helmed respectively by Tracy Amos and Brian Jones. Tracy was trying to move up to second overall and Brian from seventh to sixth. Close watch was kept on some of the following boats. Tracy and Hannah never needed to look back as they sailed away into an unassailable lead.

Miracle Champions for 2017 are Dave Butler and Ross Fleming, congratulations on a well deserved win. Runners up after a brilliant campaign are Andrew and Michaela Mifsud, youngsters from Malta in a borrowed boat, Tracy and Hannah maintained their third and naturally won the Lady Helm as well.

This last points race was followed by a combined single handed, non Spinnaker and the final Youth and Juniors with a good turnout to end an excellent week. Thank you Netley Sailing Club.

Overall Results:

Pos Boat Sail No Club Helm Crew R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 Pts 1st Mayham 4060 Welton SC David Butler Ross Fleming 3 ‑5 1 1 3 1 ‑4 1 2 2 14 2nd 3825 Birzebbuga SC Malta Andrew Mifsud Michaela Mifsud ‑5 2 2 2 2 4 ‑6 3 1 3 19 3rd Bounty 3692 Redoubt SC Tracy Amos Hannah Mumford ‑6 1 4 3 1 ‑5 2 4 4 1 20 4th Wattknot 3813 Staunton Harold SC Graham Watts Helen Jacks ‑10 3 5 ‑8 4 2 1 6 3 6 30 5th Bad Medicine 4099 Redoubt SC Yvonne Mumford Brian Mumford 2 6 ‑8 5 5 8 5 2 ‑9 4 37 6th Carbon Copy 4021 Maidenhead S.C. Brian Jones Abbey Mumford ‑13 ‑16 3 7 10 3 3 7 6 5 44 7th 4007 Delph SC Simon Reddicliffe Mark Atherton 1 7 7 4 ‑12 9 ‑17 5 5 8 46 8th Plons 2007 Arzv SC Marcel Neuteboom Giulia Neuteboom 4 9 ‑10 9 7 7 7 8 7 (DNC) 58 9th Breeze 662 Port Dinuorwic SC Cathy Goodwin Leah Murphy 8 8 9 11 ‑19 6 ‑15 9 10 7 68 10th 4110 Whitefriars SC Paul Robinson Nathan Robinson 9 10 ‑11 6 6 10 9 11 (DNC) 9 70 11th Fighting Lady 4020 Draycote Water SC John Tippett Kathy Boulton 7 4 6 10 8 13 14 (DNF) (DNC) 14 76 12th Hot Dog 124 Aldenhan SC Steve Fischer Laura/Pauline Fischer 12 13 13 ‑14 11 12 13 10 8 ‑19 92 13th 4108 Geoff Weir Colin Lown (DNF) ‑17 14 15 13 11 8 12 12 11 96 14th Miss Adventure 3101 Whitefriars SC Andrew Robinson James Robinson 11 11 ‑17 13 ‑15 15 10 15 11 13 99 15th Lilly Grace 4100 Delph S.C. Louis Moulden Peter Lifsud 15 ‑18 12 12 9 17 11 16 (DNC) 17 109 16th 4063 Brian Worral Sharon Worral 14 12 ‑19 16 ‑17 16 16 13 14 12 113 17th The Woolfox Rocket 4052 Girton SC David Reed Jean Reed 16 ‑19 16 18 14 14 12 14 (DNC) 16 120 18th 3770 Shotwick SC David Herbtritt Josie Airns 17 15 18 ‑20 ‑20 20 19 17 15 15 136 19th Ozzymosis 3840 Port Dinuorwic SC Richard Murphy Cerys Murphy 18 14 15 17 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 10 143 20th Lily Ann 4098 Delph SC Ian Brown James /Lily Brown ‑20 ‑22 20 19 18 18 20 18 13 18 144 21st Taliesin II 3838 Broadwater S.c. Barry Mellor John Finnemore 19 20 ‑21 ‑21 16 19 18 20 16 20 148 22nd Great Expectations 3670 Thornton Steward SC Gillian Gibson Kenneth Gibson (DNF) 21 22 (RET) DNC DNC DNC 19 17 21 169