Please select your home edition
Edition
Plas Menai 2015
Product Feature
Zhik Superwarm Steamer
Zhik Superwarm Steamer

Airlie Beach Race Week - Day 2

by Di Pearson, ABRW media today at 4:30 pm 10-17 August 2017

Mark Skelton forsook the Barbados and the 2017 OK Dinghy World Championship just so he could finally attend Airlie Beach Race Week – and so far it has paid in spades – two wins from two races.

Skelton, who finished second at the OK Nationals in January, has won both races in Performance Division 1 with JAB, his Beneteau First 40.7. Alongside him is his mate and helmsman Lindsay Harding: "We've known each other since we were eight and sailing Sabots," Harding says.

"We've grown up sailing small boats together and here we are on JAB, which Mark has owned four around four years," he ended.

"This is our first time here; I wanted to tick it off the bucket list. It's living up to expectation – two wins," says Skelton, adding, "Our wives are here sailing with us too (his is Leslie, Harding's is Lynne). Two of our other crew are also OK sailors," says Skelton, who finished second at the OK Nationals in January

"Light air suits JAB. Because of the lighter airs, we can run a lot deeper. We expected a few more boats in the division here though."

Harding interjects: "We usually sail against a largish competitive fleet on Lake Macquarie at Wangi Wangi; we're usually at the front end of our division.

"We are loving sailing here. It's like sailing in the wide open world compared to the Lake – the legs are long, you need to concentrate. The tides are strong – not like the Lake.

"We're very happy with the forecast too – the weatherman has smiled on us and everyone is so friendly and helpful from the officials, to locals and competitors – they are welcoming, which is so nice after sailing all the way up the coast."

JAB's (NSW) two wins give her a lead over the quick Rob Shaw 11 Metre, Little Nico (Adrian Walters, NSW) by three points, with the local, Kevin Fogerty in third place with Twister.

Sticky Fingers leads the Trailable division on day 2 of Airlie Beach Race Week 2017 - photo © Andrea Francolini
Sticky Fingers leads the Trailable division on day 2 of Airlie Beach Race Week 2017 - photo © Andrea Francolini

Meanwhile, Mitch Gordon's Sydney 38 The Goat (NSW) continues her march forward in the IRC Passage by one point from fellow NSW entry, Steven Proud's Swish, which won today's race. Victorian veteran, David Currie is third.

More light airs and sunny skies on a balmy Day 2 at Airlie Beach Race Week Festival of Sailing in the beautiful Whitsunday Islands – the only distraction was a couple of whales lazing around Pioneer Bay.

Principal Race Officer Denis Thompson sent the IRC Passage, Performance Racing 1 and Cruising 1 boats on a 25 nautical mile course taking in White Rock, West Molle Island and Grimston, while boats in Performance Racing 2 and Cruising 2 sailed a similar but 24nm race.

The Non-Spinnaker Cruising, Trailable boats and Multihull Cruising boats were on a 19nm course taking them to West Molle Island, Pioneer Bay and Bluff Point.

Meanwhile, the Multihull Racing division put their minds to two windward/leeward races. At the end of the day, local Paul Mitchell's Ullman Sails leads the pointscore, having added a win and second place to his win of yesterday. One point behind is George Owens' Fury Road,

Sated by the full day of racing, competitors, family and friends made their way to the Whitsunday Sailing Club, host of the annual event, for the daily prize giving, food, beverages and blues music by the Lloyd Saunders Band.

Racing resumes tomorrow. For full Airlie Beach Race Week Festival of Sailing results, go to: www.abrw.com.au/sailing/results

Well dressed on Jazzamatazz on day 2 of Airlie Beach Race Week 2017 - photo © Andrea Francolini
Well dressed on Jazzamatazz on day 2 of Airlie Beach Race Week 2017 - photo © Andrea Francolini
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Airlie Beach Race Week day 1
One team opts for a new boat sailed by old bodies Day 1 at Airlie Beach Race Week Festival of Sailing hosted by Whitsunday Sailing Club got off to a fabulous start – lots of sun and a light breeze for entrants to ease into the competition. Posted on 11 Aug Entries close Thursday
For Airlie Beach Race Week 2017 Entries for Airlie Beach Race Week Festival of Sailing close at 2400hrs on Thursday August 3, so Whitsunday Sailing Club organisers urge prospective competitors to go online and enter now rather than miss out. Posted on 2 Aug 25 days and counting to Airlie Beach Race Week
Fun run, rock and roll music, lunch on the lawn... Whitsunday Sailing Club is in serious gear-up mode for its signature event, Airlie Beach Race Week Festival of Sailing, putting the final touches to its renowned activities and entertainment program ahead of the August 10 start date. Posted on 16 Jul Famous names and faces prepare
For Airlie Beach Race Week showdown Several famous boats and equally famous sailors with speed as their focus are ready for a showdown at Airlie Beach Race Week, to be held from 10 to 17 August 2017. Posted on 11 Jun Ready, willing and 'Abell'
For Airlie Beach Race Week While clean-ups are still in progress in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie, all in the Whitsundays are working hard to make sure everything is ready for the winter season of racing and cruising, including, of course, for Airlie Beach Race Week. Posted on 14 May Clean up underway in preparation
For Airlie Beach Race Week A clean-up campaign is underway in Airlie Beach in the wake of Cyclone Debbie, as Whitsunday Sailing Club officials announce Airlie Beach Race Week 2017 is definitely on, "so keep the entries coming in," is the clear message from event officials. Posted on 11 Apr Airlie Beach Race Week entries open
Top Gun first in Online entry is open and the Notice of Race online for Whitsunday Sailing Club's 2017 Airlie Beach Race Week Festival of Sailing to be held from 10 to 17 August in the beautiful Whitsundays. Posted on 10 Mar Airlie Beach Race Week overall
Winners declared after epic final day Although conditions are nothing out of the ordinary, with gusty 15-18 knot winds, some competitors taking part on the final day of Airlie Beach Race Week found themselves in difficulty on the race course today Posted on 18 Aug 2016 Airlie Beach Race Week day 6
Conditions take their toll Overcast yes, but conditions looked more manageable than yesterday, with winds in the 16-20 knot range at the 27th Airlie Beach Race Week today, but low and behold, not everyone got off scot-free. Posted on 17 Aug 2016 Airlie Beach Race Week day 5
Blowing dogs off chains The weather gods turned their wrath on competitors at Airlie Beach Race Week today, the normally 'Tropical Festival of Sails' was not living up to that moniker, instead winds gusting 35 plus hit the Whitsundays. Posted on 16 Aug 2016

Upcoming Events

Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite SC- 1 Aug to 13 Aug Poole YC Osprey Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Osprey
Poole YC- 10 Aug to 13 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC IRC yachts and Sportsboats Welsh IRC Nationals for IRC yachts and Sportsboats
South Caernarvonshire YC- 11 Aug to 13 Aug Pwllheli SC IRC yachts and Sportsboats and White sails cruisers IRC Welsh Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and White sails cruisers
Pwllheli SC- 11 Aug to 13 Aug Plas Heli Welsh National Sailing Academy IRC yachts and Sportsboats and White sails cruisers IRC Welsh Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and White sails cruisers
Plas Heli Welsh National Sailing Academy- 11 Aug to 13 Aug Burghfield SC RS Aero UK Youth Nationals for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 12 Aug to 13 Aug Felixstowe Ferry SC Firefly National Championships for Firefly
Felixstowe Ferry SC- 12 Aug to 18 Aug Ullswater YC Open to everyone Ullswater Regatta for Open to everyone
Ullswater YC- 12 Aug to 13 Aug Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Cruiser Regatta Cup for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 13 Aug Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Sportsboats Rossborough Round-the-Island Race for Cruising Yacht and Sportsboats
Royal Channel Islands YC- 13 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy