Please select your home edition
Edition
Spinlock - Deckvest - 728x90
Product Feature
Raymarine T220 Vertical Wind Transmitter
Raymarine T220 Vertical Wind Transmitter

Spinlock IRC Welsh Championships - Day 1

by Mark Thompson today at 4:23 pm 11-13 August 2017

The Welsh IRC national championships hosted by Plas Heli and Pwllheli Sailing Club, got off to a breezy start today with 20-25kt South Westerly winds, rain and a confused sea! Race management for IRC 1 and 2 by the Royal Dee Yacht Club and IRC 3 and 4 by CHPSC.

With lumpy conditions for the committee boat, PRO Mike Butterfield set a short coastal course for IRC 1 and 2, with a beat to St Tudwals Islands, round the back and then a run back to the Plas Heli finish line.

IRC 1 was won by Rob McConnels A35 "Fools Gold" and IRC 2 by the local M Crompton/G Hallsworth J97 "Injenious".

Robin Evans, PSC Race Officer set a windward-leeward course around the club racing marks for the sportsboats in IRC 3 which was a great challenge in the gusty conditions. This race was won by M and J Thompson in J80 Jac y do.

The IRC 4 cruiser class were set a course to Eurwyn buoy and back via the West end mark and this race was won in great style by Roger Fitzgerald in his Delher 29 Ella Trout III.

A demanding day on the water, and tomorrow looks like a great sailing day in Cardigan Bay with 11-15 kts NE wind forecast for day 2 where the IRC 1 and 2 classes will be racing windward-leeward, IRC3 round the cans, and IRC4 a coastal course.

Results at www.ircwelshchamps.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

UBS Jersey Regatta preview
19th edition to include Kona windsurfing Championship Jersey's combined sailing clubs' UBS Jersey Regatta will, once again, turn the beautiful arena of St Aubin's Bay into a hive of activity and blaze of colour when an anticipated one hundred boats come to the line for the 19th edition. Posted today at 7:39 am France claims Fastnet Challenge Cup
For third consecutive time For a third time running the Rolex Fastnet Race has been a story of French domination, Le Tricolor flying on this occasion from the top spot in IRC 1, 2, 3 and 4, the Class40 and IMOCA 60, the Two Handed and IRC Overall. Posted on 11 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race update
To the wire in IRC Three Coming into the finish, Timeline (Marc Alperovitch) seem to be the victor, but when Arnaud Delamare and Eric Mordret's lower rated Dream Pearls arrived 33 minutes later, her time corrected to 1 minute 11 seconds ahead of her compatriots. Posted on 10 Aug Rolex Fastnet class leaders firming up
Lann Ael 2 wins IRC 1 and provisionally leads overall Overnight and into a magnificent West Country morning, boats have been streaming across the Rolex Fastnet Race finish line and into Plymouth Yacht Haven. With this the leaders in the bigger classes have begun firming up. Posted on 10 Aug Overseas boats among early entries
For 2017 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race Two-time America's Cup challenger, Vincenzo Onorato, is among the seven early international contenders for the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia's (CYCA) 2017 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race. Posted on 10 Aug V and B prevails in the Class 40s
In the Rolex Fastnet Race 2017 Aside from the Volvo Ocean Race seven, another tight competition in the Rolex Fastnet Race has been between the twenty six Class40s racing. Posted on 9 Aug High profile arrivals
In the Rolex Fastnet Race Some of the world's most high profile ocean racing yachts arrived in Plymouth in the early hours of this morning at the end of the Rolex Fastnet Race. Posted on 9 Aug Rambler 88 claims monohull line honours
In the 47th Rolex Fastnet Race American George David's Rambler 88 arrived in Plymouth to claim monohull line honours. The silver maxi crossed the finish line off Plymouth breakwater at 22:14:21 BST in a time of 2 days 9 hours 34 minutes and 21 seconds. Posted on 9 Aug Rock-bound flotilla
First monohulls due tonight in the Rolex Fastnet Race The first monohull arrivals are due into Plymouth tonight with George David's Rambler 88 leading the charge, rounding Bishop Rock, the mandatory mark of the course southwest of the Scilly Isles, at 1515 BST. Posted on 8 Aug Concise 10 home in Rolex Fastnet Race
As Dongfeng Race Team leads VO65s around the Rock Unchallenged, Concise 10 blazed into Plymouth this morning, first boat home in the 47th Rolex Fastnet Race. Tony Lawson's MOD70 trimaran crossed the finish line off Plymouth breakwater at 05:55:00 BST with a race time of 42 hours and 55 minutes. Posted on 8 Aug

Upcoming Events

Pwllheli SC IRC IRC Welsh Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and White sails cruisers
Pwllheli SC- 11 Aug to 13 Aug Plas Heli Welsh National Sailing Academy IRC IRC Welsh Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and White sails cruisers
Plas Heli Welsh National Sailing Academy- 11 Aug to 13 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy