Spinlock IRC Welsh Championships - Day 1

by Mark Thompson today at 4:23 pm

The Welsh IRC national championships hosted by Plas Heli and Pwllheli Sailing Club, got off to a breezy start today with 20-25kt South Westerly winds, rain and a confused sea! Race management for IRC 1 and 2 by the Royal Dee Yacht Club and IRC 3 and 4 by CHPSC.

With lumpy conditions for the committee boat, PRO Mike Butterfield set a short coastal course for IRC 1 and 2, with a beat to St Tudwals Islands, round the back and then a run back to the Plas Heli finish line.

IRC 1 was won by Rob McConnels A35 "Fools Gold" and IRC 2 by the local M Crompton/G Hallsworth J97 "Injenious".

Robin Evans, PSC Race Officer set a windward-leeward course around the club racing marks for the sportsboats in IRC 3 which was a great challenge in the gusty conditions. This race was won by M and J Thompson in J80 Jac y do.

The IRC 4 cruiser class were set a course to Eurwyn buoy and back via the West end mark and this race was won in great style by Roger Fitzgerald in his Delher 29 Ella Trout III.

A demanding day on the water, and tomorrow looks like a great sailing day in Cardigan Bay with 11-15 kts NE wind forecast for day 2 where the IRC 1 and 2 classes will be racing windward-leeward, IRC3 round the cans, and IRC4 a coastal course.

Results at www.ircwelshchamps.com